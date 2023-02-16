 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

What should investors do with Torrent Power after a 10% rally in share price?

Dipti Sharma
Feb 16, 2023 / 08:57 AM IST

The enthusiasm in the stock seen on February 15 was driven by the company’s strong growth in revenue and net profit. The power company's net profit surged 88 percent to Rs 694.54 crore in the December quarter

Following the steller performance, the company declared an interim dividend of Rs 22 per share including Rs 13 per share as a special dividend for FY23.

Earnings cheer is likely to have triggered buying in shares of Torrent Power, the integrated power utility of the Torrent Group, driving the stock 10 percent higher on February 15.

The scrip settled at Rs 504.55, up 10.4 percent, on the BSE. It is 17.3 percent away from its 52-week high of Rs 609.90.

“It has been two years, and the counter is in the range of 400-600. The stock has recently recovered from the lower end of the range and is attempting to cross the middle point of the range 500, which coincides with its 200-DMA (Day Moving Average),” said Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart.

He added, “If it manages to sustain above 500, then we can again expect a move towards 600, where 550 will be an intermediate hurdle. However, if it fails to sustain above the 500 level, then it may see profit booking towards the 450 level. Any major trend will emerge after a decisive breakout of the 400–600 range”.