What should investors do with Maruti Suzuki: buy, sell or hold?

Most brokerage firms retained their rating on Maruti Suzuki despite the dismal June quarter results that saw India’s largest carmaker report a 27.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in standalone profit to Rs 1,435.5 cr, despite a three-fold jump in other income.

The profit was largely dragged by lower sales volumes and higher depreciation expenses. The automaker had reported a profit of Rs 1,975.3 crore in the quarter ended June 2018.

Other income increased to Rs 836.4 crore in Q1, against Rs 271.8 crore in the year-ago period.

The operating performance remains subdued. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) saw negative growth of 38.9 per cent to Rs 2,048 crore and margin contracted 450bps to 10.4 per cent compared to the year-ago quarter.

Overall, the numbers reported were ahead of estimates. Profit was estimated at Rs 1,350 crore on revenue of Rs 19,244 crore for the quarter, as per poll of analysts conducted by CNBC-TV18.

The Maruti stock has been under pressure so far in 2019, having fallen more than 20 per cent so far in the year, and nearly 40 per cent in the last 12 months. Analysts have trimmed their earnings estimates for Maruti, but feel that it is still a strong bet for the long term, and that investors can look at buying on dips.

Goldman Sachs maintained its buy rating on Maruti Suzuki with a target price of Rs 7,210 after the June quarter results.

The June quarter results were also above estimates on cost control. Investors could look at buying the stocks on weakness. Goldman is of the view that EBITDA margin seems to have bottomed out, and it expects better volumes hereon.

The global investment bank trimmed its FY20-21 earnings forecast for Maruti by 7-4 per cent, largely on account of higher depreciation. The automaker remains the best-positioned stock going into BS-VI transition, it felt.

CLSA also maintained its buy rating with a target of Rs 7,400 in the wake of the June quarter results. The global investment bank is of the view that Maruti is better placed to play the potential demand recovery.

Citigroup maintained its buy rating on Maruti Suzuki post June quarter results with a target of Rs 7,400. The Q1 results were a modest beat but the near-term outlook is still gloomy.

The global investment bank feels that the automaker is well-positioned to navigate through changes in emission norms.

However, UBS thinks otherwise.

UBS maintained its sell rating on Maruti with a target price of Rs 5,800. The June quarter missed UBS estimates amid a tough environment. EBITDA was below consensus. The volume outlook remains weak with sharp decline in both rural and urban markets, the UBS note said.

