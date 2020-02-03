What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 12 things to know

The equity market continued witnessing selling pressure as investors remained cautious ahead of Union Budget 2020 on February 1 while concerns over the coronavirus persisted. The need to push reform to boost growth as highlighted in the Economic Survey failed to lift markets, and Nifty50 closed below its crucial support of 12,000 on January 31, for the first time since January 6.

Sensex, Nifty & Nifty Bank post 1st monthly loss since August 2019. Market breadth favours declines; advance-decline ratio at 1:2. The Nifty fell 1.6 percent in January 2020. The BSE Sensex dropped 190 points to 40,723 while the Nifty50 closed 73 points lower at 11,962.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 11,904.1, followed by 11,846.1. If the index moves up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12,061.8 and 12,161.5.

Nifty Bank closed 0.61 percent up at 30,833.60. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 30,672.47, followed by 30,511.34. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 31,014.07 and 31,194.54.

US Markets

Stocks fell sharply on Friday, wiping out the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s gain for January, as investors grew increasingly worried about the potential economic impact of China’s fast-spreading coronavirus. The Dow dropped 603.41 points, or 2.1%, to 28,256.03 in the 30-stock average’s worst day since August. The S&P 500 had its worst day since October, falling 1.8% to 3,225.52. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.6% to 9,150.94.

Asian Markets

Asian markets are set for another bumpy ride on Monday on fears about the hit to world growth from the rapidly spreading coronavirus, with all eyes on China where trading resumes following the Lunar New Year break.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.5% lower, on track for an eighth straight day of losses. Japan’s Nikkei stumbled 1.5% and South Korea’s KOSPI index was off 1.4%. Australia’s benchmark index was down 0.7%, while New Zealand shares fell 1.8%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, with a 306 points loss or 2.56 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 11,680-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Oil extends decline on concerns about virus' impact on China demand

Oil prices extended declines on Monday, dragged down by worries about lower demand in the world’s largest oil importer China following the coronavirus breakout.

Brent and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell for a fourth week in a row last week after airlines canceled flights to China. Brent crude was at $55.83 a barrel by 0047 GMT, down 79 cents, or 1.4%,

FPIs remain net buyers for 5th consecutive month in Jan; invest Rs 12,000 cr in equities

Foreign investors have pumped in more than Rs 12,000 crore in stock markets in January, remaining net buyers of Indian equities for the fifth consecutive month helped by easing concerns pertaining to geopolitical tension between the US and Iran coupled with US-China trade war.

In the equities segment, FPIs invested Rs 7,547.8 crore in September, Rs 12,367.9 crore in October, Rs 25,230.6 crore in November and Rs 7,338.4 crore in December. According to depositories data, a net sum of Rs 12,122 crore was pumped into equities last month by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

3.8% fiscal deficit target looks ambitious: SBI Research

The revised 3.8 percent fiscal deficit for FY20 looks ambitious as it is based on projected 18 per cent rise in tax collections against a paltry 5.1 per cent higher realisaition so far, and around Rs 65,000 crore mop-up through disinvestment in the last two months of the current fiscal, SBI Research said in a report on Sunday.

The revised deficit target is propped on the belief that the divestment will fetch Rs 65,000 crore through the next two months. As against the Rs 1.05 lakh crore budgeted target, the divestment proceeds has been one of the lowest in recent years at a paltry Rs 17,800 crore.

China to inject $174 billion of liquidity on Feb 3 as markets reopen

China’s central bank said it will inject 1.2 trillion yuan (USD 173.8 billion) worth of liquidity into the markets via reverse repo operations on Monday, as the country prepares to reopen its stock markets amid a new coronavirus outbreak.

China’s authorities have pledged to use various monetary policy tools to ensure liquidity remains reasonably ample and to support firms affected by the virus epidemic, which has so far claimed 305 lives, all but one in China.

No intention to tax global income of NRIs in India: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said that there is no intention to tax global income of NRIs and only income generated in India will be taxed. Following the Budget announcement on Saturday there was confusion about the tax liability of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) on their global income.

"What we are doing now is that the income of an NRI generated in India will be taxed here. If he's earning something in a jurisdiction where there is no tax, why will I include that into mine that has been generated there.

India Inc terms Budget as growth provoking, says implementation crucial

India Inc on Saturday termed the Budget as "growth provoking and welfare inducing" but said that urgent implementation of the measures proposed will be crucial for achieving desired outcomes, while acknowledging that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had "little room" to manoeuvre.

The finance minister proposed new slabs and reduced tax rates under them for an individual income of up to Rs 15 lakh per annum, if a taxpayer opts for foregoing exemptions and deductions.

No substantial relief visible for telecom sector in Budget: COAI

The crisis-ridden telecom industry on Saturday expressed disappointment at the Budget not spelling out any substantial relief for the ailing sector, which is saddled with Rs 1.47 lakh crore in unpaid statutory dues.

"From what we have seen so far, there appears to be no substantial relief for the telecom sector. Of course, we are waiting to see the details," Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) Director General Rajan Mathews said.

Govt pegs UIDAI's allocation at Rs 985 crore for FY21

The government has raised fund allocation for the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) — which issues biometric ID to residents — by 17 percent to Rs 985 crore for the next fiscal starting April 1. In the current fiscal, the UIDAI was originally allocated Rs 1,227 crore when the Modi-2.0 government presented the Union Budget on July 5, 2019. But the amount was revised downwards to Rs 836.7 crore, according to Budget 2020-21 documents.

LIC IPO may come in second half of FY21: Finance Secretary

Listing of insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) may be done in the second half of the next financial year, Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar said on February 2. "We will follow the extant procedure for listing and for other things including the legislative changes it requires in consultation with the Ministry of Law and that process we already started ... listing in the second half of FY21 seems logical," he said.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,199.53 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), bought shares of worth Rs 36.64 crore in the Indian equity market on February 1, provisional data available on the NSE showed.