What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 12 things to know

Indian market which started on a muted note managed to surpass crucial resistance levels and ended at record closing highs. The S&P BSE Sensex hit a fresh record high of 40,606 while the Nifty50 had a touch-and-go moment with 12,000 levels.

On the sectoral front, Private Bank, FMCG, Metal and Realty stocks gained while Mid-cap, Small cap and PSU Banking stocks witnessed profit booking.

Initiatives taken by the government and RBI will take time to work on the ground and reflect in numbers, the market is focusing on long-term reforms (Tax cuts, Disinvestment/Privatization, potential cuts in income tax rates/DDT/LTCG, etc., suggest experts.

US Markets:

US stocks ended little changed on Wednesday as a report the U.S.-China trade deal could be delayed until December was offset by gains in healthcare shares, said a Reuters report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.07 points to 27,492.56, the S&P 500 gained 2.16 points, or 0.07%, to 3,076.78 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 24.05 points, or 0.29%, to 8,410.63.

US-China trade deal signing could be delayed to December: Source

A meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to sign a long-awaited interim trade deal could be delayed until December as discussions continue over terms and venue, a senior official of the Trump administration told Reuters on Wednesday.

Asian Markets:

Asian shares paused near multi-month peaks on Thursday while bonds eked out a bounce as reports of delays in sealing a preliminary Sino-US trade deal left investors frustrated at the lack of concrete progress, said a Reuters report.

Japan's Nikkei started in the red, having touched a 13-month top on Wednesday, while South Korean stocks were trading 0.3 percent down after hitting their highest since May.

SGXNifty:

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India, with a gain of 3 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 12,010-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Government approves Rs 25,000 crore fund

Providing relief to lakhs of homebuyers, the Cabinet on November 6 approved the creation of a 'professionally managed' Rs 25,000 crore fund for boosting stalled middle and low-income RERA registered housing projects that are networth positive, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

FM to review state of economy at FSDC meet on Nov 7

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will review the state of economy at a meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) on November 7 to be attended by sectoral regulators, including RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Bank of England to keep rates steady in pre-election meeting

Britain’s central bank looks set to sit out the global shift towards lower interest rates on Thursday, though investors will watch for any policymaker who might break ranks and vote to give the country’s slowing economy more help, said a Reuters report.

For Thursday, the consensus view among economists in a Reuters poll is for the BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee to vote 9-0 to keep the Bank Rate at 0.75%.

India will reduce dependence on oil imports by 10% by 2022

In an address at KPMG ENRich Annual Energy Conclave, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Minister of Steel Dharmendra Pradhan on November 6 said that the government plans to reduce oil imports by 10 percent by 2020.

Need to review Essential Commodities Act to boost farm exports:

NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar on November 6 called for a review of regulations under the Essential Commodities Act to protect the interests of farmers and boost agriculture exports.

September quarter results:

On the earnings front, as many as 148 companies on the BSE will declare their results for September quarter which include names like Aditya Birla Capital, Andhra Bank, City Union Bank, LT Foods, DLF, IPCA Laboratories, Max India, Trent, UCO Bank, UPL Ltd, VIP Industries, and Wockhardt etc. among others.

Rupee dives 28 paise to 70.97 against dollar

Snapping its three-session winning streak, the Indian rupee tumbled 28 paise to close at 70.97 against the US dollar on Wednesday as continuing uncertainty over the US-China trade deal affected currency market sentiment worldwide.

Institutional Activity:

On the institutional front, FPIs were net buyers in Indian markets for Rs 1011 cr while the DIIs were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1117 cr, provisional data showed.