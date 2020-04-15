What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 15 things to know

Sensex settled 470 points, or 1.51 percent, down at 30,690.02, while Nifty ended 118 points, or 1.30 percent, down at 8,993.85 on April 13.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 announced an extension in lockdown till May 3. Earlier the lockdown period was announced from March 25 till April 14.

Experts feel the extended lockdown will have an impact on the economy and earnings. Hence they expect some selling pressure to remain but overall the market will not have any major reaction during the extended lockdown period and will remain rangebound till the virus spread gets controlled.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 8,900.15, followed by 8,806.45. If the index starts moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 9,099.8 and 9,205.75.

Nifty Bank closed 2.14 percent down at 19,488.00. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 19,225.63, followed by 18,963.27. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 19,818.73 and 20,149.47.

US Markets

US stocks jumped on Tuesday as optimism that the Trump administration could move to ease lockdowns from the coronavirus outbreak overshadowed worrying earnings reports from JPMorgan and Wells Fargo.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 558.99 points, or 2.39%, to 23,949.76, the S&P 500 gained 84.43 points, or 3.06%, to 2,846.06 and the Nasdaq Composite added 323.32 points, or 3.95%, to 8,515.74.

Asian Markets

Asian shares looked set to pull back from a one-month high on Tuesday, as warnings of a deep recession dampened investor optimism that the slowing spread of the coronavirus could allow businesses to re-open.

E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 fell right from the closing bell and were down 0.26%, while Nikkei futures pointed to an opening loss of around five points, defying broad gains in US stocks overnight.





Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 197 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 9,211 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST. SGX Nifty closed at 9,017 on Monday.





Lockdown extended till May 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on April 14, extended the country-wide lockdown unil till May 3 with more stringent measures. The previously-announced 21-day lockdown was supposed to end on April 14 but was extended by the PM after consultations with state chief ministers who had expressed the need for another 10-15 days to combat spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

IMF projects India's growth rate at 1.9% in 2020, expects rebound in next fiscal year

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on April 14 slashed growth forecast for the Indian economy, projecting a GDP growth of 1.9 percent in 2020. This comes at a time when the global economy has hit the worst recession as a result of the collapse in economic activity due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

In its latest World Economic Outlook report, the IMF does project a rebound in the growth of the Indian economy in 2021, at a rate of 7.4 percent. India has been placed among the fastest-growing emerging economies of the world.

Meanwhile, in 2021, China, the United States, and Japan are projected to grow at 9.2 percent, 4.5 percent, and 3 percent respectively, the report noted.

China cuts medium-term rate to soften coronavirus hit to economy

China’s central bank cut the interest rate on its medium-term lending on Monday as policymakers sought to ease the drag to the businesses from a coronavirus outbreak that has severely disrupted activity.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said it was lowering the rate on 200 billion yuan ($28.65 billion) worth of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to financial institutions by 10 basis points (bps) to 3.15% from 3.25% previously.

CPI inflation slows to 5.91%

The consumer Price Index-based (CPI) inflation eased for the second month in a row in March, at 5.91 percent, on the back of further reduction in rate of food inflation, the official data showed on Tuesday.

The CPI inflation was at 6.58 percent in February. In January, it had touched a 68-month high of 7.59 percent. Food price inflation for March was 8.76 percent, compared with 10.81 percent in February, with the sharpest fall seen in vegetable prices, followed by egg and meat and fish.

Oil rallies on hopes for unprecedented stockpile purchases

Benchmark US crude rose more than 3% in early trade on Wednesday, recovering from a 10% slump the previous session on hopes for purchases by consumer countries for their strategic stockpiles on a scale not before seen. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 3.43%, or 69 cents, at $20.80 at 2225 GMT, after having crashed 10.3% on Tuesday.

Officials and sources from OPEC+ states indicated the International Energy Agency (IEA), the energy watchdog for the world’s most industrialised nations, may announce purchases of up to several million barrels to buoy the deal.

Coronavirus 'Great Lockdown' to shrink global economy by 3% in 2020: IMF

The global economy is expected to shrink by 3.0 percent during 2020 in a stunning coronavirus-driven collapse of activity that will mark the steepest downturn since the Great Depression of the 1930s, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.

