App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2018 09:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

What should investors do post Infosys Q2 results: Buy, sell or hold?

Brokerage firms such as BofA, Macquarie, as well as Edelweiss maintained their rating but raised their respective target price for Infosys post Q2 results.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

India's second largest software services company Infosys reported the second quarter results above analysts' estimates, helped by large deal wins which pushed most brokerage firms to raise their 12-month target price.

Infosys reported 13.8 percent sequential growth in the second quarter consolidated profit at Rs 4,110 crore, while consolidated revenue grew by 7.7 percent to Rs 20,609 crore compared to Rs 19,128 crore in the previous quarter.

Brokerage firms such as BofA, Macquarie, as well as Edelweiss maintained their rating but raised their respective target price for Infosys post Q2 results.

Reacting to the results, Infosys rallied nearly 3 percent in the first 15 minutes of trade.

related news

The company has maintained its full-year constant currency revenue growth guidance at 6-8 percent and EBIT margin at 22-24 percent. Margin miss due to higher investments and subcontracting costs.

BofAML maintained its ‘buy’ rating but raised its price target to Rs 805 from Rs 790 earlier. Improved growth outweighs margin miss in the second quarter.

The global investment bank expects a return to double-digit revenue growth by the end of the current financial year. The attrition rates are likely to normalize in the next two quarters, said the note.

Infosys also said it signed $2 billion worth of deals during the quarter. Infosys added 73 clients in Q2FY19 versus 70 in Q1FY19. The total number of active clients stood at 1,222 (1,214 in Q1FY19).

Macquarie maintained its outperform rating and raised its price target to Rs 775 from Rs 770 earlier. The focus on investments for medium-term growth is a step in the right direction.

Large deal wins were strong at $2 billion. The global investment bank believes that Infosys deserves to trade at a 20 percent discount to TCS.

Edelweiss maintains its outperform rating on Infosys but revised its target price to Rs 880 from Rs 824 earlier.

Infosys reported broad-based revenue growth with North America, Europe and RoW growing by 3.8 percent, 4 percent, and 6.8 percent QoQ cc while Financial Services, Retail, and Manufacturing rose by 5.8 percent, 5.9 percent and 4.8 percent QoQ cc, respectively.

Life Sciences and Communication, up 0.7 percent and 1.2 percent QoQ cc, respectively, were relatively weak. Products & Platforms shot up by 9.5 percent QoQ cc while Services rose by 3.9 percent QoQ cc.

Infosys is Edelweiss Securities Ltd top pick based on 1) robust deal-win momentum—USD2bn which is highest ever; 2) Digital-focused strategy, which is in place and would drive 35 percent segmental growth; 3) undemanding valuation (15.8x FY20E EPS), and 4) a high dividend yield of 4.7 percent. The brokerage firms are of the view that the sector seems to be turning around and Infosys will be a key beneficiary.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Oct 17, 2018 09:31 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Stocks Views

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.