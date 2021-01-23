What Joe Biden's victory means for the US Stock Market

Prateek Jain

In what will go down in history, perhaps, as one of the most aggressively contested US Presidential elections and after days on tenterhooks, 77-year-old Democrat, Joe Biden, has finally become the 46th President of the United States of America.

The former vice president's victory comes amid the heavy toll of the COVID-19 pandemic that framed much of the race.

The 2020 election results were one of the top concerns for investors in the last few months, surpassing the second wave of coronavirus and economic recovery. That's not surprising.

Analysts believe Biden's victory is bullish for the cyclical parts of the market. Democrats aim to spend at least $2T to $3T on additional economic stimulus and focus on infrastructure and green energy.

Despite the economic impact of the coronavirus, US markets ended 2020 with robust gains. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained almost 45 percent in the year, while the S&P500 increased by 18 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average trailed at 10 percent as it consists of a larger proportion of traditional and industrial businesses.

What does the new political landscape mean for investors? Let's break it down into a few segments.

US Stocks

Sector winners in Biden's victory should include industrials, tech, energy, and materials - cyclical industries that benefit from accelerating economic growth. Infrastructure-related stocks, including the construction and transportation sectors, would be longer-term winners.

An interesting thing to watch would be how the high-growth stocks perform against more economically sensitive companies' shares.

One headwind for cyclicals, and the broader market in general, is that the Democratic victory may result in higher corporate taxes and more regulations. However, these changes would not come into effect right away.

While cyclicals may have good days ahead, it is tough to project the financial sector performance under the Biden administration. Regulatory policies of Democrats can be less business-friendly for the financial sector.

A Democrat control would likely mean more stimulus and a greater emphasis on policies to address climate change and health care. That puts the spotlight on biotech and cleantech companies.

Dramatic changes to health-care policies and drug prices are also less likely now, adding more certainty to the health-care sector. On the other hand, Trump's regulatory policies and support for defense spending are less likely to continue.