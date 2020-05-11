What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 15 things to know

The BSE Sensex and Nifty50 fell nearly 6.2 percent during last week, Nifty Smallcap and Midcap indices were down 4-5 percent.

Market is expected to remain volatile with negative bias.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 90 points gain.

Market will first react to ICICI Bank's numbers today. But overall, it is expected to remain volatile with negative bias.

According to pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 9,198.92 followed by 9,146.33. If the index starts moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 9,343.37 and 9,435.23.

The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 19,102.13 followed by 18,851.37. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 19,786.63 and 20,220.37.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Major US stock indexes jumped on Friday and logged solid gains for the week after data on historic job losses due to the coronavirus crisis showed they were slightly fewer than feared. All 11 S&P 500 sectors were positive, led by the beaten-up energy group , which gained 4.3%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 455.43 points, or 1.91%, to 24,331.32, the S&P 500 gained 48.61 points, or 1.69%, to 2,929.8 and the Nasdaq Composite added 141.66 points, or 1.58%, to 9,121.32.

Asian Markets

Asian shares followed Wall Street higher on Monday as investors looked ahead to more countries restarting their economies, even as some reported an unwelcome pick up in new coronavirus cases.

Japan's Nikkei added 0.7% and South Korean stocks 0.3%. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 opened soft but bounced as the morning wore on and was last up 0.3%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 90 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 9,346 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

Oil prices fall 1% as glut weighs

Oil prices opened about 1% lower on Sunday as a persistent glut continued to weigh on prices and the coronavirus pandemic eroded global oil demand even as some governments began to ease lockdowns. Brent crude was down 34 cents, or 1.1%, at $30.63 a barrel by 7:01 p.m. (2301 GMT), while US oil fell 35 cents, or 1.4%, to $24.39 a barrel.

Bank credit up 6.74% to Rs 102.69 lakh crore; deposits rise 9.82%

Bank credit and deposits grew by 6.74 percent and 9.82 percent to Rs 102.69 lakh crore and Rs 137.11 lakh crore in the fortnight ended April 24, latest data from the RBI showed. In the year-ago fortnight, bank loans had stood at Rs 96.20 lakh crore and deposits at Rs 124.83 lakh crore.

In the previous fortnight which ended on April 10, 2020, bank credit had grown by 7.20 percent and deposits by 9.45 percent. In the fiscal ended March 31, 2020, bank loans had decelerated to 6.14 percent, a near five-decade low, due to slower economic growth, lower demand and as banks remained risk averse.

Calls for debt monetisation gain traction as COVID-19 cripples economy

After the government over the weekend hiked market borrowing by 54 percent in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, calls for monetising debt seem to be gaining traction with experts saying that repercussions of not spending to support the economy will be irreparable.

Solution for raising funds suggested by Isaac was to launch COVID bonds with under 5 percent interest rate by the Centre and paying the states from the mop-up. Isaac had said RBI should buy such bonds from the Centre. Many other economists have also called for adopting unconventional tools to help the poor and boost the economy.

FPIs invest Rs 15,958 crore in first week of May

Reversing their two-month selling streak, overseas investors pumped in a net Rs 15,958 crore in the Indian capital markets in the first week of May. As per latest depositories data, foreign portfolio investors (FPI) infused a net Rs 18,637 crore in equities, but pulled out a net Rs 2,679 crore from the debt segment between May 1-8, taking the cumulative inflow to Rs 15,958 crore.

"Despite uncertainty looming large over the severity of the possible impact of coronavirus pandemic on the global as well as Indian economy, FPIs surprisingly changed their stance this week as they turned net buyers in the Indian markets," said Himanshu Srivastava, senior analyst manager research, Morningstar India.

India's fuel consumption dips 46% in April; expected to rebound in May

India's fuel consumption fell almost 46 per cent in April as all petroleum products, except LPG, saw massive demand erosion following the nationwide lockdown that halted economic activity and travel. India's fuel consumption fell 45.8 percent to 9.929 million tonnes in April, down from 18.32 million tonnes fuel consumed in the same month a year back, according to official data released by the petroleum ministry. Diesel, the most consumed fuel in the country, slumped 61 percent in the first half of April, but ended the month with a 55.6 percent fall in sales at 3.25 million tonnes.

ICICI Bank Q4 profit grows by 26%

ICICI Bank reported a 26 percent year-on-year growth in standalone profit at Rs 1,221.36 crore in quarter ended March 2020, missing analysts estimates due to higher COVID-19 related provisions. As per the average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18 the standalone profit was expected to be Rs 3,485 crore.

Profit in the same period last year was at Rs 969.06 crore. Provisions and contingencies in March quarter rose 9.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 5,967.44 crore, and the sequential increase was 186.5 percent.

CII bats for immediate stimulus package of Rs 15 lakh crore

Industry body CII on Friday suggested that the government should immediately announce a stimulus package of Rs 15 lakh crore, or 7.5 percent of the GDP, observing that the COVID-19 pandemic has led to "deep distress" in the Indian economy.

"The COVID-19 pandemic, which came as a bolt from the blue, is hitting economies around the world very hard. And India hasn't been an exception to this crisis, with the Indian economy likely to witness a contraction this year," CII said in a report.

India's forex reserves up $1.62 million at $481.08 billion

India's foreign exchange reserves increased by $1.622 million to $481.078 billion in the week to May 1, due to rise in the foreign currency assets, according to RBI data. In the previous week, the reserves had declined by $113 million to $479.455 billion.

The forex reserves had touched a life-time high of $487.23 billion in the week to March 6, after it rose by $5.69 billion. During FY20, the country's foreign exchange reserves had risen by almost $62 billion.

US Jobless rate spikes to 14.7%

The US unemployment rate hit 14.7 percent in April, the highest rate since the Great Depression, as 20.5 million jobs vanished in the worst monthly loss on record. The figures are stark evidence of the damage the coronavirus has done to a now-shattered economy. The losses reflect what has become a severe recession caused by sudden business shutdowns in nearly every industry. Almost all the job growth achieved during the 11-year recovery from the Great Recession has now been lost in one month.

Indian banks' loans rose 6.7% in two weeks to April 24: RBI

Indian banks' loans rose 6.7 percent in the two weeks to April 24 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 9.8 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday. Outstanding loans fell 693.40 billion rupees ($9.17 billion) to 102.69 trillion rupees in the two weeks to April 24.

Centre to borrow Rs 12 lakh crore in FY21

The government on May 8 said it has raised the estimated gross market borrowing to Rs 12 lakh crore from Rs 7.8 lakh crore as per the Budget Estimates for FY21. This is an unusually higher increase in annual borrowing. The extra borrowing is mainly aimed at covering the likely revenue losses. To reboot the stagnant economy, the government will have to borrow more or find other ways.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,724.71 crore while and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,503.14 crore in the Indian equity market on May 8, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies