What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 15 things to know

The market witnessed a bear attack for another week that ended on March 6. The situation was volatile since the beginning of the week, amid rapid spreading of the novel coronavirus outbreak outside China. The market tried to recover, but the surprise Yes Bank fiasco weighed heavily on March 6.

As a result, the BSE Sensex and Nifty50 lost nearly 1.9 percent, each, during the week. This was on the top of the 7 percent loss seen in the previous week. The BSE market capitalisation was down by over Rs 14 lakh crore from February 20 when the actual fall started, partly led by FIIs selling.

Given the rising number of novel coronavirus cases across the world, volatility is likely to stay in this truncated week, though the market looks oversold after 11 percent correction from its record high. All eyes will also be on developments related to the Yes Bank resolution plan, experts feel.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

US stocks fell on Friday as fears of economic damage from the spread of the coronavirus intensified, though Wall Street’s major indexes ended well above their session lows. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 256.5 points, or 0.98%, to 25,864.78, the S&P 500 lost 51.57 points, or 1.71%, to 2,972.37, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 162.98 points, or 1.87%, to 8,575.62.

Asian Markets

Asian shares sank on Monday as panicked investors fled to bonds to hedge the economic shock of the coronavirus, and oil plunged more than 20% after Saudi Arabia slashed its official selling price, said a Reuters report.

The world’s top oil exporter plans to raise its production significantly after the collapse of OPEC’s supply cut agreement with Russia, a grab for market share reminiscent of a drive in 2014 that slashed prices by about two thirds, it added.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a muted opening for the index in India. The Nifty futures were trading flat at 10,846 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:20 hours IST.

Global recession risks have risen due to coronavirus: Moody's

The coronavirus has increased the risk of a global recession this year, credit rating agency Moody's said on March 6. As part of a wholesale cut in its forecasts, Moody's said that advanced economies including the United States, Japan, Germany, Italy, France, Britain and Korea could all fall into recession in an "adverse scenario".

China's GDP growth would fall below 4% even with substantive economic stimulus it added, while South Africa, to which Moody's is important because it provides the country's only remaining investment grade rating, would also struggle to grow.

SBI Card sets issue price at Rs 755, raises Rs 10,340 crore via IPO

SBI Cards and Payment Services, the country's second-largest credit card issuer on March 6 fixed the final issue price for its initial public offering at Rs 755 per share. The issue closed on March 5. The company raised Rs 10,340 crore through the issue which was open for subscription between March 2-March 5, 2020.

The IPO has received strong response from investors, getting bids of more than 266 crore equity shares against offer size of over 10 crore shares (excluding anchor book). This means SBI Card got bids worth more than Rs 2 lakh crore.

SEBI reviews mechanism regarding guarantees extended by listed firms

To protect the interests of shareholders, regulator Sebi on March 6 proposed that a listed entity shall obtain prior approval from the shareholders on a "majority of minority" basis, before extending any loan, guarantee or security for the benefit of promoter entities. Sebi, in a consultation paper, said the listed entity shall extend a guarantee or security to any person or entity, including promoter, promoter group, director, directors' relative and key management person, considering the "economic interest" of the company.

"This consultation paper is aimed at reviewing the practice of listed companies extending corporate guarantees/ security for the benefit of promoter/promoter-related entities, where the listed companies do not derive any economic benefit," it noted.

Indian banks well capitalised, no reason to worry: CEA

Allaying concerns over banking sector health in the wake of Yes Bank fiasco, Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian on Sunday said Indian banks are well capitalised and there is no reason to worry. He further said that it is a wrong method to assess a lender's health based on the ratio of deposit to m-cap (market capitalisation).

"What I want to emphatically state that the m-cap ratio is a totally incorrect metric for assessing the safety of the banks. No banking sector expert or banking regulator uses this measure," Subramanian said.

The CEA said that no banking sector experts or regulators use deposit/m-cap ratio as a measure to gauge resilience of banks rather it is the capital to risk weighted assets ratio (CRAR) and other such metrics that can rightly gauge the health of banks.

Teary-eyed Rana Kapoor tells court no fraud at Yes Bank, not running anywhere

Rana Kapoor, former CEO of embattled private lender Yes Bank, told a Mumbai court that he did no wrong, saying he has fully co-operated with the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and that he was “not running away anywhere”.

Kapoor, a co-founder of Yes Bank, was arrested by ED officials at 4.00 am on March 8 after more than 29 hours of questioning. Kapoor was held under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), according to ED officials. The arrest became imperative after financial irregularities and mismanagement of Yes Bank surfaced, they said.

Global money market inflows hit 30-week highs as virus fears rattle stocks

Global investors sent a net $61 billion into money market funds in the week that ended March 4, hitting 30-week highs for the category, while global equity funds posted their largest asset losses since December 2018, according to data released Friday by fund-tracker EPFR. The flight to safety came amid global financial market volatility as investors and companies try to predict the global economic impact from the rapidly spreading new coronavirus.

A record $4 billion came out of alternative funds, while Greece and Turkey bond funds also set new records for outflows. India equity funds, meanwhile, posted their largest asset loss since the first quarter of 2008. Latin American equity funds were among the few categories that gained assets despite the broad market turmoil by posting their largest inflows in nearly two years.

Forex reserves jump to lifetime high of $481.54 bn

The country's foreign exchange reserves swelled by $5.42 billion to a lifetime high of $481.54 billion in the week to February 14, on the back of rise in foreign currency assets, according to the latest data from the RBI. In the previous week, the foreign exchange reserves had increased by $29 million to $476.12 billion.

Foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves, rose by $4.36 billion to $445.82 billion in the reporting week. Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Rupee dives 46 paise to 73.79 against USD

The Indian rupee resumed its downward journey after a day's hiatus on Friday, plummeting by 46 paise to 73.79 (provisional) against the US dollar as coronavirus-panicked investors kept assessing deteriorating financial markets. At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency started the session with a massive plunge at 73.94 to the US dollar. It went on to hit a day's low of 74.08 before staging a recovery. The rupee finally settled with a loss of 46 paise at 73.79 a dollar.

Investment via P-notes rises marginally to Rs 67,281cr at January end

Investments through participatory notes (P-notes) in the domestic capital market rose marginally to Rs 67,281 crore at the end of January 2020. Investments increased after hitting a nearly 11-year low at the end of December 2019 when the total value of P-note investments in Indian markets -- equity, debt, and derivatives -- stood at Rs 64,537 crore, according to Sebi data.

Of the total investments made till the end of January, Rs 55,089 crore was invested in equities, Rs 11,517 crore in debt and Rs 59 crore in the derivatives segment.

FPIs turn net sellers, pull out Rs 13,157 cr in March so far

Snapping their six-month buying streak, FPIs pulled out a net Rs 13,157 crore from the Indian capital markets in the first five trading sessions of March as the coronavirus outbreak spooked investor sentiment. According to depositories data, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) withdrew a net Rs 8,997.46 crore from equities and Rs 4,159.66 crore from the debt segment during March 2-6, taking the total net outflow to Rs 13,157.12 crore. Prior to this, FPIs were net buyers in the Indian capital markets for six consecutive months since September 2019.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,594.84 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares of worth Rs 2,543.78 crore in the Indian equity market on March 6, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

Oil plunges about 30% after Saudi Arabia slashes prices

Oil fell by the most since 1991 on Monday after Saudi Arabia started a price war with Russia by slashing its selling prices and pledging to unleash its pent-up supply onto a market reeling from falling demand because of the coronavirus outbreak, reported Reuters.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies