What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 12 things to know

The Nifty snapped its four-day winning streak and closed Friday's sideways session on a weak note, forming an indecisive Doji pattern on the daily candlestick charts. On the weekly scale, the index formed a bullish candle.

The index after opening lower at 11,566.60 managed to clawback to hit a high of 11,604.60. It wiped out its gains in the first hour of trade itself to hit a low of 11,532. It remained rangebound for rest of Friday and closed 25.70 points lower at 11,557.10. For the week, the Nifty rallied 0.75 percent.

"The Nifty registered a Doji kind of indecisive formation. Enough sell signals emerged on lower time frame charts after Friday’s price action, suggesting that the index may be on the verge of a short term trend reversal," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in, said.

India VIX fell 3.35 percent to 12.33 levels. Lower volatility suggests that bulls could support the market on a decline.

According to pivot charts, key support is placed at 11,524.53, followed by 11,491.97. If the index starts moving upwards, the key resistance levels to watch out are 11,597.13 and 11,637.17.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 27,834.70, down 193.20 points on Friday. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,704.06, followed by 27,573.43. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 28,044.06, followed by 28,253.43.

S&P 500 reaches new high to clinch record bull run

The benchmark S&P 500 stock index clinched its longest bull-market run on Friday, closing above its previous January high, as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell affirmed the US central bank's current pace of rate hikes. The S&P had last reached a new closing high on Jan. 26, then retreated more than 10 percent, a correction that lasted until Feb. 8. Friday's new closing high confirmed that the index's bull run remained intact.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 133.37 points, or 0.52 percent, to 25,790.35, the S&P 500 gained 17.71 points, or 0.62 percent, to 2,874.69 and the Nasdaq Composite added 67.52 points, or 0.86 percent, to 7,945.98.

Asian shares rise after record highs on Wall Street

Asian shares rose early on Monday, taking support from Wall Street’s gains on Friday after US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said a gradual approach to raising rates was best to protect the US economy and job growth. Powell's comments, which were in line with market expectations, helped to push the S&P500 index and Nasdaq Composite to record highs on Friday, cementing the S&P's longest-running bull market, as defined by some investors.

In early Asian trade on Monday, S&P500 E-mini futures touched a record high of 2,885, and were last 0.2 percent higher at 2,882.5. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.1 percent, while Japan's Nikkei stock index gained 0.6 percent.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 43 points or 0.37 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,617- level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Jerome Powell signals more hikes ahead if US economy stays strong

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled today that he expects the Fed to continue gradually raising interest rates if the US economic expansion remains strong. Powell added that while annual inflation has risen to near the Fed's 2 percent target rate, it doesn't seem likely to accelerate above that point. That suggests that he doesn't foresee a need for the Fed to step up its rate hikes. Next month, the Fed is widely expected to resume raising rates.

Speaking to an annual conference of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Powell said the Fed recognises the need to strike a careful balance between its mandates of maximizing employment and keeping price increases stable.

Forex reserves drop by $33.2 mn to $400.847 bn

India's foreign exchange reserves fell by USD 33.2 million to USD 400.847 billion in the week to August 17 mainly due to fall in foreign currency assets, according to RBI data. In the previous week, the forex reserves had witnessed a drop of USD 1.822 billion to USD 400.881 billion. The reserves have been declining in the past few weeks as the Reserve Bank is selling the US dollar to contain depreciation in the rupee, which is frequently testing the 70-level against the American unit.

The rupee opened at 70.24 a dollar and closed at 69.91. The Indian unit had hit an intra-day low of USD 70.40 on April 14, 2018. In the week ended August 17, foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves, dipped by USD 60.2 million to USD 376.205 billion, as per data.

Rupee fall no macro worry, was long overdue: Arvind Panagariya

Former Niti Aayog vice-chairman Arvind Panagariya has opined that rupee depreciation was long overdue, saying appreciated currency had hurt the country's exports. Panagariya further said India's macroeconomic management is sound and there was no reason to worry.

