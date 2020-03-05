What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

With the coronavirus threat still looming over global markets, benchmark indices too logged in losses as Sensex ended 214 points or 0.55 percent lower at 38,409.48 while Nifty ended at 11,251 down 52 points.

Midcaps and smallcaps suffered more as their sectoral indices on BSE plunged 2.53 percent and 2.83 percent, respectively.

"Fresh virus cases reported in India overshadowed monetary easing by the US Fed. Despite mixed global cues, the domestic market took a hit fuelled by weakness in metals, banks and auto stocks," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Servies.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 11,103.27, followed by 10,955.53. If the index moves up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,377.67 and 11,504.33.

Nifty Bank closed 1.79 percent down at 28,653.70. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 28,094.7, followed by 27,535.7. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 29,243.2 and 29,832.7.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Wall Street roared back to life on Wednesday, with both the Dow and the S&P 500 surging more than 4%, after former Vice President Joe Biden’s strong showing in the Super Tuesday Democratic primary contests injected a dose of confidence.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,173.45 points, or 4.53%, to 27,090.86, the S&P 500 gained 126.75 points, or 4.22%, to 3,130.12 and the Nasdaq Composite added 334.00 points, or 3.85%, to 9,018.09.

Asian Markets

Asian shares were looking to rally for a fourth straight session on Thursday as US markets swung sharply higher and another dose of central bank stimulus offered some salve for the global economic outlook.

Japan's Nikkei rose 0.8% and hard-hit Australian shares finally managed a bounce of 1.6%. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 dipped 0.4% after its overnight jump.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, with a 10 points loss or 0.09 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 11,237-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Oil gives up gains even as OPEC works on big output cut

Crude oil prices ended lower, giving up early gains as major oil producers, including Saudi Arabia, struggled to bring Russia on board for deeper supply cuts to try to offset a slump in demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Brent crude futures settled down 73 cents, or 1.4%, to $51.13 a barrel, after reaching a high of $53.03 in the morning. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) ended down 40 cents to $46.78 a barrel.

Reserve Bank may not follow the Fed with rate cut: Economists

Indian debt markets have priced in a 25 basis points rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) at its April policy meeting or even sooner, but some economists remain circumspect and warn the rally in bond yields could prove premature.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield dropped as much as 13 basis points on Wednesday to 6.21 percent before closing at 6.23 percent, in the wake of the US Federal Reserve's surprise cut, which raised expectations the RBI would follow suit.

Global growth to dip below last year's rate: IMF chief

The new coronavirus epidemic poses a "serious threat" to people and the world economy, and will slow growth below the 2.9 percent posted last year, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said on March 4. The COVID-19 outbreak "is no longer regional issue, it is a global problem (that) calls for global response," Georgieva said.

The epidemic's impact on confidence and steps to contain it are impacting economic activity, with the result that "global growth in 2020 will dip below last year's levels," she said. The IMF in January forecast growth this year of 3.3 percent, which means at least a half point will be lost to the virus.

India pushes state banks to boost lending as coronavirus fears grow: Sources

India is pushing state-run banks to approve new loans amounting to 500-600 billion rupees ($6.8-8.2 billion) by the end of March, according to two government sources, as authorities seek to shore up a stuttering economy as the coronavirus spreads. Public-sector banks have received nearly 8 million new applications for loans, mainly from rural households and small businesses, and the government expects up to 6 million of them to be approved by the end of the month, said a senior finance ministry official with direct knowledge of the matter.

Policymakers are worried the coronavirus outbreak could curb economic growth for at least the first two quarters of this year, so are looking to drive up lending to bolster investor and consumer sentiment, according to the second government source.

Antony Waste Handling Cell IPO subscribed 9% on Day 1

The initial public offering of Antony Waste Handling Cell was subscribed 9.25 percent on March 4, the first day of bidding. The Rs 203-crore public issue has received bids for 4.29 lakh equity shares against an IPO size of 48.20 lakh equity shares after excluding anchor investors' portion, the exchanges data showed.

The portion set aside for non-institutional investors (or HNIs) saw 12.85 percent subscription and retail 12.43 percent, while that of qualified institutional buyers did not get a single bid.

Rupee closes flat at 73.19 against USD

The rupee swung wildly before closing flat at 73.19 against the US currency on Wednesday as increasing number of coronavirus cases in India kept investors on edge despite a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve. The rupee had opened strong and raced to a high of 72.90 to the US dollar in early trade following weakness in the US currency after the rate cut by the US Fed.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 878.38 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares of worth Rs 764.13 crore in the Indian equity market on March 4, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

Stock under F&O ban on NSE

Yes Bank is under the F&O ban for March 5. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies