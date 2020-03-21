What should investors do as markets turn volatile over coronavirus fears

Ravi Gopalakrishnan

Indian equity markets have been experiencing extreme volatility in the last few weeks. This volatility is reflective of the conditions in global markets. The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), a measure of volatility in equity markets that is tracked widely, has been at multiple year highs and has been extremely volatile in the last couple of months.

Two important developments have affected market sentiment and contributed to the volatility as well as correction in the global markets, including India.

The novel coronavirus continues to spread in multiple countries. Governments and health organisations have been ramping up efforts to combat the infection as well as limit the spread of the outbreak to the extent possible. There is a significant human and economic cost of the measures taken to curb the infection and this impact (largely unknown at the moment) is spooking the markets.

The United States and several other governments along with European Union have announced a raft of fiscal and policy measures to mitigate the impact on the larger population and the economy. But, so far, these steps have failed to calm financial markets.

These fears, in our assessment, will subside once governments get a better control–both spread as well as progress in finding a cure or a vaccine. Governments have put out travel advisories, restricting movement of people across countries and continents to contain the highly contagious virus.

The volatility has been compounded by the developments in the oil market.

OPEC and Russia met on March 6 to discuss output cuts in continuance of their price-defence strategy in place since 2016. The two sides could not agree on production cuts. Subsequently, Saudi Arabia announced a large price discount for its Asian customers and threatened to increase production to defend its market share, unravelling the four-year-old oligopolistic alliance. These moves have unnerved the oil market and crude prices are hovering at 18-year lows.

We believe that the markets maybe over-correcting and once the infection is under control, equity markets would potentially recover.

Valuations in Indian equity markets have become attractive on the back of recent corrections. The 12-month trailing Price to Equity (P/E) and Price to Book (P/B) Ratios are at multi-year lows.

While the P/E ratio is at levels last seen in early 2016, the P/B ratio is at levels last seen in 2009. The equity yields are trading at attractive levels vis-à-vis bond yields.

The huge correction in oil prices, if sustained over the next few quarters, can potentially provide significant fiscal headroom to the government to boost consumption as well as expenditure.

It is estimated that a $10 per barrel decline in crude oil prices on an annualised basis reduces CAD by about $15 billion or 50 basis points of GDP. A $10 decline in crude oil prices increases the fiscal headroom by $1.9 billion (approximately Rs 14,000 crore) due to reduction in cooking fuel subsidies.

Another factor that can potentially benefit India in the medium term is the shift of manufacturing business out of China due to the US-China trade war and the disruption in global supply chains on the back of the coronavirus. India can potentially benefit from a higher share of the incremental FDI flows into manufacturing from global companies and investors.

The recent market correction provides an opportunity to buy quality businesses. Short-term volatility does not significantly impact the investment hypothesis for most of the companies in our portfolio. Current valuations across sectors are attractive for long-term investments.

Given the steep correction in equity markets, we believe it is an appropriate time to start investing again in the equity markets. Investors should invest an initial amount and then probably stagger their investments over the next two to three months, given the volatility in the market.

The author is Head–Equity at Principal Mutual Fund.

