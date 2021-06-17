MARKET NEWS

What rise in inflation means for the markets

Inflation means an increase in prices of goods including food and other necessary items. So, when inflation rises, purchasing power of households go down leaving them with less money to spend on other things. In essence, a rise in inflation witnesses a parallel phenomenon of a de-growth of non-essential items. How does it impact the markets? Let's find out

