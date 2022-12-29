 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What should the Covid investor pack in a survival kit?

Asha Menon
Dec 29, 2022 / 10:12 AM IST

The pandemic year saw the entry of a lot of new investors, who saw the market change from trending to consolidating. Veterans share lessons on how to navigate such different environments.

(Photo by Lum3n/Pexels)

Covid-19 presented the world with new realities. One of them was the way stock markets can behave. The Indian markets went from climbing new peaks to dropping dramatically, though to a higher low than what it was before the pandemic.

The markets went from being strongly trending to a highly volatile, consolidating one over the last two years. Investors and traders have been on a rollercoaster ride; it can’t have been easy and it must have been illuminating.

We asked a few veteran investors and traders about the lessons they have taken from this unparalleled period.

Tune out the news, tune into the charts: In this highly volatile market, it is most important to “not listen to the news but to listen to the charts,” according to Ashish Kyal, CMT-USA and author of Effective Trading in Financial Markets using Technical Analysis. “The news maybe very pessimistic but that may be a very good opportunity to buy,” he added. As an example he cited news reports post March 2020, when they were focusing on the rise in Covid cases. But the charts were giving a different signal. “On March 24,  Nifty found a low of 7,511. Then the fall was arrested and the index gave a higher high and higher low formation. Going by the simple Dow Theory, it was a sign that the (downward) trend was changing or pausing for now. Despite all the pessimism the index was continuing to ride on the upside, so it was ignoring the news from the pandemic,” said Kyal. In the year that followed, the index gave more than 100% return. “Even if an investor went by moving averages, of 20 days and 50 days, then the 20DMA crossed above 50DMA in May 2020 and it stayed above the latter the till March 2021. The index went from 9,300 towards 15,000-levels in this period,” he said.

Post October 2021, when Nifty topped out at 18,600, the sentiment was exactly the opposite but the charts were signaling a fall. “Everyone was super bullish and the news coming out was positive but the market was constantly moving down, making lower highs and lower lows,” said Kyal. At this point, though the 20DMA came below 50DMA, the former was whipsawing so “it isn’t a foolproof system, it can give an insight into the market direction”, he added.