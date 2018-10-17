What should investors do post Infosys Q2 results: Buy, sell or hold?

India's second largest software services company Infosys reported the second quarter results above analysts' estimates, helped by large deal wins which pushed most brokerage firms to raise their 12-month target price.

Infosys reported 13.8 percent sequential growth in the second quarter consolidated profit at Rs 4,110 crore, while consolidated revenue grew by 7.7 percent to Rs 20,609 crore compared to Rs 19,128 crore in the previous quarter.

Brokerage firms such as BofA, Macquarie, as well as Edelweiss maintained their rating but raised their respective target price for Infosys post Q2 results.

Reacting to the results, Infosys rallied nearly 3 percent in the first 15 minutes of trade.

The company has maintained its full-year constant currency revenue growth guidance at 6-8 percent and EBIT margin at 22-24 percent. Margin miss due to higher investments and subcontracting costs.

BofAML maintained its ‘buy’ rating but raised its price target to Rs 805 from Rs 790 earlier. Improved growth outweighs margin miss in the second quarter.

The global investment bank expects a return to double-digit revenue growth by the end of the current financial year. The attrition rates are likely to normalize in the next two quarters, said the note.

Infosys also said it signed $2 billion worth of deals during the quarter. Infosys added 73 clients in Q2FY19 versus 70 in Q1FY19. The total number of active clients stood at 1,222 (1,214 in Q1FY19).

Macquarie maintained its outperform rating and raised its price target to Rs 775 from Rs 770 earlier. The focus on investments for medium-term growth is a step in the right direction.

Large deal wins were strong at $2 billion. The global investment bank believes that Infosys deserves to trade at a 20 percent discount to TCS.

Edelweiss maintains its outperform rating on Infosys but revised its target price to Rs 880 from Rs 824 earlier.

Infosys reported broad-based revenue growth with North America, Europe and RoW growing by 3.8 percent, 4 percent, and 6.8 percent QoQ cc while Financial Services, Retail, and Manufacturing rose by 5.8 percent, 5.9 percent and 4.8 percent QoQ cc, respectively.

Life Sciences and Communication, up 0.7 percent and 1.2 percent QoQ cc, respectively, were relatively weak. Products & Platforms shot up by 9.5 percent QoQ cc while Services rose by 3.9 percent QoQ cc.

Infosys is Edelweiss Securities Ltd top pick based on 1) robust deal-win momentum—USD2bn which is highest ever; 2) Digital-focused strategy, which is in place and would drive 35 percent segmental growth; 3) undemanding valuation (15.8x FY20E EPS), and 4) a high dividend yield of 4.7 percent. The brokerage firms are of the view that the sector seems to be turning around and Infosys will be a key beneficiary.

