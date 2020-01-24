What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 12 things to know

Sensex settled in the green on January 23, supported by select heavyweights such as Infosys, Larsen & Toubro and ICICI Bank.

Market experts attributed the rebound in the market to the modest fall in crude oil prices and positive Q3 earnings by some bluechip companies, including L&T and Axis Bank.

The BSE Sensex rose 271 points to 41,386 while Nifty 50 closed with gains of 73 points at 12,180.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 12,119.93, followed by 12,059.57. If the index continues moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12,214.83 and 12,249.37.

Nifty Bank closed 0.99 percent up at 31,004.05. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 30,721.2, followed by 30,438.3. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 31,187.1 and 31,370.1.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

The S&P 500 ended slightly higher and the Nasdaq eked out a record closing high on Thursday, helped by a jump in Netflix, while news about the coronavirus outbreak spreading from China and mixed earnings results kept a lid on the market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 26.18 points, or 0.09%, to 29,160.09, the S&P 500 gained 3.79 points, or 0.11%, to 3,325.54, and the Nasdaq Composite added 18.71 points, or 0.2%, to 9,402.48.

Asian Markets

Stocks made a barely positive start in early Asian trade on Friday after the world’s health body called it a little too early to declare a coronavirus outbreak a global emergency.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose a marginal 0.1%, while Japan's Nikkei stood flat and Australian stocks added 0.4%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, with a 26 points loss or 0.21 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 12,170-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Rupee slips 7 paise to 71.26 against USD

The rupee depreciated by 7 paise to close at 71.26 against the US dollar on Thursday as the spread of a deadly new virus from China spooked investors. However, softening crude prices and strong domestic equity market restricted the rupee's fall, forex dealer said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened on a weak note at 71.21. During the day, it swung between a high of 71.16 and a low of 71.35. The Indian currency finally settled at 71.26, registering a 7 paise decline over its previous close.

BSE to introduce futures contracts on aluminium, zinc from Jan 27

Leading stock exchange BSE has said it will introduce future contracts on aluminium and zinc from January 27. Futures, in market parlance, are derivative financial contracts that obligate the parties to transact an asset at a predetermined future date and price.

The exchange will introduce futures contracts on aluminium and zinc in commodity derivatives segment with effect from January 27, 2020, it said in a circular. Earlier this month, the exchange had announced introduction of future contracts on brent crude from the same day.

CSR expenditure by cos listed on NSE up 18% to Rs 11,961 cr: Report

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) spending by companies listed on NSE increased 18 per cent to Rs 11,961 crore in 2018-19, as per a report. During 2017-18, the firms listed on NSE had spent Rs 10,179 crore. "CSR expenditure by companies listed at NSE has grown at a healthy compounded annual growth rate of 17 per cent over the last 5 years," a report by nseinfobase.com, a joint venture between NSE and PRIME Database, said.

Reliance Industries, ONGC, Indian Oil Corporation, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Tata Steel, ITC, NTPC and Power Grid Corporation of India are the top 10 companies which spent the most on CSR during financial year 2018-19, the report said.

India likely to fund some $28 billion of 2020/21 expenditure via off-budget borrowings: Sources

India is likely to fund roughly $28 billion of its expenditure outlay in its budget for fiscal 2020/21 via off-budget borrowings, three government sources said, as it seeks to revive a sagging economy while keeping its fiscal deficit in check.

Off-budget borrowings are a means by which the government keeps its fiscal deficit in check by making quasi-government entities borrow on its behalf, to partly fund its expenditure plan for the year.

RBI raises investment limit for FPIs in debt

The Reserve Bank of India on January 23 raised the investment limit for FPIs in government and corporate bonds, a move that is likely to bring in more foreign funds in the country. According to the current norms, short-term investments by a foreign portfolio investor (FPI) should not exceed 20 per cent of the total investment of that FPI in either central government securities (including treasury bills) or state development loans.

Tax revenue shortfall for FY20 estimated at over Rs 2 lakh cr: Report

Government's tax revenue shortfall for FY20 is estimated to be at around Rs 2 lakh crore, sources told CNBC-TV18.The revenue shortfall from direct tax sources is being pegged at around Rs 1.5 lakh crore to Rs 1.8 lakh crore, while that from indirect sources is estimated to be at around Rs 30,000 crore to Rs 60,000 crore, according to the report.

Govt may allow direct listing of Indian companies on foreign exchanges: Report

The government is considering allowing firms to list overseas directly, the Times of India reported. This would especially help emerging startups in India to have access to a larger pool of investors, thereby easing the process of capital raising. The plan to permit the direct overseas listing of Indian firms would also mean a step towards greater capital account convertibility.

DoT says no coercive action to be taken against telcos on AGR non-payment: Report

In a big relief for embattled telecom players, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on January 23 said it will not take any coercive action against telecom companies in the event of non-payment of the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, PTI reported.

"The Director of Licensing Finance Policy Wing has issued a direction that concerned departments should not take any coercive action against the licensees in case they fail to comply with the Supreme Court order, until further orders," an official source told PTI.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,352.13 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares of worth Rs 984.56 crore in the Indian equity market on January 23, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

Stock under F&O ban on NSE

Yes Bank is under the F&O ban for January 24. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.