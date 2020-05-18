What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 12 things to know

The Indian equity market is likely to open in the red following SGX Nifty which is down 40 points after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the final stimulus package on May 17.

Economies around the world are looking around as countries have started easing lockdown with oil prices rising over USD 1 a barrel.

Indian markets witnessed a recovery on D-Street on Friday ahead of the 3rd press conference of the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The S&P BSE Sensex closed just a shade below 32,000 while the Nifty50 held on to 9,100 levels.

Broader markets underperformed as the S&P BSE Midcap index closed 0.31 percent, and the S&P BSE Smallcap index was down 0.16 percent.

S&P BSE Sensex fell 1.7 percent, while the Nifty50 was down 1.2 percent. On the broader markets front, the S&P BSE Mid-cap index rose 0.67 percent while the S&P BSE Small-cap index was up 0.47 percent for the week ended May 15.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman's stimulus measures

On the last day of stimulus package announcements on May 17, FM Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled a set of measures expected to give India Inc some breathing space amid the COVID-19 disruption. The seven areas in focus in today's announcements were MGNREGA, healthcare and education, business during COVID-19, decrimilisation of Companies Act, Ease of Doing Business, PSUs and state government and resources.

In a major move aimed to help India Inc tide over the COVID-19 crisis, Sitharaman said companies can now directly list their securities in foreign jurisdictions.

"A list of strategic sectors requiring presence of PSEs in public interest will be notified. In strategic sectors, at least one enterprise to remain in public sector but private sector to be allowed. In other sectors, PSEs will be privatised," she said.

The government is betting on these eight sectors to revive economic sentiments — Coal, minerals, defence, civil aviation, power distribution companies in UTs, space and atomic energy. "The structural reforms being announced today will impact those sectors which are new horizons of growth, unleashing new investment, boosting production and creating jobs," she said. In the coal sector, government's monopoly is being removed and commercial mining will now see light of the day. The government will spend Rs 50,000 crore to ensure evacuation infrastructure in coal sector.

The aviation sector, reeling under massive losses, got a major boost with Sitharaman announcing that curbs on using Indian air space will be removed, thus reducing travel time. A PPP mode facility will be established for irradiation tech for food and the startup ecosystem will be linked with the nuclear sector.

US Markets

The S&P 500 closed higher after swinging between gains and losses on Friday as investors weighed worries about Sino-U.S. trade relations and weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data against growing optimism that easing coronavirus restrictions would boost activity this month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 60.08 points, or 0.25%, to 23,685.42, the S&P 500 gained 11.2 points, or 0.39%, to 2,863.7 and the Nasdaq Composite added 70.84 points, or 0.79%, to 9,014.56.

Asian Markets

Asian shares crept ahead on Monday and oil prices hit a five-week high as more countries re-opened their economies, stirring hopes the world was nearer to emerging from recession.

All of which made for a guarded mood and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.1% in early trade. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.2% and South Korean stocks 0.1%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 40 points loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 9,067 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

Oil prices climb

Oil prices jumped by more than $1 a barrel on Monday to their highest in more than a month, supported by ongoing output cuts and signs of gradual recovery in fuel demand as more countries ease curbs imposed to stop the coronavirus pandemic spreading.

Brent crude climbed $1.34, or 4.1%, to $33.84 a barrel by 1244 GMT, after touching a high since April 13. US West Texas Intermediate crude was up $1.40, or 4.8%, at $30.83 a barrel, the highest in nine weeks or since March 16.

Lockdown extended till May 31

In a bid to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Centre on May 17 extended the nationwide lockdown till May 31. According to the new guidelines, the delineation of ‘red’, ‘orange’ and ‘green’ zones will be decided by respective states and Union Territory governments after taking into consideration the parameters shared by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The guidelines also state that night curfew between 7.00 pm and 7.00 am will continue, with the exception of essential activities.

Exports plunge 60.28% in April

India's exports contracted by a record 60.28 percent to $10.36 billion in April amid the coronavirus lockdown, official data showed on Friday. Imports too tumbled by 58.65 percent to $17.12 billion in April from $41.4 billion in the same month last year, according to the data by the commerce and industry ministry. The trade deficit narrowed to $6.76 billion. Trade deficit in April 2019 stood at $15.33 billion. The country's exports had contracted by 34.57 percent in March 2020.

