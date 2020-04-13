What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 12 things to know

The BSE Sensex and Nifty50 climbed nearly 13 percent in the week ended April 9. This was the biggest weekly gain since May 2009 as investors cheered renewed FII buying interest and receding number of coronavirus cases across the globe.

However, experts are not convinced of the rally and feel that going forward, the market mood will be dictated by news flow around the spread of COVID-19 and extension to the current lockdown rather than March quarter earnings which seem to have already been priced in.

"The COVID-19 situation remains fluid and uncertainty still looms on the possible economic impact of the outbreak. However, in the coming week it is expected that market will be guided by global sentiments with sudden gap ups or gap downs. Any negative surprises with respect to the lockdown will also have an impact on bourses," Jimeet Modi, Founder & CEO at SAMCO Securities & StockNote told Moneycontrol.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 8,968.18, followed by 8,824.47. If the index continues moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 9,191.98 and 9,272.07.

The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 19,390.9, followed by 18,868.2. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 20,212.3 and 20,511.0.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Wall Street rose for the third time in four days on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve unleashed its latest program designed to buttress local governments and businesses crushed by moves to slow the coronavirus outbreak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 191.56 points, or 0.82%, to 23,625.13, the S&P 500 gained 25.36 points, or 0.92%, to 2,775.34 and the Nasdaq Composite added 11.85 points, or 0.15%, to 8,102.75.

Asian Markets

Stocks in Asia traded lower as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies reached an agreement on a record oil production cut.

Nikkei 225 slipped 1.04 percent in early trade while the Topix index dipped 0.94 percent. South Korea’s Kospi also declined 0.63 percent.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 76 points loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 9,020 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

Oil climbs more than $1/barrel as OPEC, allied producers agree record output cut

Oil prices jumped more than $1 a barrel on Monday after major producers finally agreed their biggest-ever output cut, but gains were capped amid concern that it won’t be enough to head off oversupply with the coronavirus pandemic hammering demand.

Brent crude futures rose $1.23, or 3.9%, to $32.71 a barrel by 0058 GMT after opening at a session high of $33.99. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up $1.39, or 6.1%, to $24.15 a barrel, after hitting a high of $24.74.

Manufacturing, construction should be allowed at 25% capacity post-lockdown : CII

As the 21-day lockdown nears its completion, government and industry experts are divided on whether the lockdown should persist or be lifted in a phased manner. A CII report titled 'Exit from the Lockdown' recommends phase-wise lifting of the lockdown. In the first phase, manufacturing, e-commerce and construction may be permitted to open up partially; around 25 percent to begin with. In the second phase, all other sectors could be restarted.

The report makes three classifications of geographies as red, amber and green, based on the incidence of COVID cases. CII has recommended opening industries in concentric circles around the red zones. The radiating heat map should turn from red in the inside to green on the outside.

COVID-19 causes severe disruption to Indian economy: World Bank

The World Bank on Sunday said the coronavirus outbreak has severely disrupted the Indian economy, magnifying pre-existing risks to its outlook. In its “South Asia Economic Update: Impact of COVID-19”, the World Bank estimated the Indian economy to decelerate to 5 percent in 2020 and projected a sharp growth deceleration in fiscal 2021 to 2.8 percent in a baseline scenario.

“The resulting domestic supply and demand disruptions (on the back of weak external demand) are expected to result in a sharp growth deceleration in FY21 to 2.8 percent in a baseline scenario (an estimate subject to wide confidence intervals),” the report said, adding that the services sector will be particularly impacted.

Bank credit growth slumps to 5-decade low of 6.14% in FY20

Bank credit growth decelerated to an over five-decade low of 6.14 percent in the fiscal ended March 31, 2020, amid a faltering economy, lower demand and risk aversion among banks, RBI data showed. Bank advances growth in FY20 was the slowest since the fiscal ended March 1962, when loans had grown by 5.38 percent.

In the week ended March 27, 2020, advances stood at Rs 103.71 lakh crore as against Rs 97.71 lakh crore as on March 29, 2019, according to Reserve Bank data.

Bank of England cuts rates twice in 1 month to lowest ever in human history

The global outbreak of novel coronavirus has forced the UK government to take drastic steps to stem the economic impact by slashing the base rate for the second time in a single month from 0.25 percent to 0.1 percent after warning that the pandemic will result in a 'sharp and large' economic shock. During a special meeting of the bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on March 10, the Bank of England decided to cut the interest down from 0.75 percent to 0.25 percent to counter the 'economic shock' resulting from the coronavirus outbreak.

Foreign exchange reserves decline $902 mn to $474.66 bn

The country's foreign exchange reserves declined by $902 million to $ 474.66 billion in the week to April 3 due to a fall in foreign currency assets, according to the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India. In the previous week, the reserves had surged by $5.65 billion to $475.56 billion. The reserves had touched a life-time high of $487.23 billion in the week to March 6, after it rose by $5.69 billion.

RBI gets Rs 1.13 lakh crore worth bids in targeted LTRO

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday said it has received Rs 1.13 lakh crore worth of bids in the targeted long term repo operation (TLTRO) conducted for an amount of Rs 25,000 crore with a three-year tenor. The RBI received 18 bids in the auction. “The total bids that were received amounted to Rs 1.13 lakh crore, implying a bid to cover ratio -- the amount of bids received relative to the notified amount -- of 4.5,” RBI said in a release.

DBS revises India's GDP estimate to 1.5% for FY21

Singapore's banking group DBS on Thursday revised the country's GDP estimate to 1.5 percent for the current fiscal amid the current lockdown due to COVID-19. This comes a day after American brokerage Goldman Sachs revised its forecast for the country's real GDP growth to 1.6 percent as against 3.3 percent it had estimated earlier. "We have revised GDP estimate for FY21 at 1.5 percent year-on year vs 4.5 percent in FY20," DBS Bank India's economist Radhika Rao said in a report.

Rupee recovers from record lows

The rupee on Thursday recovered from record low levels to settle 6 paise higher at 76.28 against the US dollar tracking gains in equity markets and foreign fund inflows. The local unit had settled at an all-time low of 76.34 against the greenback on Wednesday.

Forex traders said the rupee traded in a narrow range as gains in domestic equities supported the local unit amid lingering concerns over coronavirus outbreak in the country. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened higher at 76.11, but witnessed heavy volatility and slid to its all-time intra-day low of 76.55 against the American currency.

FPIs pull out Rs 9,103 cr in April so far

Overseas investors pulled out a net Rs 9,103 crore from the Indian markets in April so far as the Covid-19 crisis triggered a return to safe haven assets like gold and dollar-denominated securities. As per latest depositories data, foreign portfolio investors (FPI) withdrew a net sum of Rs 2,951 crore from equities and Rs 6,152 crore from the debt segment between April 1-9. The total net outflow stood at Rs 9,103 crore.

In the previous month, FPIs had withdrawn a record amount of over Rs 1.1 lakh crore on a net basis from the Indian markets (both equity and debt). The capital outflow in March was the highest withdrawal ever since FPI data has been made available on National Securities Depository Ltd.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,737.62 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares of worth Rs 466.02 crore in the Indian equity market on April 9, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies