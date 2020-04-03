What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 12 things to know

The Indian equity market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty fell in the negative in the last trading session on April 1 amid fears that the COVID-19 was rapidly deteriorating the country's macroeconomic health.

The 30-share Sensex ended 1,203 points, or 4.08 percent, down at 28,265.31 while Nifty settled 344 points, or 4 percent, lower at 8,253.80. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices remained better off than the benchmarks, down 2.18 percent and 1.06 percent, respectively.

Experts highlighted that the government's announcement regarding the cut in interest rates of several schemes such as PPF, Kisan Vikas Patra, NSC and small saving certificates indicates that the fiscal deficit will rise significantly and this has made the financial sector vulnerable. Rising coronavirus cases is already keeping markets on tenterhooks.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 8,105.4, followed by 7,957. If the index starts moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 8,495.15 and 8,736.5.

Nifty Bank closed 4.89 percent down at 18,208.35. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 17,782.07, followed by 17,355.83. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 18,894.67 and 19,581.04.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

PM Narendra Modi to share video message with public at 9 am today

"At 9 am tomorrow morning, I’ll share a small video message with my fellow Indians," PM Modi tweeted in English and Hindi. The video message will come in as India battles the COVID-19 pandemic with the country facing a 21-day lockdown which is scheduled to end on April 14, 2020.

US Markets

US stocks rallied on Thursday as hopes for a truce in the price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia and a cut in oil output drove gains, taking some sting out of a shocking jump in Americans filing jobless claims due to coronavirus-led lockdowns.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 469.93 points, or 2.24%, to 21,413.44, the S&P 500 gained 56.4 points, or 2.28%, to 2,526.9 and the Nasdaq Composite added 126.73 points, or 1.72%, to 7,487.31.

Asian Markets

Asian markets on Friday looked to latch onto Wall Street’s overnight gains after crude prices notched their biggest one-day surge on record, helping offset concerns about the depth of a global recession.

Nikkei futures edged slightly higher, above the index’s cash close on Thursday, and Australia’s benchmark was up 1.5% in early trade. Hong Kong futures were negative. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.04%. A gauge of stocks across the globe advanced 1.24% overnight, adding to modest gains earlier in Europe.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 46 points loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 8227 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

Nationwide lockdown to cost Indian economy $4.64 bn every day: Acuite Ratings

The unprecedented nationwide lockdown that shut businesses, suspended flights and stopped all modes of transport will cost the Indian economy almost USD 4.64 billion every day and the entire 21-day lockdown will result in a GDP loss of almost USD 98 billion, Acuite Ratings & Research Ltd said on Thursday.

The rapid spread of Covid-19 has not only disrupted the global economy but also triggered a partial shutdown in many parts of India from early March and an almost complete shutdown from March 25. "While the countrywide shutdown is scheduled to be lifted from April 15, 2020, the risks of prolonged disruption in economic activities exist depending on the intensity of the outbreak," the credit rating agency said in a statement.

Global economy could shrink by almost 1% in 2020: United Nations

The global economy could shrink by up to 1 percent in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, a reversal from the previous forecast of 2.5 percent growth, the UN has said, warning that it may contract even further if restrictions on the economic activities are extended without adequate fiscal responses.

The analysis by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA) said the COVID-19 pandemic is disrupting global supply chains and international trade. With nearly 100 countries closing national borders during the past month, the movement of people and tourism flows have come to a screeching halt.

Japan service sector activity slumps most in a decade

Japan’s services sector contracted at the fastest pace since the global financial crisis in March as a shock to demand from the coronavirus pandemic greatly hit business activity and expectations. The final seasonally adjusted au Jibun Bank Japan Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) slumped to 33.8 in March from 46.8 in the previous month.

US weekly jobless claims hit record once again

The number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits last week shot to a record high for a second week in a row - topping 6 million - as more jurisdictions enforced stay-at-home measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic, which economists say has pushed the economy into recession.

Initial claims for unemployment benefits rose to 6.65 million in the latest week from an unrevised 3.3 million the previous week, the US Labor Department said on Thursday. The figures far exceeded the median estimate of 3.50 million in a Reuters survey of economists. Estimates in the survey were as high as 5.25 million.

US crude futures trim record gain

Benchmark US crude fell more than 1% in early trade on Friday, coming off its biggest one-day gain in the previous session after US President Donald Trump said he expected Saudi Arabia and Russia to announce a major oil production cut. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 1.4%, or 36 cents, at $24.96 a barrel at 2223 GMT, after having surged 24.7% on Thursday.

SEBI tightens rules; promoters, insiders not allowed to buy shares until June 30: Report

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has prohibited promoters and insiders from buying company shares between April 1 and June 30, since they have been given extra time to report returns with the stock exchanges, The Economic Times reported.

This wider window is being effected to prevent insider trading, an official told the paper. The decision comes despite requests from promoters to be exempt from trading restrictions usually applied at the time of results, it noted.

Domestic air passenger traffic in India grew by 8.4% in February: IATA

Indian domestic passenger traffic saw a growth of 8.4 percent in February as compared to the corresponding month in 2019, global airlines body IATA said on Thursday, indicating that the novel coronavirus had a minimal impact on the country's aviation sector.

"RPKs (revenue passenger kilometres) picked up in India (up by 8.4 percent year-on-year) as local carriers boosted air travel demand by lowering airfares in the typically weak travel season," the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in a statement.

Private equity, venture capital funding drops from $9.2bn to $5.9bn in Q4FY20

Private equity and venture capital funding for Q4FY20 dropped to $5.9 billion from $9.2 billion in the same quarter in FY19, as per a Business Standard report. The numbers sourced from Venture Intelligence Data showed investments were made via 164 deals, compared to a more active 249 deals a year back, the report added. Among these deals, 14 were worth over $100 million – again a drop from 20 such deals in the same period last year.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has particularly hit Q4FY20 hard and till clarity emerges most investors “are likely to focus on existing portfolio companies,” as per Arun Natarajan, founder of Venture Intelligence.

India's March factory activity growth at four-month low amid coronavirus spread

India's manufacturing activity expanded at its slowest pace in four months in March and is likely to get worse as demand and output take a hit from the coronavirus outbreak, putting a severe dent in business optimism, a private survey found. A 21-day nationwide lockdown, which started on March 25 in the world's second most populous country, is expected to deliver a heavy shock to the economy despite massive fiscal and monetary support packages by the government and the Reserve Bank of India last week.

The Nikkei Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, compiled by IHS Markit, declined to 51.8 last month from February's 54.5, its lowest since November but still above the 50-mark that separates growth from contraction for a 32nd month.

Moody's changes outlook on Indian banks to negative

Moody's Investors Service on April 2 changed the outlook for Indian banking system to negative from stable, as it expects deterioration in banks' asset quality due to disruption in economic activity from the coronavirus outbreak. It said Banks' asset quality will deteriorate across the corporate, small and medium enterprises and retail segments, leading to pressure on profitability and capital.

"We have changed the outlook for the Indian banking system to negative from stable. Disruptions to economic activity from the coronavirus outbreak will exacerbate a slowdown in India's economic growth," Moody's said.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,116.79 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), too, sold shares of worth Rs 450.36 crore in the Indian equity market on April 1, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies