What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 15 things to know

The Indian market felt the heat of rising tensions between the United States and Iran which pushed prices of safe-haven assets higher and dragged riskier equities lower on January 3.

Major markets across the globe declined, global crude oil prices rose about 4 percent and gold and other safe-haven assets jumped as the US killing of a top Iranian commander in an airstrike in Iraq stoked tensions in West Asia.

The Sensex ended 162 points, or 0.39 percent, down at 41,464.61, while the NSE benchmark Nifty settled with a loss of 56 points, or 0.45 percent, at 12,226.65.

For the week, both the Sensex and Nifty shed around 0.3 percent each. The Nifty Midcap Index is the only major index to end the week with gains of nearly 2 percent, while the volatility index, India VIX, recorded its best weekly gain since August 2019, up over 20 percent.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 12,190.13, followed by 12,153.57. If the index continues moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12,264.43 and 12,302.17.

Nifty Bank closed 1.15 percent down at 32,069.25. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 31,909.8, followed by 31,750.4. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 32,279.21 and 32,489.2.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Wall Street's major indexes fell from record highs on Friday after a US air strike in Iraq ratcheted up tensions in the Middle East and a bigger-than-expected contraction in the US manufacturing sector raised concerns of slowing economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 233.92 points, or 0.81%, to 28,634.88. The S&P 500 lost 23 points, or 0.71%, to 3,234.85. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 71.42 points, or 0.79%, to 9,020.77.

Asian Markets

A gauge of Asian shares was toppled from an 18-month top on Monday as heightened Middle East tensions sent investors scurrying for the safety of gold, which hit a near seven-year high while oil jumped to four-month peaks.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.7%. Japan's Nikkei slid almost 2% in a sour return from holiday, while E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.5% in very choppy trade.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader indices in India, a loss of 55.5 points or 0.45 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 12,193-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Oil extends gains on rising Mideast tensions

Oil prices added to recent gains on Monday, with Brent nearly at $70 a barrel as escalating tensions in the Middle East fanned worries about disruptions to supplies. Brent crude futures rose to a high of $69.95 a barrel and were at $69.65 a barrel at 0016 GMT, up $1.05, or 1.5%, from Friday’s settlement. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $63.86 a barrel, up 81 cents, or 1.3%, after touching an intraday high of $64.27.

Rupee plunges 42 paise to 71.80 against US dollar

The rupee plunged by 42 paise to settle at a one-and-a-half-month low of 71.80 against the US currency on Friday due to a spike in crude oil prices after US President Donald Trump ordered strike on an Iranian commander. Trump ordered the killing of Iran Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani, escalating tensions in the strategic Gulf region.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 71.56, then lost further ground to touch a low of 71.81 against the American currency.

China starts lifting restrictions on foreign investment

China has started lifting major restrictions on foreign investment in its financial sector, a move long demanded by the United States as the world's two biggest economies are locked in a fierce trade battle. From the start of 2020, foreign banks can now set up wholly-owned branches in China without a local partner holding the majority stake, the banking regulatory authority, CBIRC, announced on Friday.

In the past, foreign banks were required to have a local Chinese partner and not allowed to hold more than 49 percent of their respective joint ventures.

India needs to strengthen manufacturing for achieving $5 trn economy goal: Prabhu

India needs to strengthen its manufacturing capacity and produce quality products that will help the country achieve the USD 5 trillion economy target by 2025, former union minister Suresh Prabhu said on Saturday. He also said that exports are going to be the main driver of economic growth.

"India today is a USD 2.5 trillion economy, and we have set a target of becoming USD 5 trillion by 2025. In this target, 50 percent will be international trade, of which exports will be a major component," Prabhu -- who is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sherpa for the G20 summit -- said here while addressing the 23rd edition of Techfest - Asia's Largest Science and Technology Festival.

FPIs pull out Rs 2,418 cr in first three trading sessions of 2020

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) began the year with profit booking as they withdrew a net sum of Rs 2,418 crore from the Indian capital markets in the first three trading sessions of January.

As per latest depositories data, Rs 524.91 crore was pulled out of equities and Rs 1,893.66 crore from the debt segment between January 1-3. This resulted into a cumulative net outflow of Rs 2,418.57 crore.

ICRA maintains negative outlook on passenger vehicle, CV

Rating agency ICRA on January 3 maintained a "negative" outlook on the passenger vehicle (PV) and commercial vehicle (CV) segments while maintaining a "stable" outlook on the two-wheeler OEMs and tractor segments. The negative outlook on the PV sector was due to the slowing economic growth, the sharp decline in wholesale despatches to destock dealership inventory as well as tepid retail demand, Icra said in a release.

Industry demand has come under pressure over the last few quarters due to factors such as liquidity crunch and tighter financing environment, weak rural income and overall slowdown in economic activity which has adversely impacted consumer sentiments, as per the rating agency.

Sebi modifies ratings withdrawal norms

Credit rating agencies can downgrade the rating assigned to firms or instruments to non-investment grade with issuer not cooperating (INC) status, if an issuer has all the outstanding ratings as non-cooperative for over 6 months, regulator Sebi on January 3.

If non-cooperation by the issuer continues for another six months from the date of downgrade to non-investment grade, no new ratings to such issuer should be assigned until it resumes cooperation or rating is withdrawn, the regulator said in a fresh guideline on 'issuer not cooperating' (INC) ratings.

Forex reserves hit record high at $457.46 billion

The country's foreign exchange reserves swelled by $2.520 billion to touch a record high of $457.468 billion in the week to December 27, according to RBI data. In the previous week, the reserves rose to $454.948 billion after increasing by $456 million.

In the reporting week, the increase in reserves was mainly on account of a gain in foreign currency assets, major component of the overall reserves, which surged by $2.203 billion to $424.936 billion, the data released by the Reserve Bank on January 3 showed.

Govt unlikely to announce capital infusion for PSU banks in Budget

The government is unlikely to announce capital infusion for the public sector banks (PSBs) in the upcoming Budget and will rather encourage them to expedite recovery of bad loans and raise funds from the market. Besides, sources said, banks may also look for divesting or selling their non-core business as part of fund raising exercise during 2020-21.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to present the second budget of the Modi 2.0 government on February 1. According to sources, banks have robust pipeline of recovery from the resolution of both NCLT and non-NCLT cases during this calender year and also headroom for raising capital from the market.

BSE equity derivatives volume scales past Rs 3,000 crore

The Sensex futures and options scaled a new record with its turnover crossing the Rs 3,000-crore mark on January 3, the premier bourse said.

The equity derivatives have been gaining momentum after the interoperability implementation by the nation's oldest exchange, which launched a liquidity enhancement scheme in equity derivatives and a revised scheme was applicable last November.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1263.05 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), sold shares of worth Rs 1029.2 crore in the Indian equity market on January 3, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

Stock under F&O ban on NSE

Yes Bank is under the F&O ban for January 6. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.