What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 12 things to know

Indian markets witnessed a volatile trading session on Wednesday as bears took control in the second half which pushed the index below 11900 levels.

The final tally on D-Street – the S&P BSE Sensex fell 229 points to 40,116 while the Nifty50 closed 73 points lower at 11,840 on Wednesday.

In terms of sectors, the action was seen in Energy, as well as Consumer Durable stocks, while losses were seen in the Metal index, followed by Infra, realty, and Banks.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

S&P 500 hit record highs amid trade tensions

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 posted record closing highs on Wednesday helped by a big jump in Walt Disney shares, but the Nasdaq fell as stocks were kept in check by fresh uncertainty over U.S.-China trade relations, said a Reuters report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 92.1 points, or 0.33%, to 27,783.59, the S&P 500 gained 2.2 points, or 0.07%, to 3,094.04 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.99 points, or 0.05%, to 8,482.10.

Asian Markets:

Asian stocks clung to tight ranges on Thursday as investors awaited key Chinese data for clues on how much the 16-month trade war between Beijing and Washington has hit growth in the world’s second-largest economy, said a Reuters report.

SGXNifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, with a 22 points gain or 0.19 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 11,887-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Japan's economy nearly stalls in third quarter

Japan’s economy grew at the slowest pace in a year in the third quarter as the U.S.-China trade war and soft global demand knocked exports, keeping policymakers under pressure to ramp up fiscal and monetary stimulus to bolster a fragile recovery, said a Reuters report.

The world’s third-largest economy grew an annualised 0.2 percent in the third quarter, slowing sharply from a revised 1.8 percent expansion in April-June, preliminary gross domestic product (GDP) data released by the government showed on Thursday.

Retail inflation spikes to 16-month high

Driven by higher food prices, India's retail inflation surged to 4.62 percent in October, breaching Reserve Bank of India's medium-term target of 4 percent, latest price data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) on November 13 showed.

The inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 3.99 percent in September and 3.38 percent in October 2018.

Radhakishan Damani buys 2,70,000 shares in VST Industries

Ace investor Radhakishan S Damani picked up 2,70,000 shares in cigarette maker VST Industries on November 13 at Rs 4,259.99 per share through a bulk deal, data on BSE showed.

On the other hand, HDFC Mutual Fund offloaded 2,73,706 shares in the same company at Rs 4,260 per share.

Sebi puts in place disclosure framework for municipal debt securities

Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday came out with a detailed disclosure framework for entities seeking listing of municipal debt securities issued on a private placement basis.

Under the new disclosure framework, Sebi said it has widened the definition of issuers, revised timelines for submission of annual and half-yearly financial results, and issued structure payment mechanism through escrow accounts, among others.

DoT tells telcos to clear AGR dues as per SC order

The Department of Telecom (DoT) has issued a notice to telecom operators to pay their revenue share dues within three months as directed by the Supreme Court, according to an industry source.

September Quarter Results on Thursday:

On the earnings front, as many as 1400 companies will declare their results for September quarter which include names like Bharti Airtel, ONGC, Vedanta, Grasim Industries, Power Finance Corporation, Page Industries, Union Bank of India, SAIL, GMR Infrastructure, Vodafone Idea, and Glenmark Pharma etc. among others.

Oil rises on decline in U.S. crude stocks

Oil prices rose on a report showing a fall in U.S. crude stockpiles last week added to positive comments by the U.S. Federal Reserve head on the U.S. economy. Brent futures were up 17 cents, or 0.3% at $62.54 a barrel.

Rupee

The rupee nosedived 62 paise to hit an over two-month low of 72.09 to the US dollar on November 13 as poor macro data and lingering worries over US-China trade war weighed on sentiment.

Institutional Activity:

On the institutional front, FPIs were net buyers in Indian equity markets for Rs 584 cr while DIIs were net sellers to the tune of Rs 890 cr, provisional data showed.