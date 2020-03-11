What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 12 things to know

The market saw the biggest ever single day loss on March 9 amid fears of a likely impact of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on global economic growth and price war between oil producing behemoths like Saudi Arabia and Russia after OPEC and allies failed to agree on production cuts.

The correction in benchmark indices was in line with global peers, which ended with losses of 3-8 percent on March 9.

The Sensex plunged 1,941.67 points, or 5.17 percent, to 35,634.95. The Nifty tanked 538 points, or 4.9 percent, to 10,451.50 and formed a large bearish candle on the daily charts.

However, after the steep fall, global markets rebounded on March 10 amid hope of additional stimulus measures and on reports that US President Donald Trump may float the idea of payroll tax cut or relief to assuage the impact of coronavirus on the economy.

According to pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 10,246.83, followed by 10,042.17. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 10,703.83 and 10,956.17.

The Bank Nifty closed at 26,462.60, down 1,338.85 points. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 25,893.47, followed by 25,324.33. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,061.67 and 27,660.73.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Wall Street roared back to life on Tuesday, rebounding from the brink of bear market confirmation as bargain-hunting and hopes of government stimulus calmed investors’ fears surrounding the coronavirus and growing signs of imminent recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,167.14 points, or 4.89%, to 25,018.16, the S&P 500 gained 135.67 points, or 4.94%, to 2,882.23 and the Nasdaq Composite added 393.58 points, or 4.95%, to 8,344.25.

Asian Markets

Asian shares and Wall Street futures fell on Wednesday as growing scepticism about Washington’s stimulus package to fight the coronavirus outbreak knocked the steam out of an earlier rally.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.04%. Australian shares were down 1.31%. Japan's Nikkei index erased early losses to rise 0.24%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India. The Nifty futures were trading lower by 87 points or 0.83 percent at 10,428 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:15 hours IST.

Oil jumps 8%

Oil prices jumped over 8% on Tuesday, bouncing from the biggest rout in nearly 30 years a day earlier, as the possibility of economic stimulus encouraged buying and US producers slashed spending in a move that could cut output.

Brent futures rose $2.86, or 8.3%, to settle at $37.22 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $3.23, or 10.4%, to settle at $34.36.

Moody's cuts India growth forecast to 5.3% for 2020

Moody's Investors Service today cut its growth forecast for India to 5.3 percent for 2020 from 5.4 percent estimated earlier, as it expects the coronavirus outbreak to dampen domestic demand globally.

In its update on Global Macro Outlook for March, Moody's said the virus outbreak has spread rapidly outside China to a number of major economies. "It now seems certain that even if the virus is steadily contained, the outbreak will dampen global economic activity well into Q2 of this year," it said.

S&P Global slashes oil price assumption to $40, warns of major downgrades

Rating agency S&P Global slashed its average Brent oil price assumption for the year to $40 per barrel on March 10 and warned that some junk-rated oil and gas firms could face multi-notch downgrades to their credit scores. S&P had previously expected Brent to average $60 this year $60 previously. It also cut its forecasts for next year to $50 from $55 and its Henry Hub gas price assumptions for this year to $2 per million British Thermal Units from $2.25 previously.

"It's likely rating actions (for oil and gas production companies) in the investment-grade category could be more severe than during the last cycle," S&P said, adding that it would review all its exploration and production and oilfield services ratings over the next several weeks.

Coronavirus outbreak could cost global economy up to $2 trillion: UNCTAD

The coronavirus outbreak could cost the global economy up to $2 trillion this year, the UN's trade and development agency said, warning that shock from the epidemic will cause a recession in some countries and depress global annual growth to below 2.5 percent.

"We envisage a slowdown in the global economy to under two per cent for this year, and that will probably cost in the order of $1 trillion, compared with what people were forecasting back in September,” Director, Division on Globalization and Development Strategies at United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Richard Kozul-Wright said.

Yes Bank to announce its Q3 FY20 result on March 14

Yes Bank will announce its Q3 FY20 result on March 14. This was announced by Prashant Kumar, who was recently appointed administrator of the bank after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) superseded the board and capped withdrawals at Rs 50,000 till April 3.

Terming the inconvenience faced by depositors owing to the unavailability of certain banking services, as temporary, Kumar said the bank is working closely with the government and RBI to resuming full banking services at the earliest, well before the end of the moratorium period, which ends on April 3.

Rupee slips past 74/USD on weak equities, coronavirus-led slowdown fears

The rupee on Monday slipped past the 74-level against the US dollar to settle at 74.14 (provisional), down 27 paise tracking heavy selling in domestic equity market amid rising concerns over coronavirus-led economic slowdown. Forex traders said the rupee depreciated versus major trading currencies as a collapse in oil prices added to risk off sentiment caused by relentless spread of coronavirus across the globe.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 73.99. During the day, it saw a high of 73.85 and a low of 74.17. The Indian currency finally settled at 74.14, lower by 27 paise against its previous close.

Yields drop to record lows

Some investors are growing increasingly concerned about liquidity disruptions in the more than $500 billion-a-day US Treasury market, as volatility in the face of a spreading coronavirus outbreak and gyrating oil prices fuels massive shifts in yields.

Depth in the market for 10-year US Treasurys - a measure of open orders - hit its lowest level since the financial crisis on Monday, analysts at JPMorgan said in a note to clients.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 6,595.56 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares of worth Rs 4,974.8 crore in the Indian equity market on March 9, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies