What lies ahead for oil and coal prices

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Oil prices have limited downside Oil to remain in deficit in 2023 as per EIA Limited upside for Indian upstream companies due to windfall tax Coal in a sweet spot Investors can accumulate Coal India Energy prices have fallen from their record highs in the last 2-3 months but the Russia-Ukraine conflict does not appear to be ending soon and creates a case for elevated oil and coal prices in the near term. Oil has multiple upside risk factors China's demand expected to come back China's share...