The IMF, in its 2020 World Economic Outlook, predicted a partial rebound in 2021, with the world economy growing at a 5.8 percent rate, but said its forecasts were marked by "extreme uncertainty" and that outcomes could be far worse, depending on the course of the pandemic. "This recovery in 2021 is only partial as the level of economic activity is projected to remain below the level we had projected for 2021, before the virus hit," IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath said in a statement.

China's 2020 GDP growth set to sink to 44-year low as coronavirus cripples economy: Reuters poll

China's economic growth is set to stumble to its slowest annual pace in nearly half a century, as the coronavirus health crisis shutters businesses and brings the global economy to a standstill, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday. China's leaders have pledged to take more steps to combat the impact from the pandemic that looks likely to delay a recovery in the virus-ravaged economy, as mounting job losses pose a threat to social stability.

Growth in the world's second-biggest economy for 2020 was forecast at 2.5 percent, according to the median of 62 analysts surveyed by Reuters, which would mark the weakest clip since 1976, the final year of the decade-long Cultural Revolution that wrecked the economy.

Coronavirus lockdown: Hope govt will announce economic stimulus packages soon: Nasscom

IT industry body Nasscom on Tuesday said it is hopeful that the government will announce economic stimulus packages soon to help rebuild the economy even as the nationwide lockdown was extended till May 3 to contain the spread of coronavirus infection.

Welcoming the move to extend the lockdown, Nasscom said it is imperative that people to adapt to this "new normal" and build in practices like social distancing in everyday lives over the next many months. "The nationwide three-week lockdown (that was to end on April 14) has played a key role in helping India contain the spread of COVID-19.

Govt to issue sovereign gold bonds at 2.5%

The Government of India will issue sovereign gold bonds (SGBs) in six tranches - from April 2020 to September 2020 - to domestic investors, a press release by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on April 14.

The bonds will be offered at a fixed rate of interest of 2.50 percent per annum payable semi-annually on the nominal value. The subscription dates for the first tranche is April 20-24 while the dates for the last tranche is August 31-September 04, the press release said.

Govt mulls up to 4% interest relief for exporters: Report

The government is working on a few proposals to provide exporters some relief during the coronavirus outbreak, including a 2-4 percent interest subsidy on soft loans, according to a Financial Express report.

Another measure being considered is expanding the interest equalisation scheme, the report said. The government is also considering permitting large companies and those in special economic zones (SEZs) to resume manufacturing in a staggered manner. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

RBI remains net purchaser of dollar in February; buys $9.14 bn

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) continued to be a net purchaser of the US dollar after it bought $9.144 billion in February on a net basis from the spot market, according to the latest data from the RBI. In the reporting month, the RBI had bought $10.604 billion of the US currency and sold $1.460 billion in the spot market.

In February last year, the RBI had net purchased $825 million of the US dollar. It had bought $2.086 billion and sold $1.261 billion of the greenback, the data showed. In January, the RBI had bought $11.486 billion of the US currency and sold $1.22 billion in the spot market.

India's GDP to contract by 6.1% in April-June: Nomura

The Indian economy will contract by 6.1 percent in the April-June quarter and is likely to expand only in the December quarter, a Japanese brokerage said on Monday, expecting another 0.75 percent cut in rates by the RBI to push growth in 2020. The conventional approach to rate setting which involves a sharp focus on inflation will take a backseat and growth concerns will be accommodated, Nomura said in a report after the monetary policy committee (MPC) minutes were made public.

The economy will grow at 3.2 percent in the January-March period and contract by 6.1 percent (June quarter) and 0.5 percent September quarter, before rising by 1.4 percent in the last quarter of the calendar year, it said.

NCDEX gets SEBI go-ahead for Rs 500-cr IPO

Agricultural commodity bourse, National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange Ltd (NCDEX), has received capital market regulator Sebi's approval to launch the Rs 500-crore initial public offer (IPO). The offering comprises a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 100 crore and an offer for sale of up to 1.44 crore shares, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

The public issue is expected to raise about Rs 500 crore, including from the fresh offering of shares, merchant banking sources said. Build India Capital Advisors LLP, Canara Bank, Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative, Investcorp Private Equity Fund I are among the selling shareholders.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,243.74 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), too, sold shares of worth Rs 1,096.89 crore in the Indian equity market on April 13, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies