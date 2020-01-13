What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 12 things to know

The Indian market had a volatile week marred by US-Iran conflict but managed to touch new highs on Friday after the tension simmered.

The Nifty50 touched the uncharted 12,300 territory but failed to hold onto the gains settling at 12,226.65, down 0.16 percent for the week ended January 10. The BSE Sensex closed the week 0.27 percent lower at 41,464.61.

Experts suggest that the volatility will only increase as we move closer to the Union Budget scheduled for February 1. October-December quarterly earnings will also play a major factor, they said.

Experts feel it would be major relief for global equity markets and the economy, which has been facing trade concerns for more than 16 months now.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 12,209.6 followed by 12,162.4. If the index moves up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12,307.6 and 12,358.4.

The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 31,918.13 followed by 31,738.87. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 32,311.93 and 32,526.46.

US Markets

US stocks fell on Friday from record-high levels as investors took profit and data showed slower-than-expected December U.S. jobs growth, but the major indexes posted gains for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 133.13 points, or 0.46%, to 28,823.77, the S&P 500 lost 9.35 points, or 0.29%, to 3,265.35 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 24.57 points, or 0.27%, to 9,178.86.

Asian Markets

Asian shares paused near 19-month peaks on Monday ahead of the expected signing on a Sino-US trade deal, though talks on a phase two package are likely to drag on for months. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan barely budged, having hit the highest since mid-2018 last week.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, with a 35 points gain or 0.28 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 12,326-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Oil prices edged down on Monday as fears of conflict between the United States and Iran eased, although the decline was checked by the planned signing of an initial US-China trade deal this week, which could boost demand.

Brent crude was down 13 cents, or 0.2%, at $64.85 per barrel at 0120 GMT. WTI was also down 9 cents, or 0.2%, at $58.95 a barrel.

IIP growth at 1.8% in November, back in positive zone

India's industrial output grew 1.8 percent in November against a contraction of 3.8 percent in October, according to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data released by the government on January 10. Industrial output, or factory output, is the closest approximation for measuring the economic activity of the country's business landscape.

Manufacturing output, which accounts for more than three-fourths of the entire index, grew 2.7 percent in November, against a contraction of 2.1 percent in October.

Rupee spurts 27 paise against USD

The Indian rupee continued its winning run for fourth session in a row, soaring 27 paise to settle at 70.94 to the US dollar as softening crude oil prices lifted forex market sentiments. After opening marginally lower, the rupee staged a significant recovery and went on to hit a high of 70.86 against the American unit. It, however, settled at 70.94, showing a gain of 27 paise.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.12 per cent to 97.57.

US job growth slows in Dec, but labor market tightening

US job growth slowed more than expected in December, but the pace of hiring likely remains sufficient to keep the longest economic expansion in history on track despite a deepening downturn in a manufacturing sector stung by trade disputes.

The Labor Department's closely watched monthly employment report on Friday also showed the jobless rate holding near a 50-year low of 3.5 percent. A broader measure of unemployment dropped to a record low last month, but wage gains ebbed. The mixed report will probably not change the Federal Reserve's assessment that both the economy and monetary policy are in a "good place."

FPIs pull out Rs 2,415 cr from domestic markets in Jan so far

Adopting a cautious approach amid the US-Iran tensions, foreign portfolio investors (FPI) have pulled out a net sum of Rs 2,415 crore from the Indian capital markets in January so far.

As per latest depositories data, FPIs invested a net amount of Rs 777 crore in equities and pulled out Rs 3,192.7 crore from the debt segment between January 1-10. This translates into a cumulative net outflow of Rs 2,415.7 crore.

India's forex reserves touch record $461.16 bn

The country's foreign exchange reserves touched a record high of $461.157 billion, after it surged by $3.689 billion in the week to January 3, according to the RBI data. In the previous week, the reserves had risen by $2.52 billion to $454.948 billion.

In the reporting week, the rise in reserves was mainly on account of an increase in foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves, which rose by $3.013 billion to $427.949 billion, the data released by the Reserve Bank of India on January 10 showed.

Infosys Q3 profit jumps 11%, raises FY20 revenue guidance to 10-10.5%

Infosys, the country's second largest software services company, has reported an 11 percent sequential growth in the third quarter (October-December) consolidated profit, with upward revision in full year revenue guidance. Profit for the quarter increased to Rs 4,457 crore (which was ahead of analyst estimates), from Rs 4,019 crore QoQ, driven by higher other income and lower other expenses. The year-on-year profit growth was 23.5 percent.

Consolidated revenue during the quarter ended December 2019 grew 2 percent sequentially to Rs 23,092 crore, company said in its BSE filing. The dollar revenue growth was 1 percent QoQ at $3,243 million in Q3, and it was same in constant currency at 1 percent QoQ (up 9.5 percent YoY) against 3.3 percent in Q2FY20 and 2.7 percent in Q3FY19.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 578.28 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), sold shares of worth Rs 251.74 crore in the Indian equity market on January 10, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

Stock under F&O ban on NSE

Yes Bank is under the F&O ban for January 13. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.