What Biden's Victory means for the stock markets around the globe

After days on tenterhooks, investors now have clarity about the next occupant of the White House. The 77-year-old Democrat, Joe Biden, is set to become the 46th President of the United States of America after beating the incumbent Donald Trump.

The former vice president's victory comes amid the heavy toll of the COVID-19 pandemic that framed much of the race.

The 2020 election result has been the top concern for investors, surpassing the second wave of coronavirus and economic recovery. That's not surprising. Analysts believe Biden's victory would be bullish for cyclical parts of the market.

Democrats aim to spend at least $2T to $3T on additional economic stimulus and more focus on infrastructure and green energy.

What does the changing political landscape mean for investors? Let's break it down into a few segments.

US Stocks

Sector winners in Biden's victory would include industrials, tech, energy, and materials - cyclical industries that benefit from accelerating economic growth.

Infrastructure-related stocks, including the construction and transportation sectors, would be longer-term winners. An interesting thing to watch would be how the high-growth stocks perform against more economically sensitive companies' shares.

One headwind for cyclical, and the broader market in general, is that the Democratic victory would possibly result in higher corporate taxes and more regulations. However, these changes would not come into effect right away.

While cyclicals may have good days ahead, it is tough to project the financial sector performance under the Biden administration. Regulatory policies of Democrats can be less business-friendly for the financial sector.

A Democrat control would likely mean more stimulus and a greater emphasis on policies to address climate change and health care. That puts the spotlight on biotech and clean-tech companies.

Dramatic changes to health-care policies and drug prices are also less likely now, adding more certainty to the health-care sector. On the other hand, Trump's regulatory policies and support for defense spending are less likely to continue.

With Biden likely to face opposition from the Republican Senate, experts forecast a less ambitious fiscal policy. In such a case, bonds will continue to rally as debt holders have less fear of higher inflation.

The 10-year Treasury note yield is down 3.99 BPS for the month. The Treasury yields are likely to stay low or fall further when Biden takes office.

Clean Energy and Commodities

Even with the constraints of a likely split Congress, Biden's plan to tackle climate change is another area for investors to watch. Biden has pledged to rejoin the Paris Agreement and reach net-zero carbon emissions in the US by 2050.

This could be seen as a collaborative move, as Europe and China have implemented similar climate goals.

In the US, possible increased infrastructure spending around this issue would benefit industries such as batteries, electric vehicles, solar, and wind.

For crude oil, the Biden administration could mean more energy market restrictions, including shale production. Biden proposed to ban new oil and natural gas drilling permits on the US soil.

Meanwhile, Biden's win, coupled with a divided Congress, is likely to create uncertainty around the size of future fiscal stimulus measures. That might be good news for safe-haven assets like gold.

Emerging Markets

The 2020 election followed tumultuous four years of international relations under President Trump, who sparked multiple disagreements with Europe and started a trade war with China. Experts believe Biden to take a softer and collaborative approach towards global trade relations.

Equities in emerging markets, particularly in Asia, may thrive if Biden's presidency brings stable foreign and international trade policy. This would create a better business environment for companies that thrive on certainty.

