What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 12 things to know

Benchmark indices ended with strong gains on December 13, buoyed by positive global sentiment as investors cheered signs of progress in the US-China trade talks while hopes of a smooth Brexit grew stronger after a decisive election win by the Conservative Party in the UK polls.

Sensex settled 428 points, or 1.05 percent, higher at 41,009.71 while Nifty closed the day with a gain of 115 points, or 0.96 percent, at 12,086.70. Midcaps and Smallcaps, too, witnessed decent gains but underperformed the benchmark Sensex. BSE Midcap closed 0.92 percent up and the Smallcap index settled 0.82 percent higher.

For the week, both Sensex and Nifty climbed by 1.4 percent.

Nifty as per weekly timeframe formed a long bull candle with lower shadow. This candle pattern was formed immediately after the formation of a bearish engulfing type pattern in the last week. This is a positive indication and one may expect further upside in the short-term, said experts.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 12,040.6, followed by 11,994.5. If the index continues moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12,115.8 and 12,144.9.

Nifty Bank closed 1.10 percent up at 32,014.25. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 31,821.43, followed by 31,628.67. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 32,156.03 and 32,297.87.

US Markets

US Markets

The S&P 500 and the Dow industrials ended little changed on Friday, hitting record highs in the session, as the United States and China announced an initial trade agreement, cooling tensions that have rattled markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 3.33 points, or 0.01%, to 28,135.38, the S&P 500 gained 0.23 point, or 0.01%, to 3,168.8 and the Nasdaq Composite added 17.56 points, or 0.2%, to 8,734.88.

Asian Markets

Asian shares ticked higher on Monday as investors cheered an announced trade agreement between Beijing and Washington over the weekend although jubilation was capped by prevailing scepticism about the deal.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan touched its highest level since April 24 on Friday, up 0.21%. Australian shares jumped, adding 1.23%. But Japan’s Nikkei 225 pulled back 0.21% after a strong rally on Friday that pushed the index to a 14-month high.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader index in India, with a 5 points loss or 0.04 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 12,144-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

China suspends planned tariffs scheduled for Dec 15 on some US goods

China has suspended additional tariffs on some U.S. goods that were meant to be implemented on Dec. 15, the State Council's customs tariff commission said on Sunday, after the world's two largest economies agreed a "phase one" trade deal on Friday.

The deal, rumours and leaks over which have gyrated world markets for months, reduces some U.S. tariffs in exchange for what U.S. officials said would be a big jump in Chinese purchases of American farm products and other goods.

Forex reserves soar $2.3 bn to touch all-time high of $453 bn

The country's foreign exchange reserves surged by $2.342 billion to touch a life-time high of $453.422 billion in the week to December 6, according to the RBI data. In the previous week, the reserves had increased by $2.484 billion to $451.08 billion, the weekly data released by the Reserve Bank on Friday showed.

In the reporting week, the rise in reserves was mainly on account of an increase in foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves, which surged by $1.891 billion to $421.258 billion, according to the data.

Oil prices fall but hold near 3-month high on trade deal agreement

Oil prices fell but remained near three-month highs on Monday after the United States and China agreed to an initial trade deal, a move market participants said could stoke oil demand and boost trade flows.

Brent crude oil futures fell 23 cents, or 0.4% to $64.99 a barrel by 0101 GMT, after closing at a near three-month high on Friday. West Texas Intermediate crude was down 23 cents or 0.4% to $59.84 a barrel.

Rupee closes flat at 70.83 against USD

The rupee retreated from the day's high levels to close flat at 70.83 to the US dollar on Friday as surging crude oil prices after reports that the US and China have agreed on a partial trade deal weighed on the unit. The rupee opened strong at 70.54 and surged further by 33 paise to touch the day's high of 70.50 to the US dollar, mirroring sharp gains in the stock markets.

Japan Dec factory activity shrinks for 8 month, output slump worsens: flash PMI

Japan’s factory activity extended its fall in December as a prolonged decline in output and new orders threatened to tip the economy into contraction in the current quarter.

The Jibun Bank Flash Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) edged down to a seasonally adjusted 48.8 from a final 48.9 in the previous month. The index stayed below the 50.0 threshold that separates contraction from expansion for an eighth month.

Housing sales may rise marginally by 4% in 2019: Report

Housing sales are estimated to rise by mere 4 percent to 2.58 lakh units across seven major cities during this calendar year on subdued demand because of liquidity crunch and overall economic slowdown, according to property brokerage firm Anarock. "Indian real estate was devoid of any appreciable forward momentum in 2019. Dwindling consumption, lacklustre investment appetite and the global slowdown overshadowed all possibilities for growth," Anarock Property Consultants Chairman Anuj Puri said.

India's GDP growth rate slumped to a six-year low of 4.5 percent in Q2 FY20. In its yearly round-up for the real estate sector, Anarock said that collectively, all four quarters of 2019 are likely to see housing sales of 2,58,410 units (assuming 56,200 units in Q4 2019) as against 2,48,300 units sold in entire 2018.

Exports contract marginally to $25.98 bn in November

India's exports contracted marginally by 0.34 per cent in November to $25.98 billion, while imports slowed to $38.11 billion, bringing down the trade deficit to $12.12 billion. The exports in November last year were $26.07 billion, while the import bill stood at $43.66 billion.

The trade deficit during November 2018 was $17.58 billion. Oil imports during the month under review were $11.06 billion, 18.17 per cent lower year on year.

I-T Dept issues tax refunds of Rs 1.57 lakh cr till Nov: Revenue Secy

The Income Tax Department has issued as much as Rs 1.57 lakh crore of income tax refunds in the first eight-and-a-half-months of the current fiscal compared to Rs 1.23 lakh crore in full 2018-19 fiscal, Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey said December 13. At a press conference called to disclose impact of steps taken to boost consumption in the economy so as to uplift growth from a six-year low, Pandey said tax refund cases have gone up by 17 percent to 2.16 crore. In money terms, the income tax refunds have gone up by 27.2 per cent.

EaseMyTrip files Rs 510-cr IPO papers with Sebi

Online travel company EaseMyTrip has filed draft papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to float a Rs 510 crore initial public offering. Through the IPO, company's founders Nishant Pitti and Rikant Pitti will each sell shares to the tune of Rs 255 crore through offer-for-sale mechanism, according to draft papers filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

EaseMyTrip.com is operated by Easy Trip Planners Private Ltd. The city-based company said the object of the public issue is to achieve the benefits of listing the equity shares on stock exchanges.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 115.7 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), too, bought shares of worth Rs 384.92 crore in the Indian equity market on December 13, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

Stock under F&O ban on NSE

Yes Bank is under the F&O ban for December 16. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.