What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 15 things to know

The Sensex plunged 1,448.37 points or 3.64 percent to 38,297.29, the lowest level since October 14, 2019, while the Nifty50 shed 431.50 points or 3.71 percent to 11,201.80, the lowest level since October 7, 2019.

Experts favour waiting for some consolidation before initiating long positions and say if the index breaks the next crucial support of 11,111, then it could slip past the psychologically important 11,000-mark.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,122.93 followed by 11,044.07. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,332.73 and 11,463.67.

The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 28,944.43 followed by 28,741.67. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 29,457.03 and 29,766.87.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

The S&P 500 fell for the seventh straight day on Friday and the benchmark index suffered its biggest weekly drop since the 2008 global financial crisis on growing fears the fast-spreading coronavirus could push the economy into recession, although stocks regained some ground right at the end of a volatile session. The Dow and the Nasdaq also registered their deepest weekly percentage losses since October 2008.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 357.28 points, or 1.39%, to 25,409.36; the S&P 500 lost 24.54 points, or 0.82%, to 2,954.22; and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.89 point, or 0.01%, to 8,567.37.

Asian Markets

The rout in world stocks deepened on Monday, with investors rattled by weekend data from China that showed its fastest ever contraction in factory activity, raising fears of a global recession from the coronavirus.

In equities, e-minis for the S&P500 ESc1 declined more than 1%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.3%. Japan's Nikkei opened 1.3% lower at a six month trough. Australia's S&P ASX/200 fell 3% and New Zealand's NZ50 slid 3% into correction territory.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, with a 80 points gain or 0.72 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 11,274-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Oil bounces from multi-year lows

Oil prices pared losses after earlier hitting multi-year lows on Monday as hopes that a bigger than expected production cut from OPEC and stimulus from central banks could offset economic gloom from the coronavirus outbreak.

Brent crude was at $50.32 a barrel, up 65 cents, or 1.3%, by 0105 GMT, after earlier dropping to $48.40, the lowest since July 2017. US West Texas Intermediate crude hit a 14-month low of $43.32 a barrel, before recovering to $45.23, up 47 cents, or 1.1%.

Fiscal deficit touches 128.5% of budget estimate at January end: Govt data

India's fiscal deficit touched 128.5 percent of the whole year budget target at January-end, said the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Friday. The deficit during the same period during 2018-19 was 121.5 percent of that year's Revised Budget Estimate (RE).

In actual terms, the fiscal deficit or gap between the expenditure and revenue stood at Rs 9,85,472 crore. The government had targeted to restrict the fiscal deficit at Rs 7,66,846 crore during the year ending March 31, 2020.

GST collections at Rs 1.05 lakh cr in February

The government has collected Rs 1.05 lakh crore as GST revenue in February, up 8 per cent over the same month last year. The collection from Goods and Services Tax (GST) in February was, however, lower than the Rs 1.10 lakh crore collected in January 2020.

"The gross GST revenue collected in the month of February, 2020 is Rs 1,05,366 crore of which CGST is Rs 20,569 crore, SGST is Rs 27,348 crore, IGST is Rs 48,503 crore and Cess is Rs 8,947 crore," the finance ministry said in a statement. As per the CGA data on monthly accounts, revenue receipts during April-January were at Rs 12.5 lakh crore or 67.6 percent of the RE for 2019-20. This compares with 68.3 percent of the RE in the previous fiscal.

Japan's factory activity shrinks at fastest pace since 2016 on coronavirus hit: PMI

Japan’s factory activity was hit by its sharpest contraction in nearly four years in February, raising a red flag over manufacturing in the world’s third-largest economy as the impact from the coronavirus outbreak spreads.

The au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) slipped to a seasonally-adjusted 47.8 from a final 48.8 in the previous month. The February reading was its lowest since May 2016.

The index stayed below the 50.0 threshold that separates contraction from expansion for a 10th month, marking the longest stretch since a 16-month run to June 2009 during the global financial crisis.

Rupee dives 60 paise to 72.21 against US dollar

The Indian rupee plunged by 60 paise to settle at 72.21 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, tracking heavy sell-offs in domestic equities and sustained foreign fund outflows. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 71.90 to the US dollar. During the day, it hit a low of 72.29.

The domestic unit finally settled at 72.21, down 60 paise over its previous close. Continuing its downward spiral for the sixth straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 1,448.37 points, or 3.64 per cent, lower at 38,297.29.

GDP growth slows to 4.7% in Q3 FY20; FY20 GDP growth seen at 5%

India's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 4.7 percent in the October-December quarter of 2019-20, according to data released on February 28. GDP growth in the previous quarter has been revised to 5.1 percent. GDP growth came in at at 5.6 percent in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19.

