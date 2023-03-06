 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What does the Unison Enviro acquisition mean for Mahanagar Gas?

Dipti Sharma
Mar 06, 2023 / 05:28 PM IST

Opening new avenues for growth, Mahanagar Gas Ltd has signed a share purchase agreement for the acquisition of a 100 percent stake in Unison Enviro Pvt Ltd.

Natural gas distribution company Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) has announced the acquisition of city gas distribution company Unison Enviro Private Ltd (UEPL) for Rs 531 crore. MGL has signed a share purchase agreement with UEPL and existing shareholders of UEPL-Ashoka Buildcon and an investment fund managed by Morgan Stanley India Infrastructure for the acquisition of a 100-percent stake in UEPL.

Following the announcement, the natural gas distribution company’s stock jumped over 9 percent intraday on March 6, hitting a 52-week high of Rs 990.

Even before the deal, there was a perception that MGL would benefit from India’s aim to increase the share of natural gas in the energy mix from 6 percent to 15 percent by 2030. Plus, many analysts have taken a liking to the MGL stock due to its inexpensive valuation.

Sharekhan by BNP Paribas noted the inexpensive stock valuation of 10.1 times its FY2024 EPS, which is at a discount of 32 percent to the three-year average PE of 15 times. The brokerage firm also thinks that MGL is the cheapest city gas distribution stock with an attractive valuation.