you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2019 10:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

What should investors do with Wipro post Q4: Buy, sell or hold?

Nomura is maintaining neutral rating on Wipro, while Morgan Stanley is underweight, and Deutsche Bank has a hold rating on Wipro. Citigroup is maintaining its sell rating

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Most global brokerage firms remain mixed on Wipro after the company reported 1 percent sequential fall in fourth quarter consolidated profit at Rs 2,483.5 crore on weak revenue growth.

Nomura is maintaining neutral rating on Wipro, while Morgan Stanley is underweight, and Deutsche Bank has a hold rating on Wipro. Citigroup is maintaining its sell rating post March quarter results.

The company's IT services revenue in rupee terms fell 0.5 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 14,586.5 crore. Dollar revenue growth was driven by digital business (up 6.3 percent QoQ) while revenue in constant currency terms grew by a percent QoQ led by consumer business unit, healthcare and BFSI.

Wipro's IT services revenue guidance for the first quarter of the financial year 2019-20 was also lower than analyst estimates.

The company expects revenue from its IT services business to be in the range of USD 2,046-2,087 million, which translates to a sequential growth of (-1.0 percent) to 1.0 percent.

Wipro said it would purchase up to 323.1 million equity shares of Rs 2 each (representing 5.35 percent of total paid up equity capital) from the shareholders of the company on a proportionate basis by way of a tender offer, which is subject to the approval of shareholders.

The buyback price is Rs 325 (USD 4.71) per equity share payable in cash for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 10,500 crore (USD 1.5 billion), it added.

Here’s what global brokerage firms recommend post Q4 results on Wipro:

Nomura: Neutral | Target: Rs 270

Nomura maintained its neutral rating on Wipro with a target price of Rs 270. The Q4 results were in-line in terms of revenue growth and margin.

The growth guidance was weak at -1 percent to +1 percent, and the buyback was largely in-line with expectation. The guidance suggests that the company’s growth is unlikely to catch up peers in the near-term.

Citigroup: Sell| Target: Rs 230

Citigroup maintained its sell rating on Wipro post March quarter results with a target price of Rs 230. The results were in-line with expectations but the guidance disappointed again.

Wipro has made good progress on margin, but the revenue trajectory is well below peers. Citi expects the growth gap to continue and expect 5 percent YoY growth in FY20.

The buyback of 5.4 percent of equity at Rs 325 per share may support the stock price in the near term.

Morgan Stanley: Underweight| Target raised to Rs 255 from Rs 225 earlier

Morgan Stanley maintained its underweight rating on Wipro post March quarter results but raised its target price to Rs 255 from Rs 225 earlier.

The Q4 saw weaker IT services revenue but better EBIT. The revenue growth guidance of -1 percent to +1 percent was softer than expected.

The management alluded to better growth in FY20 compared to FY19. Despite lower growth than Infosys, P/E gap has closed. Morgan Stanley raised FY20-21 EPS estimates by 2-3 percent.

Deutsche Bank: Hold | Target: Rs 270

Deutsche Bank maintained its hold rating on Wipro post March quarter results with a target price of Rs 270. Wipro reported soft results and a weak start to FY20.

The revenues were in-line with estimates but the Core EBIT of 7 percent was below estimate. The BFSI has maintained its momentum, but healthcare segment displayed signs of weakness.

The revenue guidance for Q1 implies 5 percent YoY growth but the IT firm could see a pick-up in H2, said the note. Restructuring of domestic IT services and products portfolio may continue through FY20.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Apr 18, 2019 10:02 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Wipro