The CSO projected that the manufacturing sector saw contraction of 0.2 percent in 2019-20 against -0.1 percent in Q2 while mining and quarrying will grow at 3.2 percent against 0.1 percent in the last quarter.

Bill to bring cooperative banks under RBI regulation to get Parliament nod during Budget session

In a bid to address weaknesses in cooperative banking sector, the Parliament is likely to clear a Bill to amend Banking Regulation Act to bring multi-state cooperative banks under effective regulation of RBI during the Budget session. The proposed legislation will help prevent a repeat of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank-like crisis, sources said.

There are 1,540 cooperative banks with a depositor base of 8.60 crore having total savings of about Rs 5 lakh crore. The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month gave approval to amend Banking Regulation Act. The Bill in this regard is likely to be passed during the second leg of Budget session starting Monday. The session ends on April 3.

FPIs invest Rs 6,554 cr in Indian capital markets in Feb

Overseas investors invested only Rs 6,554 crore in Indian markets on net basis in February, as they adopted a cautious stance amid coronavirus scare, subdued economic data and disappointing corporate earnings. According to the depositories data, Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pumped in a net amount of Rs 1,820 crore into equities and Rs 4,734 crore into the debt segment between February 3 to 28.

Bank credit growth dips to 8.5% in January: RBI data

Bank credit growth declined to 8.5% in January from 13.5% in the year-ago period led by a sharp slowdown in loans to the services sector, according to RBI data. Growth in advances to the services sector decelerated to 8.9% from 23.9% in January 2019. Bank loan growth to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) slowed to 32.2% in the reporting month from a growth of 48.3% a year-ago.

During the month, personal loans segment grew by 16.9%. Within personal loans, credit to housing segment grew by 17.5% from 18.4%, while education loan showed a negative growth of 3.1% as against a negative growth of 2.3% in January 2019, RBI data showed.

SBI Card IPO subscription to begin on March 2

Much awaited SBI Cards and Payment Services IPO — the largest of 2020 — will open for subscription on March 2 with a price band of Rs 750-755 per share. The subsidiary of India's largest lender, the State Bank of India (SBI), is aiming to raise Rs 10,355 crore through this initial public offering (IPO) — the biggest in size since October 2017. The IPO will close on March 5. This consists of a fresh issue of Rs 500 crore and the rest is an offer for sale by parent company SBI and investor CA Rover Holdings, an affiliate of private equity corporation Carlyle Group.

Moneycontrol checked all brokerage recommendation reports on the IPO of the second largest credit card company and found that every research house, which rated, has advised subscribing to the issue.

SEBI chief Ajay Tyagi gets six-month extension: Sources

SEBI chief Ajay Tyagi, whose term is set to end on February 29, has been given a 6-month extension, a CNBC-TV18 flash said, quoting sources. Tyagi's stint at the markets regulator saw him tackle issues like the IL&FS meltdown and the Karvy episode.

SBI expects Q4 corporate credit growth at 5-7%

Largest commercial lender State Bank of India (SBI) is anticipating that growth in corporate credit offtake during the last quarter (Q4) of current fiscal of the bank to be in the region between five to seven per cent on year-on-year basis, an official of the bank said. SBI deputy managing director P N Prasad said the bank is witnessing fresh enquiries on project finance in several sectors like road, city gas distribution and renewable energy.

"During Q4 of the current financial year, we are expecting the corporate credit growth to be around five to seven per cent on year-on-year basis," he told reporters on the sidelines of a CII event here.

With GDP growth at 7-yr low, FinMin says slowdown has bottomed out

The decline in the economic growth has bottomed out, said the finance ministry on Friday as the GDP growth slowed to a nearly seven-year low of 4.7 percent in the quarter ending December 2020. The National Statistical Office (NSO) has, however, upwardly revised GDP growth estimates for the first quarter of 2019-20 to 5.6 percent (from 5 percent), and for the second quarter to 5.1 percent (from 4.5 percent). "We have already bottomed out," said Economic Affairs Secretary Atanu Chakraborty while talking to reporters after the NSO released its data.

Forex reserves up by $29 mn to record $476.12 bn

India's foreign exchange reserves inched up by $29 million to a fresh lifetime high of $476.122 billion in the week to February 21, aided by an increase in the value of gold holdings, Reserve Bank data showed on Friday. The forex kitty had zoomed by $3 billion to $476.092 billion in the previous reporting week.

Foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves, fell by $490 million to $441.458 billion in the reporting week, ending a multi-week surge. Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

FII & DII data

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold shares worth net Rs 1428.74 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought net Rs 7621.16 crore worth of shares in the Indian equity market on February 28, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies