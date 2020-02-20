What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 12 things to know

Sensex closed 429 points, or 1.05 percent, up at 41,323, while Nifty ended 133 points, or 1.11 percent, higher at 12,125.90.

The rally was broad-based as midcaps and small-caps also jumped, outperforming the benchmark Sensex. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose 1.34 percent and 1.41 percent, respectively.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 12067.1, followed by 12008.3. If the index continues moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12159.7 and 12193.5.

Nifty Bank closed 0.90 percent up at 30,838.20. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 30647.2, followed by 30456.2. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 30988.2 and 31138.2.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose to record closing highs on Wednesday as optimism that China would take more measures to prop up its economy eased concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 115.84 points, or 0.4%, to 29,348.03, the S&P 500 gained 15.86 points, or 0.47%, to 3,386.15 and the Nasdaq Composite added 84.44 points, or 0.87%, to 9,817.18.

Asian Markets

Asian stocks edged up on Thursday, supported by a fall in coronavirus cases and expectations of more Chinese stimulus to offset the economic impact of the epidemic, while the Japanese yen nursed heavy losses after suffering its steepest drop in six months.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked up 0.1%. Buoyed by the cheaper yen, Japan’s Nikkei rallied 1.5%. Markets in Australia and New Zealand minted record highs.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, with a 127 points gain or 1.06 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 12,146-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

DoT still working on final calculation of pending AGR dues

The Department of Telecom is still working on final adjusted gross revenue dues that service providers have to pay as it has detected variation in accounting practices adopted by different circle offices, according to official sources. The licence finance wing of the telecom department (DoT) on February 3 issued a letter with guidelines to all controller General of Communication Accounts to reconcile AGR dues and asked them to give 15 days time to operators for the submission of appeals and documents related to deductions they make in the final payment, sources said.

"The department has been facing a challenge in carrying out the revised assessments due to various issues related to DVRs. Telecom operators, including Airtel and Vodafone Idea, have challenged many DVRs.

Coronavirus outbreak to hit global growth; to have limited impact on India: RBI Guv

The coronavirus outbreak will have a limited impact on India but the global GDP and trade will definitely get affected due to the large size of the Chinese economy, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has said. India's pharmaceutical and electronic manufacturing sectors are dependent on China for inputs and they may be impacted, Das said.

"It is definitely an issue which needs to be closely monitored by every policymaker whether in India or any other country. Every policymaker, every monetary authority needs to keep a very close watch. So coronavirus issue needs to be closely watched," he said.

Overnight funds’ avg AUM grows 5x in 9 months; investor accounts double

The average asset under management (AUM) of overnight funds has grown five times over the last nine months, according to the data available on the Association of Mutual Funds in India. In the last 10 months, the AUM of overnight funds has increased to Rs 52,524.98 crore as on January 31, 2020, from Rs 11,566.84 crores as on April 30, 2019.

Not only AUM, but even the number of investor folios under Overnight Funds has more than doubled to 46,763 as on January 31, 2020, from 21,363 as on April 30, 2019.

Debt funds see inflow of over Rs 94,000cr in December quarter

Mutual funds focused on investing in fixed-income securities saw an inflow of over Rs 94,000 crore in three months ended December 2019, driven by infusion in liquid and overnight funds. This comes following an outflow of Rs 5,061 crore in September quarter and fund infusion to the tune of Rs 19,691 crore in June quarter, according to a report by Morningstar.

In addition, overnight funds, which invest in securities with maturity of one day, received inflows of about Rs 17,529 crore, higher than Rs 3,913 crore in the three months ended September 2019.

Oil up on slowing pace of coronavirus, Venezuela sanctions

Benchmark Brent oil prices rose for a seventh consecutive day after demand worries eased with a slowing of new coronavirus cases in China and supply was curtailed by a US move to cut more Venezuelan crude from the market.

Brent was up 71 cents at $58.46 a barrel at 1510 GMT. The global benchmark has risen nearly 10% since falling last week to its lowest this year. US oil was up 53 cents at $52.58 a barrel.

Fed policymakers cautiously optimistic on US economy despite new risks: Minutes

Federal Reserve policymakers were cautiously optimistic about their ability to hold interest rates steady this year, minutes of the central bank’s last policy meeting showed, even as they acknowledged new risks caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The readout on Wednesday of the policy discussion, at which policymakers unanimously voted to keep interest rates unchanged in a target range of between 1.50% and 1.75%, also showed Fed officials were skeptical about any big rethink of the central bank’s inflation target.

Fitch sees no end in sight for auto slump

The slowing economy and weakening consumer sentiment will continue to weigh on auto sales and the marginal improvement seen in December quarter, driven by festive discounts, is unlikely to sustain, a report said on Wednesday. The GDP growth slowed down to 6.1 per cent in 2018-19 and is projected to hit a 10-year low of about 5 per cent in 2019-20, primarily due to falling consumer demand and poor financing options for high-value items like automobiles.

"Slowing growth and weak consumer sentiment will continue to weigh on auto sales and the marginal improvement seen in the December quarter driven by festive discounts is unlikely to sustain," Fitch said in a report, without stating when the volumes will begin to pick up or how long the slump will persist.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 190.66 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares of worth Rs 590.12 crore in the Indian equity market on February 19, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

Stock under F&O ban on NSE

NCC and Yes Bank are under the F&O ban for February 20. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inpust from Reuters & other agencies