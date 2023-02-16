What should investors do with Torrent Power after a 10% rally in share price?

Earnings cheer is likely to have triggered buying in shares of Torrent Power, the integrated power utility of the Torrent Group, driving the stock 10 percent higher on February 15.

The scrip settled at Rs 504.55, up 10.4 percent, on the BSE. It is 17.3 percent away from its 52-week high of Rs 609.90.

“It has been two years, and the counter is in the range of 400-600. The stock has recently recovered from the lower end of the range and is attempting to cross the middle point of the range 500, which coincides with its 200-DMA (Day Moving Average),” said Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart.

He added, “If it manages to sustain above 500, then we can again expect a move towards 600, where 550 will be an intermediate hurdle. However, if it fails to sustain above the 500 level, then it may see profit booking towards the 450 level. Any major trend will emerge after a decisive breakout of the 400–600 range”.

The enthusiasm in the stock seen on February 15 was driven by the company’s strong growth in revenue and net profit. The power company's net profit surged 88 percent to Rs 694.54 crore in the December quarter compared to the corresponding quarter last year, driven by higher income. Its revenue from operations jumped 71 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 6,442.79 crore. Catch up on all LIVE stock market updates here Related stories Apollo Hospitals shares gain as Jefferies raises target price; sees 26% upside

Nomura initiates buy rating on Motherson Sumi, sees potential upside of 19.2%

Sell GBPINR; target of : 99.70 : ICICI Direct This decent performance was on the back of a sturdy gain from trading of LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas), a strong revival in demand across licensee and franchisee divisions, a fall in transmission and distribution losses along with an increased contribution from existing distribution circles and newly-acquired Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu circle, according to HDFC Securities. The company is witnessing 5-6 percent YoY growth in demand in distribution circles and remains optimistic going forward, noted JM Financial Institutional Securities. Generation declined across all gas-based stations due to unviable RLNG (Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas) prices but improved significantly across the solar-based stations while remaining largely flat across the wind stations, HDFC Securities said. The brokerage firm has maintained its ‘add’ rating on the stock with a cut in target price to Rs 545 from Rs 552. Torrent Power has incurred capex of Rs 2,300 crore in the nine months ending FY23. For FY24, the management has guided for similar capital expenditure in license and franchisee distribution of Rs 1,200 crore and Rs 250 crore, respectively. The management has also retained its guidance to scale up its Renewables portfolio capacity to 5GW by FY25-26, from around 2GW now. The company is open to both organic and inorganic routes to achieve this target. Also Read | Vodafone Idea: An underdog waiting to sprint or a failure waiting to unfold? “TPW (Torrent Power) has a healthy net D/E (debt to equity) of 0.6 times, net debt/EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest Tax Depreciation and Amortisation) of 1.8 times, and a sustainable FCFE (free cash flow) of around Rs 1,000 crore, which is enough to fund new capacities,” HDFC Securities said. Over the past three years, Torrent Power’s stock has risen 57 percent, reflecting the company’s strong growth trajectory. ICICI Securities had upgraded the stock to ‘add’ from ‘hold’ in November after Q2 earnings, citing growth potential over FY23-FY24 driven by the distribution businesses and commissioning of new renewable capacities. Moreover, with the government's focus on the clean energy transition, analysts believe that Torrent Power could be one of the beneficiaries. The company has a presence across the entire power value chain, including generation, transmission, and distribution, and seems to be well-positioned to capitalise on the opportunities in the sector. JM Financial Institutional Securities is of the view that the improvement in transmission and distribution losses in the distribution business along with renewable portfolio addition will drive the company’s growth over the medium to long term. But it also warned that the near-term growth looks challenging with uncertainty over LNG prices and stranded gas capacities. The brokerage firm has maintained its ‘hold’ rating on the stock with a hike in target price to Rs 500 from Rs 490. The company’s board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 22 per equity share for FY 2022-23, which includes a special dividend of Rs 13 per equity share.

Dipti Sharma