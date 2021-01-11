What should Indian investors do with Tesla: Ride the momentum or book profits?

Back in the 1900s, a thousand dollars would be worth thirty thousand dollars today. This is about the price of the new Tesla expected from Giga Factory in China.

Funnily, the first production vehicle was sold in the 1900s by Winton Motor Carriage for $1,000, trying to solve the pollution issue in the 1900s.

Pollution back in the 1900s was not air pollution but horse manure deposited on roads of cities by horse carriages. But horse cart owners shunned fuel-based cars as it was considered not cool and they had range anxiety with fuel stations.

Is Tesla the next Ford?

Two companies that changed the world of mobility are Ford and Tesla. Back then, Ford a fossil fuel car maker was competing with horse carriages.

Today, Tesla competes with fossil fuel cars. Both rose to prominence due to one revolutionary car and each car had to make a market for itself.

In 1894, horse manure crisis was beginning to peak public attention which led to the world’s first urban planning conference, a bit like Paris accord on global fossil fuel-based pollution back in 2015.

Ford was incorporated in 1903 a few years after the urban planning conference while it runs out of a garage for a few years before that. Tesla was founded in 2003.

In 17 years, Ford accounted for 47 percent of all cars sold and horses still accounted for 30 percent of mobility sold. Tesla today accounts for 87 percent of all EVs sold while EVs account for 8-12% of all cars sold - so both are roughly in terms of market share around the same in terms of the personal passenger vehicle market.

Cars dominated sales starting 1915 while horse carriages rescinded to abysmal 10 percent by 1930s. Is it possible for us to imagine that new cars sold will be 90 percent electric by 2030? Possibly yes.

Demand Estimation

Taking a cue from this history, Tesla is probably how Ford was to the world in the 1920s. Ford's market cap peaked in 1999 – almost 100 years after it was created.

Today, Tesla is selling about the same number of cars as Ford did back in the 1920s. Scaling it by population in the US, we can say Tesla is probably where Ford was in 1913 after which Ford produced 4 more years of solid growth before the first blip.

Value of Stock

Value of the stock is essentially expected future earnings divided by discount factor based on future interest rates. Lower interest rates drive down the bottom half of the fraction increasing the overall ratio and hence valuation.

Accelerating earnings increases the numerator which is what most people look at when valuing companies. Also in a world, where it’s hard to excite people with products, growth is at a premium.

Finally, technical flow like index addition to S&P, retail traders piling in on Tesla all seem to point to the stock being very much in demand. But is it the end of the road for investors?

Traditional ratios like PE work when market share is won or lost through competition. Do these works when markets are disrupted through innovation?

An entrepreneur who is well-capitalized, can execute well, and has a product the world wants, cannot be far from being the richest person in the world. Elon Musk’s reaction to being the richest man is perhaps understandable as it may never have been a benchmark for him either.

Should I buy/sell/hold?

Tesla's rich valuation prices in the outlook that it will become the staple car and not a niche experience. Cumulative miles driven by all Tesla cars is roughly worth half a day's worth of miles driven by conventional cars.

But it’s like comparing meters of the tape played on portable cassette players when the iPod was starting its journey. People switch fast. Also, who says Tesla cannot make two-wheelers when they can make Trucks!

With current PE, Tesla's valuation is justified if it can reach revenues of 200 billion in the next 5 years which I don’t think is impossible.

Ultimately personal risk appetite is crucial. If you can wait 10 years, buy more else hold. Personally, I wouldn’t hesitate to buy if I were buying large-cap companies.

Lotusdew specializes in identifying smaller companies that can grow into large companies. We invested in less crowded stocks like NIO which is the Chinese equivalent of Tesla who’s ADR is listed in the US.

Our basket of choices in small-cap stocks is made available as a managed portfolio called Lotusdew American Ambition portfolio that invests in a diversified portfolio of 50-60 companies across sectors for a diversified portfolio return that’s robust and timeless.

(The author is Abhishek Banerjee, CEO Lotusdew)

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.