What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 12 things to know

Indian market closed flat for the week ended November 8 while the broader market underperformed in the same period.

The Sensex which hit a record high of 40,749 on November 8 closed the week with gains of just 0.4 percent.

The Nifty had a touch-and-go moment with 12,000 but managed to hold above 11,900 to close the week with gains of 0.15 percent for the week ended November 8.

US Markets - S&P 500 posts fifth week of gains:

S&P 500 posts fifth week of gains:

The three major U.S. stock indexes posted record closing highs and the S&P 500 registered a fifth straight week of gains on Friday as investors brushed aside worries over the progress of U.S.-China trade talks and as Walt Disney shares rose, said a Reuters report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 6.44 points, or 0.02%, to 27,681.24, the S&P 500 gained 7.9 points, or 0.26%, to 3,093.08 and the Nasdaq Composite added 40.80 points, or 0.48%, to 8,475.31.

Asian Markets:

Asian shares edged higher on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump said over the weekend that trade talks with China were moving along “very nicely”, though uncertainty remained over whether a deal would be signed this year, said a Reuters report.

Japan's Nikkei was up 0.2 percent to inch closer to a recent 13-month high. Australian shares rose 0.5 percent to a two-week high while South Korea's KOSPI was off 0.2 percent.

SGX Nifty:

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader index in India, with a 7 points loss or 0.06 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 11,940-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

FIIs pour 12K in November:

Overseas investors remained net buyers in the domestic capital markets with an investment of over Rs 12,000 crore in the first week of November as market sentiments improved following economic reforms by the government.

US court refuses to strike down work permits for spouses of H-1B

In a temporary relief to thousands of Indians living in America, a US court has refused to strike down, for the time being, an Obama-era rule that allowed spouses of H-1B visa holders to work in America.

Equity mutual fund inflows hits 5-month low in October

Equity mutual funds witnessed a net inflow of Rs 6,015 crore in October, the lowest in the last five months, amid rally in stock market following a series of reform measures taken by the government.

According to data by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), open-ended equity schemes witnessed an infusion of Rs 6,026 crore, while there was a small outflow of Rs 11 crore from close-ended equity plans, translating into a net inflow of Rs 6,015 crore in October.

Maruti Suzuki cuts production for 9th month in a row

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) reduced its production by 20.7 percent in October, making it the ninth straight month when the country's largest carmaker lowered its output.

Industrial output for September

Industrial production data for September, which will be released on November 11, is expected to see further contraction despite festive season.

Industrial output in August had contracted by 1.1 percent against 4.8 percent growth in same month last year as manufacturing output, which accounts for more than three-fourths of the entire index, showed a decline of 1.2 percent in August, against a 5.2 percent rise in in the same period a year ago.

Forex reserves soar $3.5 billion to new lifetime high of $446.09 billion

The country's foreign exchange reserves rose by $3.515 billion to touch a fresh lifetime high of $446.098 billion in the week to November 1, helped by increase in foreign currency assets, RBI data showed on Friday. In the previous week, the reserves had increased by $1.832 billion to $442.583 billion.

September Quarter Earnings on Monday:

On the earnings front, as many as 272 companies will declare their results for September quarter which include names like Aban Offshore, Adani Ports, Alembic, Alkem Laboratories, Balrampur Chini, Britannia Industries, Coal India, Hindalco, India Cements, Jindal Stainless, KEI Industries, Kolte-Patil, Mahanagar Gas, NHPC, NMDC, and Rolta India, etc. among others.

Rupee:

The rupee on Friday tumbled by 31 paise to hit an over three-week low of 71.28 against the US dollar after Moody's Investors Services cut India's rating outlook to negative citing growth concerns.

Institutional Activity:

On the institutional front, FPIs were net buyers in Indian markets for Rs 932 cr, and DIIs were net sellers to the tune of Rs 584 cr, provisional data showed.