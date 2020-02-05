What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 12 things to know

The BSE Sensex rose 917 points, or 2.30 percent, to 40,789.38 while the Nifty50 closed with gains of 272 points, or 2.32 percent, at 11,979.65.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 11,846.67, followed by 11,713.63. If the index continues moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12,049.47 and 12,119.23.

Nifty Bank closed 2.21 percent up at 30,686.70. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 30,320.43, followed by 29,954.17. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 30,914.93 and 31,143.17.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

The Nasdaq hit a record high on Tuesday and the S&P 500 posted its biggest one-day gain in about six months as fears of a heavy economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak waned after China’s central bank intervened.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 407.82 points, or 1.44%, to 28,807.63, the S&P 500 gained 48.67 points, or 1.50%, to 3,297.59 and the Nasdaq Composite added 194.57 points, or 2.1%, to 9,467.97.

Asian Markets

Asian stocks steadied on Wednesday on hopes of additional Chinese stimulus to lessen the economic impact of a coronavirus outbreak, but risks remain as the illness continues to spread and the death toll neared 500.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.3%. Australian shares were up 0.58%, while Japan's Nikkei stock index rose 1.19%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, with a 20 points loss or 0.17 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 11,952-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Rupee settles 11 paise higher at 71.27 against US dollar

The Indian rupee on February 4 appreciated by 11 paise to close at 71.27 against the US dollar, tracking heavy buying in domestic equities and easing crude prices. However, concerns over fiscal slippage and rising coronavirus outbreak fears still remain, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 71.24. During the day, the local unit saw a high of 71.09 and a low of 71.29. The domestic unit finally settled at 71.27, up 11 paise from its previous close.

China's services sector growth hits 3-month low in January: Caixin PMI

Growth in China’s services sector slowed for a second straight month in January, a traditionally busy sales season, hitting a three-month low as companies cut prices and new orders dipped, a private sector survey showed on Wednesday.

The Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) slowed to 51.8 last month from 52.5 in December, but was still higher than an 8-month low hit in October.

Oil prices climb as OPEC, allies weigh output cuts to cushion coronavirus impact

Oil prices rose on Wednesday, reversing out of a 1% slump in the previous session, boosted by producers weighing further output cuts to counter a potential squeeze on global oil demand resulting from China’s fast-spreading coronavirus.

Brent crude oil futures were up 44 cents, or 0.8%, to $54.40 a barrel by 0127 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 42 cents or 0.9% to $50.03 a barrel.

10% TDS only on dividend paid by mutual funds, not on redemption of units: Tax dept

The tax department on February 4 clarified that the Budget proposal of 10 per cent TDS will be applicable only on dividend payment by mutual funds and not on gain arising out of redemption of units. In place, it was proposed to levy tax deducted at source (TDS) of 10 per cent on dividend/income paid by a company or mutual fund to its share/unit holder if the amount of such dividend/income exceeds Rs 5,000 in a year.

In a statement, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said queries have been raised if mutual fund would be required to deduct TDS also on the capital gains arising on redemption of units.

SEBI mulls modifying policy on 'difficult to recover' cases

With an aim to optimise utilisation of its resources, capital markets watchdog Sebi is planning to modify its policy on 'difficult to recover' cases by including dues from 'untraceable individuals' and those barred by parallel proceedings in this category. This separate 'difficult to recover' category is for cases where recovery of penalties and other dues from defaulters proves to be virtually impossible and the amount involved is not found to be worth an attempt beyond a point.

However, Sebi can initiate or continue its prosecution proceedings against the defaulters even after such a segregation and recovery procedure can be reopened in case there is any change in the prevailing parameters regarding the defaulter.

RBI February MPC meet: Rates may stay steady

A year after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) embarked on the rate easing cycle leading to 135 basis points reduction in policy rate, it is now expected to keep them unchanged as inflation continues to rise and concerns on government's failure to rein in fiscal deficit.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), that began its three-day rate review meeting on February 4, is likely to maintain status quo and extend the pause in the easing cycle. However, there are concerns if persistent rise in prices will prompt the central bank to shift its stance from accommodative to neutral on February 6.

India Ratings has negative outlook on auto ancillaries in FY21

With the lingering crisis in the auto sector, which has been going through the worst demand fall in two decades, the ancillary players are in for a bad times in FY21, says a report. Rating agency India Ratings has accordingly placed a negative outlook on the sector as it expects flat-to-low single-digit growth in auto volumes next year, after falling in double digits so far this fiscal year. Auto sales have plunged 16 per cent till January.

Continuing weak sales amid unfavourable macroeconomic factors, uncertain regulatory environment, limited credit availability along with increased cost of ownership after BS-VI implementation do not offer any great greenshoots, it said in a report on Tuesday.

Share issuance on conversion of restricted stock options allowed: SEBI

The issuance of shares following conversion of restricted stock options (RSUs) will be allowed under the buyback regulation, markets regulator Sebi has said.

Expressing its views on clarification sought by IT giant Infosys, Sebi said that buyback regulation restricts further issue of capital for a period of one year from the expiry of the share repurchase programme period, except in discharge of its subsisting obligations.

Foreign Direct Investment at $34.90 bn till November of FY20: Govt

The Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in India has been increasing on an annual basis and was at $34.90 billion till November of this fiscal, Parliament was informed on February 4.

The FDI stood at $62 billion in the full 2018-19 fiscal, while at $60.90 billion in 2017-18 and $60.22 billion during 2016-17, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said while placing the data in Rajya Sabha. Speaking during the Question Hour, he said in spite of a global contraction in FDI inflows, FDI into India have significantly improved over the past decade to $62 billion, which accounts for 2.37 per cent of GDP in 2018-19 fiscal.

India may issue $5 billion of bonds next year with no foreign investment cap, sources say

India is likely to issue at least $5 billion worth of bonds with no limits on foreign investment next year, in a bid to list the bonds on global indices and attract more foreign funds, according to two finance ministry sources. India's government is likely to issue the bonds in several tranches of at least $400 million each, one source said.

"We have spoken to major index operators and we will start pushing these bonds in tranches very early in the first half of the next fiscal year itself," the first official said.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 366.21 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), too, bought shares of worth Rs 601.86 crore in the Indian equity market on February 4, provisional data available on the NSE showed.