What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 12 things to know

After three consecutive days of losses, the Indian market benchmark Sensex settled in the green on January 23, supported by select heavyweights such as Infosys, Larsen & Toubro and ICICI Bank.

Market experts attributed the rebound in the market to the modest fall in crude oil prices and positive Q3 earnings by some bluechip companies, including L&T and Axis Bank.

The BSE Sensex rose 271 points to 41,386 while Nifty 50 closed with gains of 73 points at 12,180.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 12,119.93, followed by 12,059.57. If the index continues moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12,214.83 and 12,249.37.

Nifty Bank closed 0.99 percent up at 31,004.05. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 30,721.2, followed by 30,438.3. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 31,187.1 and 31,370.1.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Wall Street fell in a broad sell-off on Friday, as investors fled equities on growing concerns over the scope of the coronavirus outbreak, capping the S&P 500's worst week in six months. All three major US stock averages turned sharply negative, with the S&P 500 seeing its biggest one-day percentage drop in over three months after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the second case of the virus on US soil, this time in Chicago.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 170.36 points, or 0.58%, to 28,989.73, the S&P 500 lost 30.09 points, or 0.90%, to 3,295.45 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 87.57 points, or 0.93%, to 9,314.91.

Asian Markets

Shares slid on Monday as investors shunned equities on growing concerns over the scope of a China virus outbreak, with safe-haven assets such as the Japanese yen and Treasury notes in greater demand.

US S&P 500 mini futures shed 1.2% in early Asian trade. The Nikkei futures suggested Japanese shares are on course for a steep 2% decline. Concerns over the spread of the coronavirus in China, and the potential economic impact, continue to generate financial market headlines.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, with a 79 points loss or 0.64 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 12,193-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Oil prices skid 2%, extending slide as China virus spreads

Oil prices slumped a further 2% to multi-month lows on Monday as the rising number of cases of the new China virus and city lockdowns deepened concerns about demand for crude, even as Saudi Arabia’s energy minister sought to calm the market.

Brent crude fell by $1.12 a barrel, or 1.9%, to $59.57 by 0113 GMT, having earlier dropped to $58.68, the lowest since late October. US crude slipped by $1.14, or 2.1%, to $53.05.

Rupee falls by 7 paise to end at 71.33 against US dollar

The rupee depreciated by 7 paise to close at 71.33 against the US dollar on Friday due to dollar demand from importers amid a correction in crude oil prices following outbreak of coronavirus in China. Gains in the US dollar against the world currencies also weighed on the rupee sentiment.

At the Interbank foreign exchange market, the domestic currency opened weak at 71.34 against the previous close of 71.26. The unit recovered to a high of 71.22 later after a rally in domestic stocks, but it erased gains due to dollar demand from importers.

India faces first fall in direct taxes in at least two decades: Sources

India's corporate and income tax collection for the current year is likely to fall for the first time in at least two decades, over half a dozen senior tax officials told Reuters, amid a sharp fall in economic growth and cut in corporate tax rates. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government was targetting direct tax collection of Rs 13.5 lakh crore ($189 billion) for the year ending March 31 - a 17% increase over the prior fiscal year.

However, a sharp decline in demand has stung businesses, forcing companies to cut investment and jobs, denting tax collections and prompting the government to forecast 5% growth for this fiscal year - the slowest in 11 years.

Growth slowdown in India temporary, expect momentum to improve going ahead: IMF chief

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva on January 24 said growth slowdown in India appears to be temporary and she expects the momentum to improve going ahead. Speaking here at the WEF 2020, she also said the world appears a better place in January 2020 compared to what it was when IMF announced its World Economic Outlook in October 2019.

She said the factors driving this positive momentum include receding trade tension after the US-China first phase trade deal and synchronised tax cuts, among others.

India likely to raise import duties on more than 50 items: Sources

India plans to increase import duties on more than 50 items including electronics, electrical goods, chemicals and handicrafts, targeting about $56 billion worth of imports from China and elsewhere, officials and industry sources said. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman could make the announcement when she presents her annual budget for 2020/21 on February 1, along with other stimulus measures to revive sagging economic growth, one of the government officials said.

Higher customs duties are likely to hit goods such as mobile phone chargers, industrial chemicals, lamps, wooden furniture, candles, jewellery and handicraft items, two government sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Forex reserves touch life-time high of $462.16 bn

The country's foreign exchange reserves rose $943 million to touch a life-time high of $462.16 billion in the week ended January 17, according to the latest data from the RBI. In the previous week, the reserves had increased by $58 million to $461.21 billion.

In the reporting week, the rise in reserves was mainly on account of an increase in foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves, which rose by $867 million to $428.45 billion, the data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday showed.

India can end up with 5% real GDP growth this fiscal: Bibek Debroy

India can end up with a real GDP growth of 5 percent this financial year excluding the inflation rate, Bibek Debroy, the chairman of PM's Economic Advisory Council said on January 24. In the present scenario achieving a nine per cent GDP growth will be difficult, he said at the Tata Steel Kolkata Literary Meet. "The aspirational growth rate could be between 6.5 percent to 7 percent. At this stage it will be difficult to attain nine per cent GDP growth," he said.

"This year the growth rate will end at five per cent and this is real and not nominal ... Next year, the GDP growth rate could be anything between 6 to 6.5 percent," he said.

FPIs pour in Rs 1,624cr in January so far

Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) have infused a net sum of Rs 1,624 crore into the Indian capital markets in January so far, buoyed by the signing of the first phase of the US-China trade deal. As per latest depositories data, FPIs invested a net Rs 13,304 crore in equities and withdrew a net Rs 11,680 crore from the debt segment between January 1-24. This translates into a total net inflow of Rs 1,624 crore.

Fiscal deficit may widen to 3.8% for current financial year: Bank of America Securities

The country's fiscal deficit for 2019-20 is expected to widen to 3.8 per cent and the upcoming Budget may set a target of 3.5 percent for 2020-21, a report said on January 24. The first full-year Budget of the current government, to be presented on February 1, will focus on reviving consumption demand through base-level income tax cuts, interest subvention for small and medium businesses and housing, Bank of America Securities said.

A correction in consumption demand is cited as a major reason for a dip in economic growth to a decadal low of 5 percent. As calls to revive the growth momentum increase, all eyes are set on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's strategy on fiscal deficit, as tightening of the gap may not help in the aim.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 659.11 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares of worth Rs 417.96 crore in the Indian equity market on January 24, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

Stock under F&O ban on NSE

Yes Bank is under the F&O ban for January 27. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.