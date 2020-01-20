What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 12 things to know

The Indian market scaled new peaks in the week ended January 17 with Sensex climbing Mount 42k for the first time. Optimism over the upcoming Budget on February 1 and the ongoing Q3 earnings season helped bulls maintain their hold on the D-Street.

The rally finally seems to be getting broad-based as Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices managed to outperform the frontliners. Both indices logged 4 percent gains in the week gone by, compared to the BSE Sensex and Nifty50 which gained 0.8 percent each.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 12,320.63, followed by 12,288.97. If the index moves up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12,384.73 and 12,417.17.

The Nifty Bank ended 0.83 percent lower at 31,590.65. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 31,432.93 followed by 31,275.17. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 31,761.03 and 31,931.37.

US Markets

Wall Street climbed to record highs on January 17, with major indexes turning in their strongest weekly gains since August, after strong U.S. housing data and signs of resilience in the Chinese economy raised hopes of a rebound in global growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.17% to end at 29,348.1 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.39% to 3,329.62. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.34% to 9,388.94.

Asian Markets

Asian shares neared a 20-month top on Monday as Wall Street extended its run of record peaks on solid US economic data and lashes of liquidity from the Federal Reserve.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan firmed 0.1%, after notching its highest close since June 2018. Japan’s Nikkei added 0.2% to be near its highest in 15 months.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, with a 21 points gain or 0.17 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 12,403-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Rupee drops 15 paise to settle at 71.08 against USD

The Indian rupee dropped 15 paise to close at 71.08 against the US dollar on Friday amid strengthening of the American currency overseas and rising crude prices. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened lower at 70.98 to the US dollar and lost further momentum to touch a low of 71.10. It finally settled the day at 71.08, showing a fall of 15 paise over its previous close.

India may miss tax collection target for 2019-20 by nearly Rs 2.5 lakh cr: Subhash Chandra Garg

The government's tax collection is likely to fall short of its estimate by Rs 2.5 lakh crore or 1.2 percent of GDP in 2019-20, former finance secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said on Sunday while calling for scrapping of dividend distribution tax.

Garg in a blog said that from the tax revenues perspective, 2019-20 is proving to be a dysfunctional year. "Tax revenues to see shortfall of Rs 2.5 trillion (1.2 percent of GDP). Time to junk DDT and reform personal income tax," he said. The government had budgeted gross tax revenues of Rs 24.59 lakh crore.

Oil surges as Libyan pipeline shutdown cripples output

Oil prices jumped on Monday after two large crude production bases in Libya began shutting down amid a military blockade, setting the stage for crude flows from the OPEC member to be cut to a trickle.

Brent crude futures were up by 75 cents, or 1.2%, to $65.60 by 0109 GMT. The West Texas Intermediate contract was up by 60 cents, or 1%, at $59.14 a barrel.

Passenger vehicle exports rise 6% in April-Dec

Passenger vehicle (PV) exports from India increased by 5.89 percent in the first nine months of the current fiscal, with Hyundai Motor leading the segment with dispatches of around 1.45 lakh units, as per the latest data by SIAM. PV exports stood at 5,40,384 units in the April-December period of the current fiscal as compared with 5,10,305 units in the same period of 2018-19.

Car shipments saw 4.44 percent growth at 4,04,552 units, while utility vehicle exports saw a rise of 11.14 percent at 1,33,511 units during the April-December period, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers' data showed.

Investment in equity MFs drops 41% to Rs 75,00 cr in 2019

Investors pumped in nearly Rs 75,000 crore in equity-oriented mutual fund schemes in 2019, a sharp plunge of 41 percent from the preceding year, mainly hit by extreme market volatility amid slowing economic growth. Experts, however, are of the view that equity schemes will attract investor interest this year as the market is expected to perform well.

FPIs remain net buyers in January on US-China trade deal

Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) remained net buyers in the Indian capital markets in January so far despite heightened geopolitical tensions between the US–Iran and domestic economic challenges.

According to the NSDL data, a net amount of Rs 10,200 crore was invested into equities while a net Rs 8,912 crore was pulled out from the debt segment. This resulted into a net investment of Rs 1,288 crore between January 1 and 17.

RBI seeks moratorium on AGR for telcos to safeguard banks: Report

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reached out to the government to protect the interest of lenders that have exposure to telecom companies that might be affected by the Supreme Court ruling on the issue of adjusted gross revenue (AGR), according to a report.

Forex reserves rise by $58 mn to record high of $461.21 bn

The country foreign exchange reserves rose by $58 million to reach a life-time high of $461.21 billion in the week to January 10, according to the RBI data. In the previous week, the reserves had increased by $3.689 billion to $461.15 billion.

In the reporting week, the reserves rose despite a decline in foreign currency assets (FCA), which is a major component of the overall reserves.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 264.26 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares of worth Rs 500.17 crore in the Indian equity market on January 17, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

Stock under F&O ban on NSE

Yes Bank is under the F&O ban for January 20. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.