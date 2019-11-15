What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 12 things to know

Bulls managed to take control of D-Street in the second half of the trading session on Thursday pushing Sensex by over 170 points while Nifty50 climbed above 11,850 levels.

Let’s look at the final tally on D-Street – the S&P BSE Sensex rose 170 points to 40,286 while the Nifty50 closed 31 points higher at 11,872 on Thursday.

In terms of sectors, the action was seen in IT, consumer durables, finance, and banking stocks while profit booking was seen in telecom, metals, energy, and capital goods index.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

S&P 500 notches record:

The benchmark S&P 500 stock index posted a slim gain to end with a record closing high on Thursday, as a dour forecast from tech stalwart Cisco Systems was offset by a strong report from big box retailer Walmart, said a Reuters report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.63 points, or 0.01%, to 27,781.96, the S&P 500 gained 2.59 points, or 0.08%, to 3,096.63 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.08 points, or 0.04%, to 8,479.02.

Asian shares rise, but gains capped

Asian equities rose tracking gains on Wall Street, but investor sentiment remained fragile following weak data from China and Germany.

"European shares also fell after data showed the German economy grew just 0.1% in the third quarter, with consumer spending helping the country to avoid a mild contraction," said a Reuters report.

The German data followed numbers from China indicating a faster-than-expected slowdown in factory output growth in October due to weak domestic and global demand, the report added.

SGXNifty:

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, with a 31 points gain or 0.26 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 11,919-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

'More normal' yield curve bullish sign for 2020: US Fed

The way U.S. bond markets responded to recent Federal Reserve interest rate cuts could be “bullish” for the economy, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Thursday, adding he was ready to keep rates on hold and see how it plays out, said a Reuters report.

US and China 'getting close' to trade deal - adviser

The United States and China are getting close to a trade agreement, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said, citing what he called very constructive talks with Beijing about ending a 16-month trade war, said a Reuters report.

Kudlow said negotiators for the world’s two largest economies were in close touch via telephone but he gave no further details on the timing of a possible deal.

India, China agree to hold next round of border talks

India and China have agreed to hold another meeting on matters relating to the boundary question after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit here, according to an official statement.

CBDT mops up Rs 6 lakh cr in direct tax collection so far

The government has so far mopped up Rs 6 lakh crore or less than 50 percent of the total tax collection target of Rs 13.35 lakh crore for the current fiscal, a senior official said.

CBI set to file fresh charges in $2 billion PNB bank fraud case: source

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will soon file fresh charges in the $2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case and detail how the alleged wrongdoing was carried out, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter, said a Reuters report.

Import-driven industries to get special financial package: Nitin Gadkari

Even after the flurry of sops given to various industries after the budget, Union MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari on November 14 said the government will create a special financial scheme for ten industry segments that are import-driven.

Since the budget in July, which was not received well by the market and the industry, the government has come out with a slew of initiatives to revive growth, which has hit a six-year low in the June quarter.

September Quarter Results:

On the earnings front, as many as 15 companies on the BSE will report their results which include names like Reliance Communications, Tata Teleservices, and Vadilal Industries.

Rupee logs first gain after five sessions:

The Indian rupee on Thursday clocked its first gain after five sessions, closing 13 paise higher at 71.96 against the US dollar in line with domestic equities.

Institutional Activity:

On the institutional front, FPIs were net sellers as they pull out Rs 562 cr from Indian equity markets while DIIs were net buyers to the tune of Rs 82 cr, provisional data showed.