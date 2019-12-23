What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 12 things to know

Indian equity benchmarks closed at fresh all-time highs for the fourth consecutive day on December 20.

The gains, however, were nominal as the Sensex climbed only 8 points to 41,681.54 while the Nifty rose 12 points to close at 12,271.80.

Market sentiment also got a boost from the RBI’s decision to conduct a special open market operation (OMO) to bring down long-term yields. This was cheered by the market with gains in banking stocks. However, the concerns over the weakness in the economy prevailed, triggering profit-taking by investors, after Fitch Ratings cut India's GDP growth forecast for FY20 to 4.6 percent.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 12,251.77, followed by 12,231.73. If the index continues moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12,292.87 and 12,313.93.

Nifty Bank closed 0.45 percent higher at 32,384.95. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 32,241.77, followed by 32,098.63. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 32,485.67 and 32,586.43.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

US stocks hit record closing highs again on Friday and the S&P 500 registered its biggest weekly percentage gain since early September after data showed a rise in consumer spending and investors continued to be optimistic about developments in the US-China trade dispute.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 78.13 points, or 0.28 percent, to 28,455.09, the S&P 500 gained 15.85 points, or 0.49 percent, to 3,221.22 and the Nasdaq Composite added 37.74 points, or 0.42 percent, to 8,924.96.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader indices in India, a gain of 7.50 points or 0.06 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 13,300-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Rupee settles 9 paise down at 71.12 against US dollar

The rupee fell by 9 paise to settle at 71.12 against the US dollar on Friday amid a steady rise in crude oil prices and strengthening of the greenback overseas. Forex traders said the rupee was weighed down against the US dollar after the RBI said it will conduct a special OMO in a move seen by market participants as an attempt to bring long-term yields lower.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the domestic currency opened weak at 71.15, then went on to hit a low of 71.23 against the US dollar during the day.

India's steel output falls for second straight month, declines 2.8% to 8.93 MT in Nov: Report

India's crude steel output fell for the second straight month in November, declining 2.8 percent to 8.934 million tonne (MT), according to a report. During November 2018, the country's crude steel output stood at 9.192 MT, World Steel Association (worldsteel) said in its latest report.

In October 2019, India had reported a 3.4 percent fall in crude steel output at 9.089 MT as against 9.408 MT in the year-ago month, according to the global body. Global steel production also registered a 1 percent fall at 147.791 MT in November 2019 as compared with 149.356 MT in November 2018, the report said.

FPIs net inflow crosses Rs 1 trn in 2019

Ignoring negative sentiments around falling GDP growth rate and some policy roadblocks, foreign portfolio investors seem to have flocked to the Indian capital market in a big way in 2019 with a net inflow of over Rs 1.3 lakh crore, including Rs 97,250 crore in equities -- the highest in last six years.

As the year draws to a close, the debt market has seen a net inflow of nearly Rs 27,000 crore by FPIs, while a further amount of Rs 9,000 crore found its way to the hybrid instruments, shows the capital market data compiled by depositories.

India's forex reserves scale record high of $454.49 billion

India's forex reserves continued on the northward trajectory, rising to a new record of $454.492 billion on the back of a $1.07 billion accretion for the week ended December 13, the RBI said on December 20. The forex kitty had risen by $2.342 billion in the previous reporting week to $453.422 billion.

In the current reporting week, the rise was mainly on account of an increase in foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves, which surged by $1.163 billion to $422.422 billion, according to the data.

BSE's equity F&O scales new high, turnover crosses Rs 1,495 cr

The Sensex futures and options volume touched a new record on December 20 with turnover scaling past Rs 1,495 crore, the BSE said. The exchange attributed the momentum to the increasing traction in equity derivatives following the implementation of interoperability.

BSE recently launched liquidity enhancement scheme in equity derivatives and a revised scheme is applicable from November 25.

Govt likely to invite EoI for stake sale in Air India, BPCL next month

The government is likely to invite preliminary bids for stake sale in national carrier Air India and BPCL next month, according to sources. The airline is sitting on a debt pile of around Rs 58,000 crore, besides huge accumulated losses running into thousands of crores.

"Expression of Interest (EoI) inviting bids for stake sell in BPCL and Air India expected next month," the sources said.

Investments via P-notes hit 13-month low at November-end

Investments in the Indian capital market through participatory notes (P-notes) hit a 13-month low of Rs 69,670 crore till November after registering a rise in such fund infusion in the preceding month. P-notes are issued by registered foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to overseas investors who wish to be part of the Indian stock market without registering themselves directly after going through a due diligence process.

According to latest data available with markets regulator Sebi, the total value of investments via P-notes in the Indian markets (including equity, debt, and derivatives) declined to Rs 69,670 crore by the end of November from Rs 76,773 crore at October-end, which was the first rise in such fund infusion in four months.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 338.86 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 285.41 crore in the Indian equity market on December 20, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

Stock under F&O ban on NSE

Dish TV and Yes Bank are under the F&O ban for December 23. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

Oil steady amid optimism US-China close to signing trade deal

Oil prices were mostly steady on Monday after three weeks of gains amid optimism the United States and China were close to signing a trade deal to end a tariff war, with President Donald Trump saying an agreement would be signed “very shortly”.