What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 12 things to know

BSE Sensex rose 1,028 points to 29,468 while the Nifty50 closed 317 points higher at 8,598. Experts say consolidation will continue and if the index surpasses 8,660 on closing, then there could be a sharp upside in the coming days.

Positional traders are advised to retain optimistic outlook and should consider fresh long positions on a close above 8,660 for bigger targets.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 8411.07, followed by 8224.38. If the index continues moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 8731.37 and 8864.98.

Nifty Bank closed 1.93 percent up at 19,144. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 18802.17, followed by 18460.33. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 19476.07 and 19808.13.

US Markets

US Markets

Wall Street’s three major indexes tumbled on Tuesday, with the Dow registering its biggest quarterly decline since 1987 and the S&P 500 suffering its deepest quarterly drop since the financial crisis on growing evidence of massive economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 410.32 points, or 1.84%, to 21,917.16, the S&P 500 lost 42.06 points, or 1.60%, to 2,584.59 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 74.05 points, or 0.95%, to 7,700.10.

Asian Markets

Asian shares faced another leg lower on Wednesday as the coronavirus sharply slows global growth, leading a gauge of world stocks to post its biggest quarterly decline in more than a decade and oil prices to trade near lows last seen in 2002.

FTSE China A50 futures in Singapore were down 0.85% and Japan's Nikkei fell 1.86% in early trade. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.35% in early trade.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 44 points loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 8526 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

Oil prices mixed, US inventory build-up heightens oversupply concerns

Crude oil benchmarks opened the month mixed on Wednesday, following their biggest-ever quarterly and monthly losses, overshadowed by fears of global oversupply as data showed a bigger-than-expected rise in inventories in the United States.

Brent crude was down by 21 cents, or 0.8%, at $26.14 a barrel by 0032 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was up by 27 cents, or 1.3%, at $20.75 a barrel.

Fiscal deficit touches 135.2% of budget estimate at February-end: CGA

The government's fiscal deficit touched 135.2 percent of the full-year target at February-end mainly due to slower pace of revenue collections, according to an official data released on Tuesday. In actual terms, the fiscal deficit or the gap between expenditure and revenue was Rs 10,36,485 crore, the data by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) showed.

During February, there was hardly any impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy. However, it would be very much visible when CGA releases the numbers for the entire fiscal. The government aims to restrict the fiscal deficit at 3.8 percent of the GDP or Rs 7.1 lakh crore in 2019-20. The deficit was 134.2 percent of 2018-19 Budget Estimate (BE) in the corresponding period.

Federal Reserve to allow foreign central banks to swap US Treasury for cash

The Federal Reserve announced a new facility Tuesday that will allow foreign central banks to temporarily swap holdings of US Treasury debt for US dollars. Amid the cash crunch and increased demand for dollars caused by the uncertainty around the coronavirus pandemic, the Fed's "FIMA repo facility" will allow central banks to exchange US Treasury debt for cash, rather than selling them for bargain prices.

Along with dollar swap lines the Fed already put in place for many central banks, this operation, which begins April 6, will "help support the smooth functioning of financial markets ... and thus maintain the supply of credit to US households and businesses," the Fed said in a statement.

March sees India's biggest monthly foreign investor rout ever

India's markets are set to witness the biggest sell-off by foreign investors in a single month in March, as a 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus raised fears of a devastating impact on an already-slowing economy.

Foreign institutional investors sold nearly $16 billion worth of equity and debt as of Monday, according to depository data, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government announced economic relief aimed at the poor and regulators relaxed compliance norms.

FY20 disinvestment mop-up at Rs 50,298 cr

The government has missed the collection target for the current financial year from CPSE disinvestment set in the Revised Estimates of Budget by about Rs 14,700 crore. In the current financial year 2019-20, the actual disinvestment mop-up has come in at Rs 50,298.64 crore. In the Revised Estimates (RE), the government had estimated the disinvestment proceeds at Rs 65,000 crore, thus a shortfall of around Rs 14,700 crore.

Govt to borrow Rs 4.88 lakh cr in first half of FY21: DEA Secretary Atanu Chakraborty

The government will borrow Rs 4.88 lakh crore in the first half of fiscal 2020-21 starting April 1 to shore up resources amid a war it is wagging to contain economic fallout of coronavirus pandemic, DEA Secretary Atanu Chakraborty said on Tuesday. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had in her budget for 2020-21 pegged gross borrowing in the new financial year at Rs 7.8 lakh crore, higher than Rs 7.1 lakh crore estimated in the current fiscal.

8 core sectors growth up 5.5% in February, highest in 11 months

Eight core sector industries recorded a growth of 5.5 percent in February, highest in 11-months, mainly due to healthy expansion in output of coal, refinery products and electricity, according to a government data released on Tuesday. The eight core sector industries -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity -- had expanded by 2.2 percent in February last year.

Output of coal, refinery products and electricity grew by 10.3 percent, 7.4 percent, and 11 percent, respectively, during the month under review. However, crude oil, natural gas, and steel recorded negative growth rate in February. Fertiliser and cement output grew by 2.9 percent and 8.6 percent, respectively.

Rupee ends flat at 75.60 against US dollar

The Indian rupee settled for the day on a flat note at 75.60 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, even as the domestic equities witnessed heavy buying on the last day of trading of the 2019-20 fiscal. Forex traders said market participants remained cautious as currency markets will remain shut for the next couple of sessions.

Forex markets will remain shut on April 1 for the annual closing of banks and on April 2 on account of Ram Navami. The rupee, which opened on a positive note at 75.52, settled for the day down 1 paise at 75.60 against the American currency.

Govt cuts interest rates on Small Savings schemes by 70-140 bps after a year of pause

The Centre has slashed interest rates on small savings schemes by 70 to 140 basis points (bps) for the April-June quarter of the financial year 2020-21. Interest rates on public provident fund the quarter have been brought down by 80 bps to 7.1 percent while the same for Kisan Vikas Patra have slashed by 70 bps to 6.9 percent. In case of the National Savings Certificate, the government has brought down interest rates by a staggering 110 bps to 6.8 percent. The same for 5-year recurring deposits and 5-year time deposits have been slashed by 140 bps and 100 bps to 5.8 percent and 6.7 percent respectively.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,044.94 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares of worth Rs 3,576.23 crore in the Indian equity market on March 31, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

