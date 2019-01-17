What should investors do with Mindtree: Buy, sell or hold?

Mindtree's results for the third quarter met street estimates. Some brokerages have maintained and others have raised their rating on the stock. Some of them have cut the target price.

The IT services company posted a net profit of Rs 191.2 crore for the December quarter, a 35.1 percent jump from the same period last year.

Mindtree's Q3 revenue rose 29.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,787.2 crore. The company also declared an interim dividend of Rs 3 per share.

Here are views of brokerages on the company's stocks:

Brokerage: Macquarie | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 910

Macquarie has upgraded the stock to Neutral, cutting the target price to Rs 910 from Rs 920. Mindtree's Q3 results were in line at the revenue level, Macquarie said in a research note. Macquarie made a minor cut to its estimates of Mindtree's FY19-21 EPS.

Brokerage: IDFC Securities | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 1,000

IDFC said there is a high degree of volatility in Mindtree's sequential revenue growth.

Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 925

Credit Suisse maintained its Neutral rating on Mindtree, but cut the target price to Rs 925 from Rs 1,017.

"Margins could expand 250 bps in FY19, after a 400 bps fall in FY17" Credit Suisse said in its research note.

Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Underperform | Target: Rs 761

"Q3 revenue is slightly better than expectations and outlook for Q4 is good," Morgan Stanley said.

Brokerage: SBI Capital | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,060

SBICAP upgraded the stock to Buy from Neutral, keeping the target price at Rs 1,060.

Mindtree has strong fundamentals and valuations have become attractive after correction, SBI Capital said.

Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,000

The outlook for Mindtree's March quarter hints at a strong exit, Motilal Oswal said. Motilal Oswal added that it hiked Mindtree's revenue estimates for the next two financial years.

The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.