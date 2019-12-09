What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 15 things to know

The Indian market experienced a correction in the week gone by as the Nifty closed in the red in four of the five trading sessions for the week ended December 6.

Small and mid-cap stocks suffered more than the benchmarks. The S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.85 percent while Nifty was down by 1.1 percent compared to the 2.76 percent fall seen in the S&P BSE Mid-cap index, and the 1.6 percent drop in the S&P BSE Small-cap index for the week ended December 6.

Experts say, in the coming week, the US Fed meeting outcome and advancement in Trump's impeachment process will be the major international events while the listing of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank IPO and fundraising by Yes Bank will be some domestic factors traders can keep an eye on.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 11,854.53, followed by 11,787.57. If the index moves up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12,022.73 and 12,123.97.

Nifty Bank closed 1.17 percent lower at 31,341.55. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 31,100.3, followed by 30,859. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 31,733.3 and 32,125.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Wall Street ended solidly higher on Friday as a strong jobs report and optimism about US-China trade negotiations ahead of an upcoming deadline helped stoke investor risk appetite. All three major US stock indexes gained ground, hovering within 1 percent of record highs set last week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 337.27 points, or 1.22 percent, to 28,015.06, the S&P 500 gained 28.48 points, or 0.91 percent, to 3,145.91 and the Nasdaq Composite added 85.83 points, or 1 percent, to 8,656.53.

Asian Markets

Asian stocks edged up on Monday, catching some of Wall Street’s momentum after surprisingly strong US jobs data although regional gains were capped by concerns about China’s economy due to the prolonged Sino-US trade war.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei advanced 0.3 percent while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.3 percent, with Australian stocks and South Korea's Kospi up 0.2 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, with a 18.5 points loss or 0.15 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 11,936-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Tax cuts under consideration, focus on boosting growth: Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on December 7 said that a tax rate cut proposal is “one among the many things we are thinking about to boost growth.” Sitharaman made the statement at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, where she addressed a gamut of issues.

The Finance Minister added that they would listen to learned economists who “are telling us that we have to move towards more fiscal stimulus.” In what would be good news for the common man, she further spoke about simplifying the tax regime and making it harassment-free.

“We have commenced tax enquiries through the 'faceless' method and are moving towards harassment-free tax assessment – a simplified and exemption-free tax regime,” she stated.

Oil prices stumble on weak China exports hangover

Oil prices fell on Monday after data showing China’s overall exports of goods and services shrank for a fourth straight month, sending shivers through a market lready concerned about damage being down to global demand by the Sino-US trade war.

Brent futures were down 33 cents, or 0.5 percent, at USD 64.06 per barrel by 0055 GMT, after gaining about 3 percent last week, boosted by news that OPEC and allies would deepen output cuts. West Texas Intermediate oil futures were down 37 cents, or 0.6 percent to USD 58.85 a barrel.

Japan upgrades Q3 GDP as consumer, business strength absorbs hit from trade

Japan’s economy expanded at a much faster-than-initially-reported pace in the third quarter, as resilient domestic demand and business spending offset the hit to growth from falling exports and global trade tensions.

Gross domestic product grew an annualized 1.8 percent in July-September, stronger than the preliminary reading of 0.2 percent annualized growth, Cabinet Office data showed Monday.

Rupee settles 9 paise up at 71.20 against US dollar

The Indian rupee appreciated 9 paise to close at 71.20 against the US dollar on December 6, a day after the RBI kept key policy rate unchanged and decided to continue with its accommodative stance to support the economy. Investor sentiments strengthened after the Reserve Bank of India signalled to continue with accommodative stance, while easing crude oil prices also supported the domestic currency, forex traders said.

However, heavy selling in domestic equities weighed on the domestic unit and restricted the gains, they added. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 71.30 and shuttled between a high of 71.19 and a low of 71.43. It finally finished at 71.20, lower by 9 paise.

India Inc foreign borrowings jump over two-fold to $3.41bn in Oct

India Inc's foreign borrowings grew over two-fold to $3.41 billion in October over the corresponding month a year ago, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India. Indian companies had raised $1.41 billion in borrowings from overseas markets in October 2018.

Of the total money borrowed by the domestic companies, $2.87 billion was through the automatic route of external commercial borrowing (ECB), $538 million came in through the approval route of ECB, showed the data.

FPIs turn net sellers in Indian capital markets in Dec amid weak macro data

Reversing their buying trend, foreign portfolio investors (FPI) turned net sellers in December with a net outflow of Rs 244 crore from the capital markets amid subdued economic data. According to the depositories data, foreign investors pulled out a net sum of Rs 1,668.8 crore from equities. FPIs, however, invested Rs 1,424.6 crore on a net basis in the debt segment, resulting in a total net outflow of Rs 244.2 crore in December so far.

FPIs had been net buyers for two months to November. They invested Rs 16,037.6 crore in October and Rs 22,871.8 crore in November on a net basis.

Forex kitty continues to swells, scales past $451-bn-mark

Foreign exchange reserves gained $2.484 billion to touch a new high of $451.08 billion in the week to November 29, according to the weekly data released by the Reserve Bank on December 6. In the previous week, the reserves had increased by $347 million to $448.6 billion.

Announcing the fifth bi-monthly monetary policy on Thursday, governor Shaktikanta Das had said the reserves touched $451.7 billion as of December 3, an increase of $38.8 billion since April. In the reporting week, the rise in reserves was mainly on account of an increase in foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves, which rose by $2.642 million to $419.367 billion, according to the data.

RBI tightens asset acquisition norms for ARCs; bars purchase from sponsors, lenders

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has tightened norms for Asset Reconstruction Companies (ARCs) by barring them from buying financial assets from their sponsors and lenders. Under the new norms, ARCs cannot acquire financial assets from a bank or a financial institution which is its sponsor, lender or has subscribed to the fund raised by the ARC for its operations.

Also, ARCs cannot buy financial assets from entities that belong to their parent group. "However, they may participate in auctions of the financial assets, provided such auctions are conducted in a transparent manner, on arm's length basis and the prices are determined by market forces," the RBI said.

NSE appoints Girish Chandra Chaturvedi as new chairman

Leading stock exchange NSE on December 6 said it has appointed Public Interest Director Girish Chandra Chaturvedi as its new chairman. The appointment comes following the approval of the markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

The position was vacant since Ashok Chawla resigned as the chairman of the National Stock Exchange(NSE) in January. In a statement, the bourse said Chaturvedi has been appointed as the chairman of the governing board of the NSE with the approval of Sebi, effective Friday.

Bharti Telecom seeks Rs 4,900cr FDI nod; infusion to make Airtel foreign firm

Bharti Telecom, a promoter of Bharti Airtel, has sought government nod for the infusion of Rs 4,900 crore investment from Singapore-based Singtel and other foreign entities, a move that would make the country's oldest private telecom operator a foreign entity. The fund infusion will enhance foreign stakeholding in Bharti Telecom to over 50 percent that will make it a foreign-owned entity, an official source aware of the development told PTI. Sunil Bharti Mittal and his family own around 52 percent stake in Bharti Telecom, at present.

Bharti Telecom holds around 41 percent stake in Bharti Airtel while foreign promoter entities hold 21.46 percent stake in the telecom firm. Public shareholders have around 37 percent stake in the company.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 867.66 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares of worth Rs 210.72 crore in the Indian equity market on December 6, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

Stock under F&O ban on NSE

Yes Bank is under the F&O ban for December 9. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.