"The main news recently in the macro story is depreciation of the rupee. But this had been long overdue. "The real exchange rate has seen large appreciation in recent years and this has hurt our exports," he said.

FPIs stay bullish on India; pour in Rs 6,700-cr in Aug

Foreign investors have pumped in a little over Rs 6,700 crore into the Indian capital markets so far this month on improvement on the macro front, better corporate earnings and correction in the mid and small-cap space. The latest inflow comes following a net infusion of over Rs 2,300 crore in the capital markets - both equity and debt - last month. Prior to that, overseas investors had pulled out over Rs 61,000 crore during April-June.

According to the latest depository data, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pumped in a net sum of Rs 2,048 crore into equities during August 1-24 and a net amount of Rs 4,662 crore into the debt market, taking the total to Rs 6,710 crore.

PSU banks plans closure of 70 overseas offices during this fiscal

Public sector banks are in the process of closing or rationalising about 70 overseas operations as part of capital conservation exercise. Unviable foreign operations are being shut while multiple branches in same cities or nearby places are being rationalised with a view to achieving efficiency, sources said.

As part of this exercise, public sector banks plan to close or rationalise about 70 overseas operations during the current fiscal, sources said. Public sector banks (PSBs) closed down 35 foreign operations last year. According to the data, 159 branches of PSBs are operating in foreign countries, of which 41 branches were in losses in 2016-17. The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) led the pack with nine of its overseas branches in the red.

Sebi plans to deploy technology to beef up surveillance activities

Eyeing a major technological leap in its surveillance and investigation functions, markets watchdog Sebi plans to build a private data storage cloud, automate its inspection of brokers and make greater use of data analytics. Besides, the regulator is looking to put in place new and advanced software tools to help in its monitoring of mutual funds and for sharing of information with other regulators.

To provide these services, Sebi has invited expression of interests (EoIs) from companies for enhancement of analytical capabilities and setting up of private cloud to provide infrastructure, storage and computing capacity to different upcoming projects. The private cloud on the regulator's premises will also ensure continuity of operations and quick recovery during disasters and unplanned events that may adversely affect operational expectations.

Rupee rises 20 paise to 69.91 against US dollar

The rupee on Friday staged a good recovery to end higher by 20 paise at 69.91 against the US currency on bouts of dollar selling by exporters and corporates. The domestic currency recouped early losses and withstood the headwinds of surging crude prices and trade deficit worries. The domestic unit hit a low of 70.24 before rebounding in late afternoon deals.

Extending its overnight bearish trend, the rupee opened lower at 70.20 at the inter-bank foreign exchange (forex) market on sustained demand for the American currency from importers and banks. It drifted to a low of 70.24 and staggered without direction in line with most Asian peers.

Sebi extends trading hours for SLB segment

With a view to facilitate physical settlement of equity derivatives contracts, markets regulator Sebi today extended the trading timings in securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segment by over two hours till 5 pm. "It has been decided to permit stock exchanges to set their trading hours in the SLB Segment between 9 AM and 5 PM," the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.

Offshore India funds, ETFs register outflow of $2 bn this year

India-focused offshore funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) registered outflow of USD 357 million in July, taking the total withdrawals to nearly USD 2 billion in the first seven months of this year, according to a Morningstar report. These offshore funds receive inflows from overseas investors for Indian markets. Along with ETFs, they are a subset of the foreign portfolio investor (FPI) flows.

As per the report, India-focused offshore funds pulled out USD 247 million in July, while those of ETFs witnessed an outflow of USD 110 million, taking the total to USD 357 million. They witnessed a net outflow of USD 937 million in June. These funds have been witnessing outflow since February. Prior to that, they had witnessed an inflow of USD 1.1 billion.

4 stocks under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For August 27, Hexaware Technologies, Jet Airways, Jain Irrigation Systems and Raymond are present in this list.

