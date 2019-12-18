What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 12 things to know

The BSE Sensex rallied 413.45 points or 1.01 percent to 41,352.17. The Nifty 50 climbed 111 points or 0.92 percent to 12,165, taking the total gains to 333 points since last Wednesday, forming a bullish candle on the daily charts.

As the momentum is positive, the index is expected to march further and cross 12,200 levels in the coming sessions, experts feel.

The broader markets also gained momentum but underperformed the frontliners. The Nifty Midcap index was up 0.6 percent and Smallcap index gained 0.75 percent amid positive market breadth. About three shares advanced for every share falling on the NSE.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 12,095.93, followed by 12,026.87. If the index moves up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12,208.43 and 12,251.87.

Nifty Bank closed 0.52 percent higher at 32,140.25. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 32,013.9, followed by 31,887.6. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 32,239.9 and 32,339.6.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Wall Street’s major indexes inched higher on Tuesday, extending their record-setting rally, as strong housing and manufacturing data bolstered investors’ confidence in the US economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 31.27 points, or 0.11%, to 28,267.16, the S&P 500 gained 1.07 points, or 0.03%, to 3,192.52 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.13 points, or 0.1%, to 8,823.36.

Asian Markets

Asian stocks took a breather at 18-month peaks on Wednesday having climbed for five straight sessions, while the British pound was licking its wounds as revived Brexit fears came back to bite it.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat in thin early trade, just off its highest since June last year. Japan's Nikkei dipped 0.1% while Korean shares edged up 0.1% to an eight-month peak.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, with a 14.5 points gain or 0.12 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 12,206-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Oil dips after US stock build, but demand hopes support

Oil retreated on Wednesday after rising more than 1% in the previous session as US industry data showed a surprise build in crude stocks, but hopes for firmer demand next year checked a deeper fall in prices.

Brent crude futures dropped 21 cents, or 0.32%, to $65.89 a barrel by 0110 GMT on Wednesday. The international benchmark rose 1.2% to $66.10 a barrel on Tuesday. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 31 cents, or 0.51%, to $60.63 per barrel.

GST Council to meet today amidst talk of rate hike to meet revenue shortfall

The GST Council will meet on Wednesday to review the taxation structure for shoring up the revenue as lower-than-expected collections has led to a delay in compensation payment to states. Some of the states such as West Bengal have opposed any hike in cess rates or rate calibration amid a slowdown in the economy, stating that consumers as well as the industry are passing through a distressing time.

With the revenue shortfall looming large, there have been suggestions for raising GST rate and cess to meet the gap. The GST Council headed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had sought suggestions from states on review of GST and compensation cess rates on various items, rate calibrations for addressing the inverted duty structure, compliance measures other than those currently under implementation to augment revenue.

Rupee settles flat at 70.98 against US dollar

The rupee pared early morning gains to settle 2 paise down at 70.98 against the US currency on Tuesday amid lack of any major triggers on the domestic front. Forex traders said while sustained foreign fund inflows and heavy buying in domestic equities supported the rupee, rising crude oil prices and gains in the dollar in global markets restricted the upmove.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee had opened at 70.96 against the US dollar. During the day, the domestic unit saw a high of 70.87 and a low of 71.02.

Govt sets Rs 1.1 lakh cr monthly GST collection target

Amid concerns that the government may fall short of tax collection target in a slowing economy, the Centre has set an ambitious Rs 1.1 lakh crore monthly GST target for the remaining four months of the current fiscal and asked taxmen to step up efforts to achieve the goal. Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey held a video conference meeting with top tax officials of departments looking after both income tax and indirect taxes such as GST and asked them to step up efforts to achieve tax targets, finance ministry sources said.

While taxmen have been asked to plug evasions, Pandey impressed upon them to achieve targets without harassing honest taxpayers. In the meeting, the GST target was set at Rs 1.10 lakh crore every month between December 2019 and March 2020. Of these four months, Rs 1.25 lakh collections has to be achieved in at least one month, the sources said.

BSE equity derivatives segment crosses turnover of Rs 1,018 cr

BSE on December 17 said its S&P BSE Sensex futures and options segment registered a record turnover of Rs 1,018 crore. "Equity derivatives are gaining momentum after the interoperability implementation," the exchange said in its release.

"The consistent support and active participation from the members have led to an increase in turnover on BSE. We are pleased that today it has achieved a small but significant milestone," Sameer Patil, Chief Business Officer said.

IMF likely to downgrade India growth forecast significantly in January: Gita Gopinath

The International Monetary Fund is set to join other downbeat analysts and cut the growth estimate for India "significantly", its India-born chief economist Gita Gopinath said on December 17. The Washington-based institution had come out with an estimate in October and will be reviewing the same next month in January, she said.

A fall in consumption, lack of private investments and sluggish exports are being blamed for a slower GDP growth which slid to a six-year low of 4.5 per cent in September. The RBI and other watchers have done downward reviews of their growth forecast for India for FY2020.

NHB tweaks Rs 30,000 cr liquidity infusion facility for HFCs

The National Housing Bank has revised its Rs 30,000 crore liquidity infusion facility (LIFt) scheme to encourage housing finance companies to avail refinance funds. Under the revised LIFt scheme, exposure cap of Rs 750 crore per HFC and exposure ceiling of 50 per cent of individual housing loan (IHL) have been removed, the NHB said in a statement.

The maximum exposure revised to 30 per cent of HFC's net owned fund (NOF) or 50 per cent of NHB's NOF, whichever is lower, it said.

Corporate tax rate cut impact to be visible in two years: CII chief

The revised corporate tax rates are competitive and its impact will be visible in the next two years, industry body CII's President Vikram Kirloskar said on December 17 as he emphasised that the government listened to the industry "word by word" on lowering rates. He said the industry pushed the government a lot for reducing the rates.

"For me, it was a surprise (when the government in September announced the significant cut in tax). I felt really good. I felt that they have listened to us. Very frankly and they listened 'word to word'," Kirloskar said.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,248.47 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares of worth Rs 908.16 crore in the Indian equity market on December 17, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

One stock under F&O ban on NSE

Yes Bank is under the F&O ban for December 18. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.