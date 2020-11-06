What does Joe Biden's victory hold for the Indian market?

As it looks possible now that Joe Biden will emerge as the winner of US Election 2020, analysts and experts are of the view that the Indian market is poised to gain from Biden's Presidency.

The results of the US election 2020 is yet to be announced but media reports are suggesting Biden is leading Trump in the overall Electoral College vote tally.

Things can change as the margins are narrowing in multiple battleground states. Yet, Trump has moved the court in three states over the ballot counting process.

If Biden wins, it may not mean a significant policy change or a tax hike which could have happened in the case of a 'Blue Wave'. As Republicans are likely to hold on to Senate, Biden's Presidency may not bring policies that could undermine big tech companies or bring about radical changes in policies.

Biden’s victory is most likely to be a favourable outcome for markets as it will instill confidence amongst investors by reducing policy uncertainty.

"Whether Trump or Biden comes, the US stimulus will be large, while yields are at an all-time low and liquidity in the market is adequate," said Sanjiv Bhasin, Director at IIFL Securities.

The market believes Biden is more proactive and he is a less-dominant person. There will be fewer rhetorics that Trump has been famous for. Equities are at a sweet spot," Bhasin said.

According to Jim McCafferty, Global Markets Research at Nomura, a Biden win will bring longer-term certainty, not just for the US but for the rest of the world.

Analysts see the feeble possibility of an increase in corporate tax rate if Biden comes to power.

"Biden may not be able to push his agenda of increasing the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 28 percent," said Pankaj Pandey, Head of Research, ICICI Securities.

Bhasin said Biden had denied it earlier but we have to wait and see when he assumes the position of the US President.

Alongside the presidential race, investors have been keeping a close eye on the overall seats in the House and Senate.

Brokerage firm Centrum Broking pointed out looking at the ongoing trends it seems that there will not be any majority in Congress i.e. Democrats are likely to gain a majority in the house while the Republicans are likely to gain control of the Senate.

"This clearly means that a lot will then come down to negotiations between the Democrats and the Republicans on a possible fiscal relief bill, thereby keeping investor’s breath on hold," Centrum said.

Centrum highlighted that Biden’s legislative agenda, particularly on taxes and regulation, might be less growth-friendly but his expected spending plan, proposed actionable measures to combat COVID and expected certainty in trade policies are more supportive and likely to offset the negative growth impact from raising taxes.

Under Biden's presidency, there would be a significant reduction in the US-China rhetoric.

"On balance, under Biden too, a China trade war is likely to continue, but his intention of rebuilding of alliances elsewhere (against levying tariffs) is most likely to suppress corporate business uncertainty, that has been disrupting business sentiments. Thus, his victory can be perceived as growth positive in the medium-longer term," Centrum said.

The brokerage also believes Biden’s victory is positive for risky assets including emerging markets (EM) currencies.

"Net tighter fiscal policy (tax rate increase) under Biden and a return of multilateralism is initially a dollar negative, where a benign dollar decline unfolds as world trade volumes will slowly recover, triggering commodity reflationary trade. Overall, the trade is likely to turn against safe havens (USD, JPY, Gold, etc.) in favour of riskier EM currencies," Centrum said.

