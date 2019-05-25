App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 25, 2019 11:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

What is yield spread? Find out the risks involved with it

Yield Spread is the difference in the yield of any bond (PSU, corporate or banks) and Government bonds having the same maturity.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Gaurab Parija

Government bonds are free from credit risk i.e. risk arising from the issuer of the bond defaulting in making the payment of the principal amount and interest.

Government bonds being default free, Gsec yields are taken as a benchmark against which other bond yields are compared. This enables the investors to get an idea of the credit risk associated in investing in bonds other than government bonds.

Investors to be compensated for investing in less safer bonds than the government bonds demand higher yield than Gsec resulting in the differences in the bond yields.

related news

Yield Spread is the difference in the yield between two bonds of the same maturity.

Commonly, the yield spread is the difference in the yield of any bond (PSU, corporate or banks) and Government bonds having the same maturity.

Suppose AAA 10-year corporate bond yield is 8.6 percent and 10-year Gsec yield is 7.46 percent then, the yield spread is 114 bps (1.14 percent).

Spread is generally expressed in basis point (bps) where 1 percent is equal to 100bps.

Risk

Yield spread reflects the extra compensation investors receive for bearing credit risk.

Higher the credit risk, higher is the yield spread, as investors need to be paid in order to take the additional risk.

What causes changes in Yield Spread

Yield spread can increase i.e. widen, or decrease i.e. narrow. Widening yield spread means yield difference between other types of bonds and government bonds is increasing while narrowing yield spread means the difference is decreasing.

Changes in the yield spread are due to changes in the interest rates, supply and demand of bonds, the risk associated with the bond and economic conditions.

Any change in interest rates causes the yield on government bonds to change. Since other types of bonds are benchmarked against Gsec yield, any change in Gsec yield may cause other bond yields to change.

When there is an economic slowdown, company performances are impacted which increase their credit risk. This causes yields on corporate bonds (or PSU, bank bonds) to increase, to compensate investors for the additional risk involved, thereby widening yield spread.

Also during deteriorating economic environment with credit risk of companies increasing, investors choose to invest in safer bonds i.e. government bonds rather than riskier corporate bonds. This leads to a fall in Gsec yields as demand increases causing the bond price to rise and yields to fall. As yields on corporate bonds are rising and Gsec yields are falling, resulting yield spreads to widen.

Conversely, when the economy is booming, company profitability increases improving their performance lowering their credit risk. This causes investors to view investments in corporate bonds as favorable, causing yields to fall, thereby narrowing yield spread.

Also during a booming economy with lower credit risk, investors invest in corporate bonds rather than government bonds. Since the demand for government bond falls, it causes their yields to rise.

Given below is the chart for AAA Corporate Bond yields and Gsec 3 years Benchmark. The spread had widened between them during December 2008, while it is narrowing for the current period.

AAA Corporate Bond 3 yrs & Gsec 3 yrs Index


Capture


Yield Spreads


Capture

The above chart shows the yield spreads over the last 10 years. We can observe that higher the credit risk, higher is the bond yield.

Corporate AAA bond having highest credit rating has lowest spread. As we can observe from the above chart. The spreads between the AAA corporate bond and AA corporate bond had narrowed during June 2014.

Corporate AA bond having a lower credit rating, which means higher credit risk, has a higher spread. As seen in the chart, the spreads between AAA corporate bond and A corporate bond narrowed during December 2014.

Corporate A corporate bond has the lowest rating and highest risk among the three bonds. The spread between the AAA corporate bond and A corporate bond were high in Jun 2016.

Capture

Given above is the chart of yield spreads for various corporate bonds over the last 10 years, as compared to Gsec 3 years in basis point. The minimum spreads during 2008-2018 was between AAA corporate bond and Gsec 3 years index, of 56bps. While the maximum spreads for A Corporate bonds were 502bps.

The author is Head – Sales and Marketing at IDFC AMC

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 25, 2019 11:47 am

tags #Classroom #markets

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Priyanaka Chopra Jonas' Ethiopian visit focuses on children who have f ...

83: Ranveer Singh shares a few candid photos of him in a deep conversa ...

Karan Johar can't spend his birthday with Yash and Roohi, but he'll ma ...

Aladdin targeted by TamilRockers; this Will Smith film is now online

Alia Bhatt spends Friday night chilling with beau Ranbir Kapoor and hi ...

Saaransh: Anupam Kher takes us back to the times when he portrayed the ...

Anil Kapoor catches up with Slumdog Millionaire director Danny Boyle i ...

Modi, Amit Shah to be Felicitated by Gujarat BJP on Sunday

Pope: Abortion is Never OK, Equates it to 'Hiring a Hitman'

Wanted to Quit as CM Before Elections But TMC Workers Asked Me to Cont ...

MBOSE HSLC 12th Result 2019: Meghalaya Board To Announce Class 12 Arts ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Injuries Force Collingwood to Take Field For Engl ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Vijay Shankar's Scan Report Shows No Fracture

US Ambassador Raises Concerns During Rare Tibet Visit

Paris Saint-Germain Coach Thomas Tuchel Extends Deal to 2021

Snapchat Reportedly Planning to Allow Users to Add Licensed Music to P ...

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Time to exorcise the ‘Suit Boot Ki ...

An international sequel: The return of NaMo plays out in America with ...

Election Commission submits list of elected candidates to President; p ...

LS election 2019: Modi has raised the bar for how a politician should ...

How Modi came up trumps to swing results in Lok Sabha elections 2019

A week in review: Here are the top stories from this week

Top midcap, largecap stocks recommended by CLSA after election results

Sensex likely to hit 45,000 level in next 12 months, says Ridham Desai ...

Economic slowdown not drastic enough for immediate government action, ...

World media lauds Narendra Modi on historic win, but sceptics warn of ...

Pakistan's Shaheen II test an attempt to project strength, but fails t ...

Why does the end of Game of Thrones, Big Bang Theory, MCU Phase 3 feel ...

Narendra Modi's conundrum on Pakistan policy: Hasty response to peace ...

French Open 2019, men's singles preview: Rafael Nadal favourite to win ...

Narendra Modi govt returned to power on delivery of social infra proje ...

Cyclone Fani: In the aftermath, an attempt to rebuild life, return to ...

The Hour of Lynching: New documentary looks at lives shattered in the ...

Huawei's future smartphones and laptops can not support an SD or micro ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.