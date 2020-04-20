What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 15 things to know

The market registered gains for the second consecutive week ending on April 17, following positive global cues on expectations that infections may be peaking in Europe and that the US may ease lockdown of business as the number of reported cases is declining on daily basis.

The Nifty50 climbed 1.7 percent to 9,266.75, and the BSE Sensex rose 1.38 percent to 31,588.72 during the volatile week, taking total recovered gains to 22 percent from lows touched on March 23.

Experts expect the global mood to guide Indian equities in the coming weeks and do not see major directional move unless the lockdown is lifted in major economies. Stock-specific movement may be seen due to quarterly earnings which seem to have been priced in by the market.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 9,130.73, followed by 8,994.72. If the index continues moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 9,363.38 and 9,460.02.

The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 19,984.93 followed by 19,288.47. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 21,122.23 and 21,563.06.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

US stocks rose on Friday and also posted gains for the week, boosted by a surge in Boeing shares, President Donald Trump’s plan to reopen the coronavirus-battered economy and hopes of a potential drug by Gilead to treat COVID-19.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 704.81 points, or 2.99%, to 24,242.49, the S&P 500 gained 75.01 points, or 2.68%, to 2,874.56 and the Nasdaq Composite added 117.78 points, or 1.38%, to 8,650.14.

Asian Markets

Caution gripped Asian share markets on Monday on expectations a busy week of corporate earnings reports and economic data will drive home the damage done by the global virus lockdown, while US crude prices took an early spill.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.2% in slow early trade, with a pause needed after five straight weeks of gains. Japan's Nikkei fell 1.3% and South Korea 0.1%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 52 points loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 9,256 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

New FDI rules bar automatic investments by neighbouring countries in policy targeted at China

The government has amended the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy to discourage opportunistic investment in Indian companies by neighbouring countries in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic. This comes after China's central bank recently raised stake in Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) to a little over 1 percent.

As per the new amendment, FDI investments into Indian companies from the neighbouring countries will now require a nod from the government. This will be applicable to all countries that share a land border with India – such as China among others.

RBI measures for NBFCs unlikely to boost credit flow to broader economy: Moody's

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) measures to help facilitate funds to the NBFC sector are unlikely to boost the credit flow to the broader economy as NBFCs would shore up their own liquidity rather than on-lending to customers, Moody's Investors Service said on Sunday.

Moody's Investors Service Vice-President (Financial Institutions Group) Alka Anbarasu said the measures will soften the near-term credit negative impact on non-banking financial companies' (NBFCs) funding and liquidity.

China cuts benchmark rate for second time this year

China cut its benchmark lending rate as expected on Monday to reduce borrowing costs for companies and prop up the coronavirus-hit economy, after it contracted for the first time in decades.

The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was lowered by 20 basis points (bps) to 3.85% from 4.05% previously, while the five-year LPR was cut by 10 bps to 4.65% from 4.75%.

Estimates suggest much deeper global downturn due to coronavirus pandemic than Great Recession: World Bank

Expecting a major global recession due to the coronavirus pandemic, the World Bank on Friday said that its estimates suggest a much deeper economic downturn than the 2007-09 Great Recession.

World Bank President David Malpass said while the tragic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are being felt globally, this crisis will likely hit the poorest and most vulnerable countries and people the hardest.

Oil drops further

Crude oil futures fell in electronic trading on Sunday evening, with US futures touching levels not seen since November 2001, extending last week’s weakness on the back of sliding demand because of the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed more than 164,000 people worldwide.

That contract is expiring on Tuesday, and the June contract, which is becoming more actively traded, was down 57 cents, or 2.3%, to $24.45 a barrel. Brent was also weaker, falling 32 cents, or 1.1%, to $27.76 a barrel.

FPIs pull out Rs 12,650 cr in April amid COVID-19 turbulence

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have withdrawn a net Rs 12,650 crore from the Indian capital markets in April so far amid the coronavirus crisis. Between April 1 to 17, FPIs pulled out a net sum of Rs 3,808 crore from equities and Rs 8,842 crore from the debt segment, the depositories data showed.

