What is brewing in Nifty Service Index? HDFC Ltd, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv top buys

The Nifty Services Sector index has formed a head & shoulders pattern at the top of the rally, but it is still 5 percent away from the neckline support.

It looks like the stock is experiencing a distribution formation and once it breaks the neckline support, which is a crucial support line, then the real decline starts.

In case the Nifty services index falls and breaks below the support of the neckline, then it would retest lower levels of October 2018, which is 13 percent down from the neckline support.

It is trading at 15,700 and the neckline support is placed at 15,000. The reason behind covering the Nifty Services index is mainly due to two major observations.

First, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cut the GDP estimate from 6.9 percent to 6.1 percent, and second, the index is of the services sector which is a part of the GDP.

The index is designed to reflect the behaviour and performance of services sector companies, which include computers software and IT Education that have a weightage of 22.43 percent, financial services have a weightage of 68.05 percent.

These two sectors together account for 90.48 percent, the remaining contribution comes from four others sectors -- energy, telecom, services, and media.

The services index has offered significant returns to investors as it includes major stocks such as HDFC Ltd, HDFC Bank, Infosys and TCS. In the financial space, stocks include Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI and Bajaj Finance.

We covered HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and SBI in our previous updates and for the current week, we are covering HDFC Ltd, Infosys, and Bajaj Finance.

Technically, HDFC Ltd is failing to sustain above the level of Rs 2,000, which is negative and may decline to the next support that is placed around Rs 1,900-1,880 levels.

It is forming lower lows on the daily charts, but the fall is gradual and is trading in a wide range. If HDFC Ltd corrects towards Rs 1,900, investors can go long, with a final stop loss placed at Rs 1,800.

Infosys Ltd is indicating that it would remain range-bound between Rs 835 and Rs 765. Take profit on trading positions only if it bounces towards Rs 830-835.

Bajaj Financ is the most outperforming stock in the basket in the last two months. It was trading around Rs 2,900 levels, and from there it went towards Rs 4,100 levels. Price formation suggests that the strategy should be to buy on dips at major supports like Rs 3,700 and Rs 3,500.

Nifty technical outlook

There is a strong support for the Nifty at 11,140. But, if it breaks 11,140 then it would open the possibilities of hitting either 11,050 or 10,850 levels.

In case the Nifty refuses to fall below the same, then it will have major bullish implications. It seems unlikely, as domestic and global news flows are negative and could increase the selling pressure if indices break crucial supports.

On the higher side, the Nifty will face hurdles at 11,300 and 11,400. The broader formation is indicating that the Nifty is likely to form a higher bottom either at 11,050 or around 10,850, till there is no reversal formation, we should avoid any short-term trading call.

(The author is a senior VP (Technical Research), Kotak Securities)