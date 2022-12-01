 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What is taking Indian markets to ATH?

Kamal Manocha
Dec 01, 2022 / 12:21 PM IST

Six macro changes are working in favour of the domestic stock markets. Here is what they are.

Recession in advanced economies would significantly bring down the imported inflation risk for India as commodity prices cool.

The post-Covid world had just begun to return to normalcy when it slammed into inflation and recession. Massive lay-offs at MNCs further shrouded the future in more uncertainty. However, in the midst of all this, Indian indices Sensex and Nifty are making new highs in November 2022. This has left investors confused.

How is the Indian market defying all the global risks?

The reality is that stock market sees what many don’t and this astounds investors. Investors focus on the media chatter while markets focus on expected future outcomes. Going by markets’ future-focussed thinking, CY22 has been a year of many corrections. And, corrections are always positive for the future… isn’t it?

The first correction in year 2022 has been the resetting of the US Federal Reserve policy stance. US has been enjoying  close to 0.25% to 0.50% rates for more than 12 years because rates were cut sharply after the global financial crises of 2008 when the Fed brought rates down from 4.75% to zero. With the last six consecutive rate hikes in CY22, federal rates have gone back to 3.75% to 4.00%, marking an end to the era of quantitative easing. This levels the playing field for the global flow of liquidity.

The second consequential event has been equites undergoing the reality test of valuations. Some of the major indices, which had enjoyed their best run-ups over the last five to ten years, saw massive correction--both Nasdaq and Hang Seng fell by ~30%. At the same time, Indian markets have hardly seen any fall.