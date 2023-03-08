 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What if Fed hikes to 6%? Indian equities among most vulnerable, says UBS

Abhishek Mukherjee
Mar 08, 2023 / 10:59 AM IST

What seemed outlandish at the beginning of 2023 has suddenly started to look painfully probable – what if the Fed hikes rates to 6 percent?

As most of us were preparing to celebrate Holi, Fed chair Jerome Powell poured cold water on markets’ hopes that the US central bank will soon adopt a more accommodative stance.

In his much-awaited semi-annual testimony before the Senate Banking Committee, Powell said stronger-than-expected macroeconomic data warranted larger rate hikes and the Federal Reserve was prepared to do more to tame scorching inflation.

"If the totality of the data were to indicate that faster tightening is warranted, we would be prepared to increase the pace of rate hikes," Powell said, sending shockwaves through the global markets.

His hawkish remarks boosted bets that the Fed will revert to 50-basis points (bps) hikes, thus putting pressure on other global central banks as well.