What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 12 things to know

Indian markets closed flat for the week ended November 15, and Nifty50 failed to hold on to 11900 levels on a closing basis.

The broader market witnessed a mixed trend where the S&P BSE mid-cap index was up by 0.28 percent while the S&P BSE small-cap index fell 1.1 percent in the past four trading days.

US markets closed at record levels:

Wall Street’s main stock indexes closed at record levels on Friday, fueled by fresh optimism over a potential calming of U.S.-China trade tensions and by big gains in shares of healthcare companies, said a Reuters report.

The benchmark S&P 500 tallied its sixth straight week of gains, its longest such weekly streak in about two years, while the Dow breached 28,000 for the first time.

Asia shares in waiting mode ahead of Fed:

Asian share markets got the week off to a muted start as jaded investors awaited real evidence on progress in the U.S.-China trade dispute, though sentiment found support from another record close on Wall Street, said a Reuters report.

Doubts about Sino-U.S. trade talks emerged early last week, although optimism gradually returned as U.S. officials sounded more positive, added the report.

SGXNifty:

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader index in India, with a 2 points gain or 0.02 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 11,945-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Saudi Aramco IPO set to value company up to $1.7 trillion

Saudi Aramco has set a price range for its listing that implies the oil giant is worth between $1.6 trillion to $1.7 trillion, below the $2 trillion that the Saudi crown prince had previously targeted, making it potentially the world's biggest IPO, said a Reuters report.

Govt mulls raising insurance cover on bank deposits

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman on Friday said the government will bring legislations on raising insurance cover on bank deposits from the current Rs 1 lakh and regulating multi-state cooperative banks. These legislations will be brought during the Winter Session of Parliament starting coming Monday.

At present, bank depositors get an insurance cover of Rs 1 lakh on their amount by the Deposit Insurance and credit Guarantee Corporation.

India's October trade deficit narrows to $11.01 billion

India's trade deficit narrowed to $11.01 billion in October from $18.0 billion a year ago, the trade ministry said on Friday, helped by lower oil imports.

Govt intends to address concerns of telecom sector

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on November 15 said the government intends to address the concerns of the crisis-ridden telecom companies which are facing billions of dollars of fresh statutory liability following a recent Supreme Court ruling.

"I want no company to shut operations. I want everyone to be up and running. We want the economy to have good number of companies in business and flourish in their business." said Sitharaman

"Not just telecom sector, my wish is all companies in all sector(s) be able to do business, service their market customer and survive. So with that approach, the finance ministry has always been talking and in telecom too that's the approach we have taken," the minister said in reply to a query regarding stress in the telecom sector.

Air India, Bharat Petroleum sale by March 2020: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced that the government plans to wrap up sale of ailing Air India and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) by March 2020, said a report.

Speaking to Times of India, the finance minister confirmed that the government is focused on divesting the two state-run companies by the end of the financial year, added the report.

US-China deal could be signed by ministers: White House

A partial trade agreement between the United States and China could be signed at the ministerial level, not by the two nations' presidents, a top White House aide said on November 15.

SEBI may revamp norms to cut rights issue process time

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) may revamp the process for a rights issue in the capital market in the coming board meet scheduled on November 20.

The market regulator may discuss significant reduction in time taken to process a rights issue to 31 days from 55-58 in the current framework.

Forex kitty continues to swell, touches a new high of $448 bn

Foreign exchange reserves continued their upward march surging $1.710 billion to touch a new high of $447.81 billion in the week to November 8, according to weekly data released by the Reserve Bank.

In the previous week, the reserves surged by $3.515 billion to reach $446.098 billion.

Indian rupee extends gains for 2nd day

The rupee appreciated by 18 paise to close at 71.78 against the American currency on Friday, extending gains for a second day on the back of easing crude oil prices and positive trends in equity markets.

Institutional Activity on Friday:

On the institutional front, FPIs were net sellers in Indian markets for Rs 1008 cr, while the DIIs were net buyers to the tune of Rs 537 cr, provisional data showed.