The total net outflow stood at Rs 12,650 crore. However, April has been a tad better compared to March, when overseas investors had withdrawn a record Rs 1.1 lakh crore on a net basis from the Indian markets (both equity and debt).

HDFC Bank reports Q4 net profit at Rs 6,927.7 crore

Country's largest private sector bank HDFC Bank on April 18 reported strong growth in earnings with every parameter showing double digits rise on year-on-year basis. The growth was despite 10 days of lockdown (out of the total 40 days) seen in the March quarter, but the bank said there was impact on business volumes and collection efforts, as a result fees/other incomes were lower by Rs 450 crore in Q4FY20.

The bank has not proposed any final dividend for the year ended March 31, 2020, especially after the Reserve Bank of India, on April 17 said banks will not make any further dividend payouts from profits pertaining to the financial year until further instructions, with a view that banks must conserve capital in an environment of heightened uncertainty caused by COVID-19. Bank's net revenue increased by 18.2 percent to Rs 21,236.6 crore for the quarter ended March 2020 YoY.

NHAI to resume toll collection on national highways from April 20

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will resume toll collection on national highways from April 20, as per a government communication, a move which is being opposed by the transport fraternity. The government had on March 25 announced temporarily suspending toll collection on national highways to ease emergency services in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

"In view of the relaxations provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs for the inter state and intra state movement of all trucks and other goods / carrier vehicles ...NHAI should take actions necessary for compliance of the orders of Ministry of Home Affairs ... and tolling operations be resumed w.e.f. 20th of April 2020," the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a letter to NHAI.

Large global contraction in the first half of 2020 inevitable: IMF

A large global contraction in the first half of this year is inevitable, the International Monetary Fund has warned, asserting that the coronavirus pandemic has struck the world economy that was already in a fragile state as it was weighed down by trade disputes, policy uncertainty and geopolitical tensions.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday that the world economy was in a sluggish recovery before the coronavirus outbreak, warning that it is now bound to suffer a "severe recession" in 2020.

Forex kitty swells $1.82 billion to $476.5 billion

The foreign exchange reserves gained by a healthy $1.815 billion to $476.475 billion for the week to April 10, as per the latest weekly data from the Reserve Bank released on Friday. The forex reserves had declined by $902 million to $474.660 billion in the week to April 3, due to the fall in foreign currency assets. In the week before, the reserves had surged by $5.65 billion to $475.561 billion.

On a year-on-year basis, the forex reserves had rallied by a whopping $61.6 billion as of April 10, according to the RBI data. During FY21 also, the foreign exchange reserves have risen by almost $62 billion.

S&P cuts India FY21 growth forecast to 1.8%; expects growth to recover to 7.5% in FY22

S&P Global Ratings on Friday slashed India growth forecast for the current fiscal to 1.8 percent, from 3.5 percent estimated earlier, on account of the lockdown to contain COVID-19 pandemic. The US-based rating agency expects growth to significantly recover to 7.5 percent in 2021-22 fiscal. S&P had in March cut India growth forecast to 3.5 percent for 2020-21 fiscal, from 5.2 percent projected earlier.

"We assume that the first-wave of community transmission peaked in March in China and will peak in April for most other economies in the region. In some emerging markets, including India and Indonesia, a peak in reported cases is assumed to come somewhat later, perhaps early in the third quarter," S&P said.

SEBI eases rules for companies on intimation to exchanges about board meetings

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday eased compliance rules for listed companies with regard to prior intimation to stock exchanges about board meetings amid the extended nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic The regulator has also relaxed rules pertaining to intimation to stock exchanges for loss of share certificates as well as issue of duplicate certificates.

Sebi has been giving relaxation to listed companies and other market intermediaries as part of efforts to ease their compliance burden. In a circular, the regulator said it has decided to grant relaxation from the provisions of listing norms in the face of challenges faced by listed entities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,391.98 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares of worth Rs 534.24 crore in the Indian equity market on April 17, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies