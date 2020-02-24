What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 15 things to know

The market remained lacklustre for the second consecutive week ended February 20 as investors continued to monitor the coronavirus outbreak which has raised fears over global growth. As a result, Moody's cut India's FY20 growth forecast to 5.4 percent (from 6.6 percent earlier), which also hit sentiments.

The BSE Sensex declined 0.21 percent to 41,170.12 and the Nifty50 fell 0.27 percent to 12,080.85, underperforming broader markets. BSE Midcap index gained 0.21 percent and Smallcap rose 0.44 percent during the holiday-shortened week.

Experts expect the market to remain volatile in the coming week as well on the back of derivative expiry on February 27 and coronavirus situation.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 12,050.87 followed by 12,020.93. If the index continues moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12,131.37 and 12,181.93.

The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 30,735.03 followed by 30,527.27. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 31,117.93 and 31,293.07.

US Markets

US stocks fell on Thursday, led by declines in technology heavyweights after reports of new coronavirus cases in China and other countries intensified fears over its spread and impact on the global economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 128.05 points, or 0.44 percent, to 29,219.98, the S&P 500 lost 12.92 points, or 0.38 percent, to 3,373.23 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 66.22 points, or 0.67 percent, to 9,750.97.

Asian Markets

Global shares and oil extended losses on Monday while safe-haven gold soared as the spread of the coronavirus outside China accelerated with infections jumping in South Korea, Italy and the Middle East, in a worrying new development in the outbreak.

In a sign of panic Nikkei futures slipped more than 1%. Australia’s benchmark index slid 1.6% while New Zealand was down about 1%. South Korea’s KOSPI index fell 2.2%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan off 0.7% to 541.48.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, with a 86 points loss or 0.71 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 11,948-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Donald Trump kick-starts India visit today

US President Donald Trump, accompanied by his wife Melania, daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and top brass of his administration, will kick-start an eagerly awaited tour of India on February 24, a visit expected to significantly ramp up bilateral defence and strategic ties but unlikely to produce tangible outcome in resolving thorny issues like trade tariffs.

In their talks on February 25, Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are likely to focus on a wide variety of bilateral and regional issues including trade and investment, defence and security, counter-terrorism, energy security, religious freedom, proposed peace deal with Taliban in Afghanistan and situation in the Indo-Pacific, according to Indian and US officials.

"President Trump will talk about our shared tradition of democracy and religious freedom both in his public remarks and then certainly in private. He will raise these issues, particularly the religious freedom issue, which is extremely important to this administration," a senior official at the White House said.

Oil prices fall 2% on demand concerns as coronavirus spreads outside China

Oil prices tumbled more than 2% on Monday as investors worried about a hit to demand from the coronavirus outbreak, which is spreading rapidly outside China. Brent crude fell by $1.50 or 2.5% to $57.00 a barrel by 2332 GMT. US crude futures fell by $1.26 or 2.3% to $52.12.

RBI reviewing monetary policy framework: Governor

The Reserve Bank of India is reviewing the retail inflation targeting framework behind monetary policy decision as well as its effectiveness and also plans to hold stakeholders consultations including with the government in June, Governor Shaktikanta Das said. "The monetary policy framework is in operation for three and a half years. We have initiated a process of internal review of how the monetary policy framework has worked," Das told PTI in an interview.

"We have commenced an internal review of the working of the monetary policy framework, and going forward by the middle of the current calendar year, that's by June or so, we will be holding a round table with all analysts and experts and other stakeholders to do further consultations including the government at the appropriate time," he said.

FPIs remain bullish on India; invest Rs 23,102 cr in Feb so far

Staying bullish on Indian markets, overseas investors have pumped in a net amount of Rs 23,102 crore in February so far driven by positive sentiment around the budget and RBI's decision to maintain an accommodative stance in the latest monetary policy. According to the depositories data, foreign portfolio investors (FPI) invested a net sum of Rs 10,750 crore into equities and Rs 12,352 crore into the debt segment, taking the total net investment to Rs 23,102 crore between February 3-20. FPIs have been net buyers in the Indian markets since September 2019, the data showed.

Forex reserves rise by $3.091 bn to record $476.092 bn

The country's foreign exchange reserves swelled by $3.091 billion to a lifetime high of $476.092 billion in the week to February 14, mainly due to a rise in foreign currency assets, according to the RBI data. In the previous week, the foreign exchange reserves had increased by $1.701 billion to $473 billion. Foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves, rose by $2.763 billion to $441.949 billion in the reporting week.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves. Gold reserves rose by $344 million to $29.123 billion.

RBI in discussion with institutions; efforts on to include G-Secs in global indices soon: Das

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das has said the central bank has already initiated discussions with some institutions and efforts are on for inclusion of government bonds in global indices as quickly as possible.

"That is work in progress. We have had our discussions with some institutions which maintain these global index...not possible to spell out a timeline, but it is a work in progress. Our effort will be to see that it is taken forward as quickly as possible. I don't want to give a timeline," he said.

Fintech investments in India doubled to $3.7bn in 2019: Report

Investment in financial technology (fintech) ventures in India nearly doubled to $3.7 billion in 2019 making the country the world's third largest fintech market, as per an analysis by Accenture. "Fintech investments in India nearly doubled to $3.7 billion in 2019 from $1.9 billion the previous year, putting the country as the world's third largest fintech centre, behind only the US and UK," an Accenture analysis of data from CB Insights said.

Investments in payments companies more than tripled to $2.1 billion from about $660 million in 2018, while funding into insur-techs rose 74 percent to $510 million.

SEBI should allow bundling of MF with loans, other financial products: Industry body

SEBI should allow bundling of mutual fund schemes with other financial products like loans as it can help in creating financial discipline in low income households, an industry body has suggested to the markets regulator. Bundling, in market parlance, is a marketing method that comprises firms selling several products as a single combined unit mostly for a lower price than they would charge customers to purchase each item separately.

"Mutual fund products mainly through systematic investment plans (SIP) route should be available to investors along with other financial products like insurance and loans. This will help benefit all the parties concerned and create financial discipline in low income households," FIA Global CEO Seema Prem said.

Rupee slides 10 paise to over 1-month low against US dollar

The rupee on February 20 declined by 10 paise to settle at a more than one-month low of 71.64 against the US dollar lower by 10 paise amid heavy selling in domestic equities and strengthening of the American currency in the overseas market. Forex traders said investor sentiments remained fragile amid coronavirus fears and sustained foreign fund outflows.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 71.75. During the day, it lost ground and touched a low of 71.80 and finally settled 10 paise lower at 71.64 against the US currency, a level not seen since January 8.

India-focussed offshore funds, ETFs see $2 billion outflow in December quarter

India-focussed offshore funds and exchange traded funds (ETFs) witnessed a net outflow of over $2 billion (about Rs 14,200 crore) in three months ended December 2019, making it the seventh consecutive quarter of withdrawal amid stuttering economic growth, says a Morningstar report. In comparison, net outflow of $1.3 billion was witnessed during the quarter ended September.

India-focussed offshore funds and ETFs are some of the eminent investment vehicles through which foreign investors invest in Indian equity markets. Of the total quarterly net outflow of $2.1 billion, India-focussed offshore ETFs registered a net withdrawal of $321 million, while the remaining amount was withdrawn by India-focussed offshore funds, the report noted.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,495.25 crore, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares of worth Rs 699.62 crore in the Indian equity market on February 20, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

YES Bank under F&O ban on NSE

YES Bank is under the F&O ban for February 24. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

