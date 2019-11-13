What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 12 things to know

Indian market witnessed a volatile day on Monday but bulls managed to push both Sensex, and Nifty50 back in the green towards the close of the trade.

The final tally on D-Street – the S&P BSE Sensex rose 21 points to 40,345 while the Nifty50 closed 5 points higher at 11,913 on Monday.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

S&P 500 ekes out gain

The benchmark S&P 500 stock index eked out a slim gain on Tuesday as President Donald Trump said the United States is close to signing an initial trade deal with China but offered no new details about negotiations, said a Reuters report.

On Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average remained unchanged at 27,691.49, the S&P 500 gained 4.83 points, or 0.16%, to 3,091.84 and the Nasdaq Composite added 21.81 points, or 0.26%, to 8,486.09.

Trump dashes hopes for signing details

President Donald Trump on Tuesday dangled the prospect of completing an initial trade deal with China “soon,” but offered no new details on negotiations in a campaign-style speech touting his administration’s economic record, said a Reuters report.

Asian Markets:

Asian stocks fell on growing worries U.S.-China trade talks. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose slightly to 1.9277 percent, while Crude oil prices fell on diminishing prospects for an immediate resolution to a 16-month long trade war.

SGXNifty:

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India, with a loss of 29 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 11,915-level on the Singaporean Exchange. SGX Nifty closed at 11,961 on Monday.

NZ keeps interest rates unchanged

New Zealand’s central bank kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, saying aggressive easing earlier this year meant current policy settings were appropriate, but left the door open for more monetary stimulus, said a Reuters report.

IT spending in India to grow 6.6% to $94 bn in 2020: Gartner

IT spending in India is forecast to cross USD 94 billion in 2020, up 6.6 percent from $88.5 billion in 2019, research firm Gartner said on November 11. Business spending on IT grew 6 percent in 2019 and is expected to increase 9 percent in 2020, helping to drive growth across all segments.

Industrial production contracts 4.3% in September

Industrial production contracted 4.3 percent in September, mainly due to poor performance in the manufacturing sector, according to official data released on Monday.

Factory output, as measured in terms of Index of Industrial Production (IIP), had expanded 4.6 percent in September 2018.

Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit new record of $38 billion

E-commerce giant Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit another record of $38.38 billion, even amid concerns of slowing economic growth and trade tensions with the United States, said a Reuters report.

Violence brings Hong Kong to 'brink of total breakdown': police

Hong Kong police fired tear gas on Tuesday in the heart of the Central financial district and at two university campuses to break up pro-democracy protests which they said were bringing the Chinese-ruled city to the “brink of total breakdown”, said a Reuters report.

Rupee:

The rupee on Monday tumbled by 19 paise to a near one-month low of 71.47 against the US dollar as fresh concerns over the US-China trade deal and Hong Kong unrest kept forex market participants edgy.

Lupin to divest entire stake in Kyowa for Rs 3,702 crore

Drug major Lupin on Monday said its board has approved selling its entire stake in Japanese subsidiary Kyowa Pharmaceutical Industry to Japan-based private equity fund Unison Capital Partners for an enterprise value of JPY 57,361 million (Rs 3,702.4 crore).

Institutional Activity:

On the institutional front, FPIs were net buyers in Indian markets for Rs 664 cr while the DIIs were net sellers to the tune of Rs 245 cr, provisional data showed.