MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

What should investors do with HDFC after June quarter results: buy, sell or hold?

HDFC posted a 1.7 percent fall in its Q1FY22 standalone net profit at Rs 3,000.7 crore. The company had posted a profit of Rs 3,051.5 crore in the year-ago period.

Moneycontrol News
August 03, 2021 / 09:39 AM IST
HDFC | Representative image

HDFC | Representative image

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) share price was up over a percent at open on August 3, a day after the company declared its June quarter results.

HDFC on August 2 posted a 1.7 percent fall in its Q1FY22 standalone net profit at Rs 3,000.7 crore. The company had posted a profit of Rs 3,051.5 crore in the year-ago period.

The profit number was above the market estimates, as a CNBC-TV18 poll of analysts had expected Q1 profit at Rs 2,898.7 crore. Total revenue from operations for the quarter came at Rs 11,657.47 crore, down 10.45 percent from Rs 13,017.68 of Q1FY21.

Also read: HDFC Q1 results: Net profit falls 1.7% to Rs 3,000.7 crore, NII up 22% at Rs 4,146.7 crore

HDFC's Q1 net interest income (NII) stood at Rs 4,146.7 crore compared to Rs 3,392 crore in the previous year, representing a growth of 22 percent.

Close

Related stories

Net interest margin (NIM) came at 3.7 percent. Capital adequacy remained at 22 percent, while tier-1 capital remained at 21.3 percent.

As of June 30, 2021, the assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 5,74,136 crore as against Rs 5,31,186 crore in the previous year.

The stock was trading at Rs 2,505.00, up Rs 42.70, or 1.73 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 2,513.50 and an intraday low of Rs 2,485.00.

Here is what brokerages have to say about the stock and the company after Q1 earnings:

Morgan Stanley: Rating: Overweight | Target: Rs 3,160

NII and Core PPoP growth were strong, individual AUM growth picked up. Non-individual AUM growth is likely to be subdued for a longer term. Stage 2+3 loans appear to have peaked. We trim FY 22/23 EPS estimates by 6%/5%.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

CLSA: Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 3,000

Strong NIM aids PPoP, asset quality deteriorates marginally. The core business outlook has improved and valuations are reasonable.

Kotak Institutional Equities: Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 3,100

Strong performance in Q1 with stable NIM. Marginal rise in stressed loans despite a challenging business environment. Lower disbursements in April and May tempered retail loan growth. The company remains the best mortgage play in India. Improving realty cycle, strong debt market position makes it a favoured pick in the sector. It has large provisioning buffers on the balance sheet and valuations are favourable.

Macquarie: Rating: Outperform | Target: Rs 2,960/Sh

Asset quality remains the biggest plus point. Weaker loan growth is due to a decline in the non-individual book. The stock is cheap at current levels.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #HDFC
first published: Aug 3, 2021 09:39 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.