"The decline in exports has been mainly due to the ongoing global slowdown, which got aggravated due to the current Covid-19 crisis. The latter resulted in large scale disruptions in supply chains and demand resulting in cancellation of orders," the ministry said in a statement.

Moody's cuts outlook for Indian power sector amid coronavirus-induced stress

Moody's Investors Service on Friday cut its outlook for the Indian power sector to negative as it expects power demand to drop at least 4 to 5 percent in fiscal 2021 due slowing activity and policy actions amid coronavirus-induced pressure. According to the agency, power demand in April slumped by over one-third of the usual demand during the month as the nationwide lockdown significantly reduced industrial and commercial activity.

“Moody's Investors Service has changed its outlook for the Indian power sector to negative from stable on declining power demand, payment delays and an adverse impact from government measures that favour consumers over utility companies," the agency said in a statement.

FPIs invest over Rs 17,000 crore in equities so far in May

After pulling out massive funds in the previous two months, foreign investors have poured in over Rs 17,000 crore into Indian equities in the first fortnight of May, largely driven by block deals. Experts believe foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) will keep a close watch on coronavirus pandemic, it's spread and likely impact on the economy while making decisions about investment into India.

According to depository data, FPIs invested a net sum of Rs 17,363 crore into equities so far this month till May 15. However, such investors pulled out Rs 18,355 crore from the debt market during the period under review.

Foreign exchange reserves surge by $4.235 billion to $485.31 billion

The country's foreign exchange reserves surged by $4.235 billion to $485.313 billion in the week to May 8 on account of rise in the foreign currency assets, according to the Reserve Bank of India. In the previous week, the reserves had increased by $1.622 billion to $481.078 billion.

In the reporting week ended May 8, 2020, the foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, increased by $4.233 billion to $447.548 billion. The gold reserves rose by $13 million to $32.291 billion in the reporting week, the RBI data showed.

Jio bags 4th big investment in 4 weeks: General Atlantic to invest Rs 6,600 crore in RIL digital unit

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on May 17 said growth equity firm General Atlantic Partners will invest Rs 6,598.38 crore in Jio Platforms, the fourth major deal in a little less than four weeks from leading global tech investors that will infuse a total Rs 67,194.75 crore in the digital unit of India’s largest private enterprise.

General Atlantic is buying a 1.34 percent stake in Jio Platforms, the unit that houses Reliance’s telecom venture Jio Infocomm, Mumbai-headquartered Reliance said in a statement. The investment gives Jio Platforms Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore, the company said.

Rs 3 lakh crore credit guarantee scheme may be launched this week; to offer attractive rate of 9.25%

Credit Guarantee Scheme worth Rs 3-lakh crore for MSMEs, announced as part of Rs 20 lakh crore economic package, is likely to become operational later this week. The Rs 3 lakh crore collateral-free loans for small businesses will be offered by banks at attractive rate of 9.25 per cent, said a senior official of a public sector bank.

To provide relief to the small business, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 13 as part of first tranche of Rs 20 lakh crore comprehensive economic package announced an additional working capital finance of 20 per cent of the outstanding credit as on February 29, 2020, in the form of a term loan at a concessional rate of interest will be provided.

This will be available to units with up to Rs 25 crore outstanding and turnover of up to Rs 100 crore whose accounts are standard.

Government to retain up to 4 CPSEs in a strategic sector, to privatise others

The government on Sunday said there will be a maximum of four public sector companies in strategic sectors, and state-owned firms in other segments will eventually be privatised. This will be part of a new coherent Public Sector Enterprises Policy to be formulated to push reforms in central public sector enterprises (CPSEs), Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told reporters here while announcing the fifth and last tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package.

Under the policy, a list of strategic sectors will be notified where there will be at least one and a maximum of four public sector enterprise, apart from private sector companies. In other sectors, CPSEs will be privatised depending upon the feasibility.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,388.04 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), too, sold shares of worth Rs 1,225.53 crore in the Indian equity market on May 15, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

